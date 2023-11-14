The Forces and Logistics Program analyzes how advances in technology, management practices, and organizational theory can be applied to Army organizations to improve operational effectiveness in current and future conflicts against adaptive adversaries, enhance logistical support to Army units, continually improve efficiency, and ensure technical and logistical readiness.
Investigators working on Forces and Logistics projects are drawn from across RAND, and bring a diverse range of professional and educational experiences and cultural background to its work.
Senior Army Leaders sponsor each study, designed to help answer top Army policy questions. Frequent sponsors include the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, the Army Deputy Chiefs of Staff, G-2, G-3, G-4, G-6, and G-8; the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology; and major Army commands such as the U.S. Army Materiel Command and the U.S. Army Forces Command.
More recently, the program has been supporting such operational commands as the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), U.S. Army Cyber Command, I Corps, XVIII Airborne Corps, and the 82nd Airborne Division with research and analysis.
Research Streams
The program sustains research streams in eight policy domains (below). Within these streams, the program provides expertise and analysis developed over many years of focused and sustained research, as well as short-term, quick-response support on critical issues.
Understanding Past, Current, and Possible Future Army Operations
Recent Analyses
Featured Publication
Understanding and Improving Cyber and Network Capabilities
Featured Publication
Christopher Paul, Isaac R. Porche III, Elliot Axelband
A review of commonalities, similarities, and differences between the still-nascent U.S. cyber force and early U.S. special operations forces, conducted in 2010, offers salient lessons for the future direction of U.S. cyber forces.
Improving Army Acquisition and Modernization
Featured Publication
Assessing and Applying Technology to Army Combat and Support Operations
Recent Analysis
Featured Publication
Improving Army Supply Chain Operations
Recent Analysis
Featured Publication
Elvira N. Loredo, Shawn McKay, Amber Jaycocks
This research report demonstrates how the Army can use readily available demand and end item maintenance history to identify potential issues with repair part or process quality and estimate their associated incremental costs.
Maintaining and Managing Army Equipment
Featured Publication
Carol E. Fan, Elvira N. Loredo
Army Central Issue Facilities (CIFs) do not have a formal mechanism signaling when to review inventory levels and when and whether to requisition items. RAND developed an algorithm that can be used to determine when and what quantity to replenish.
Improving Army Capabilities to Deploy and Sustain in Operational Theaters
Featured Publication
Adam C. Resnick, William Welser IV, Keenan D. Yoho
RAND investigated opportunities for efficiencies in the global military medical logistics enterprise, notably through minimizing intermediate materiel handling, seeking greater value from commercial freight, and streamlining warehouse operations.
Ensuring Technical and Logistics Readiness
Featured Publication
For more about a particular research stream, contact:
M. Wade Markel, Director
(703) 413-1100, x5108, Matthew_Markel@rand.org