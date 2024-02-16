The Personnel, Training, and Health Program focuses on policies that help the U.S. Army attract and retain the right people, train and manage them in a way that maximizes their capabilities, save lives, and advance wellness. The program’s research and analysis includes all Army personnel: active-component personnel, members of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard, civilians, and contractors. The program is directed by Heather Krull.
RAND staff working in the Personnel, Training, and Health Program have a wide variety of disciplinary backgrounds and include economists, psychologists, public policy analysts, political scientists, historians, and operations researchers. The composition of each study team is chosen to ensure the appropriate subject-matter expertise is available to rigorously and objectively address the study's critical issues.
Each study in the program is sponsored by a senior Army leader, or jointly sponsored by two or more leaders. Before accepting funding for any new study, we work closely with the sponsor and the sponsor's staff to ensure that the study focuses on a major policy concern, and that the tasks are carefully scoped to produce objective, analytic research in a timely manner.
The most frequent sponsors of studies in the Personnel, Training, and Health Program are the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs; the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, U.S. Army; and the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. In addition, each year we conduct studies to support a variety of senior Army leaders.
Research Streams
The program sustains research streams in five policy domains (below). Within these streams, the program provides expertise and analysis developed over many years of focused and sustained research, as well as short-term, quick-response support on critical issues.
Total Workforce Management
Recent Analysis
Featured Publication
Recruiting and Retention
Featured Publication
Leader Development
Recent Analysis
Featured Publication
-
Susan G. Straus, Tracy C. Krueger, Geoffrey E. Grimm, Kate Giglio
This review addresses the degree to which leader characteristics associated with attributes in the Army Leader Requirements Model can be developed through training and education and identifies approaches to measuring those characteristics.
Training Readiness and Effectiveness
Featured Publication
-
Bryan W. Hallmark, S. Jamie Gayton
Explores leaders' and soldiers' usage of and satisfaction with products and services offered by the Stryker Brigade Combat Team Warfighters' Forum.
Soldier and Family Wellness and Support
Featured Publication
-
Carra S. Sims, Thomas E. Trail, Emily K. Chen, Laura L. Miller
This report describes results of surveying 7000 soldiers about the problems that they and their families face, their needs for assistance, use of Army and non-Army resources to address those needs, and the implications of unmet needs for soldiers.
For more about a particular research stream, contact:
Heather Krull, Director
703.413.1100, x4171, hkrull@rand.org