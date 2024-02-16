Personnel, Training, and Health

The Personnel, Training, and Health Program focuses on policies that help the U.S. Army attract and retain the right people, train and manage them in a way that maximizes their capabilities, save lives, and advance wellness. The program’s research and analysis includes all Army personnel: active-component personnel, members of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard, civilians, and contractors. The program is directed by Heather Krull.

RAND staff working in the Personnel, Training, and Health Program have a wide variety of disciplinary backgrounds and include economists, psychologists, public policy analysts, political scientists, historians, and operations researchers. The composition of each study team is chosen to ensure the appropriate subject-matter expertise is available to rigorously and objectively address the study's critical issues.

Each study in the program is sponsored by a senior Army leader, or jointly sponsored by two or more leaders. Before accepting funding for any new study, we work closely with the sponsor and the sponsor's staff to ensure that the study focuses on a major policy concern, and that the tasks are carefully scoped to produce objective, analytic research in a timely manner.

The most frequent sponsors of studies in the Personnel, Training, and Health Program are the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs; the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, U.S. Army; and the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. In addition, each year we conduct studies to support a variety of senior Army leaders.

Research Streams

The program sustains research streams in five policy domains (below). Within these streams, the program provides expertise and analysis developed over many years of focused and sustained research, as well as short-term, quick-response support on critical issues.

Total Workforce Management

Recent Analysis

Featured Publication

Recruiting and Retention

Featured Publication

Leader Development

Recent Analysis

Featured Publication

Training Readiness and Effectiveness

Featured Publication

Soldier and Family Wellness and Support

Featured Publication

For more about a particular research stream, contact: