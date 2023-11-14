Forces and Logistics

The Forces and Logistics Program analyzes how advances in technology, management practices, and organizational theory can be applied to Army organizations to improve operational effectiveness in current and future conflicts against adaptive adversaries, enhance logistical support to Army units, continually improve efficiency, and ensure technical and logistical readiness.

Investigators working on Forces and Logistics projects are drawn from across RAND, and bring a diverse range of professional and educational experiences and cultural background to its work.

Senior Army Leaders sponsor each study, designed to help answer top Army policy questions. Frequent sponsors include the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, the Army Deputy Chiefs of Staff, G-2, G-3, G-4, G-6, and G-8; the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology; and major Army commands such as the U.S. Army Materiel Command and the U.S. Army Forces Command.

More recently, the program has been supporting such operational commands as the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), U.S. Army Cyber Command, I Corps, XVIII Airborne Corps, and the 82nd Airborne Division with research and analysis.

Research Streams

The program sustains research streams in eight policy domains (below). Within these streams, the program provides expertise and analysis developed over many years of focused and sustained research, as well as short-term, quick-response support on critical issues.

