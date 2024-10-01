Director, RAND Australia Pty. Ltd.

RAND is now accepting applications for the Director of RAND Australia position. See job description and application instructions below.

Overview

The RAND Corporation is a research organization with over 75 years of experience in developing non-partisan solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous. RAND’s headquarters is located in Santa Monica, California. RAND Australia, a subsidiary of the RAND Corporation, builds on RAND's legacy of accomplishments, applying evidence-based analysis and improving policy and decision-making on defence, national security, economic, and social policy issues for the Australian government, communities and population for more than a decade. Headquartered in Canberra since December 2014, RAND Australia's research draws on local staff as well as nearly 2,000 people from 50 countries who work in RAND’s offices in the United States and Europe. RAND’s core values are quality and objectivity applied to both its research processes and internal and client interactions, with an unwavering commitment to integrity and ethical behaviour. We avoid both the appearance and reality of conflict of interest and emphasize a collegial environment that respects the contributions and dignity of all staff.

Position Description

RAND is seeking a new Director for RAND Australia to expand RAND's research for Australian clients at the Commonwealth and state levels, deliver high quality research results on priority Australian public policy issues, particularly but not limited to national security, and disseminate RAND research findings to Australian public policy communities.

Reporting to the Senior Vice President, Research and Analysis (located in the U.S), the Director’s responsibilities include:

Research Leadership and Oversight

Oversee the management of RAND Australia research projects, with a focus on achieving public policy impact while ensuring effective financial stewardship.

Where appropriate, participate as a researcher or lead RAND Australia projects (and other RAND projects as requested).

Engage research staff from across RAND and collaborators within Australia.

Ensure that research efforts are coordinated with other parts of RAND.

Business Development and Profile Raising

Develop and obtain contract research assignments from Australian clients.

Plan and lead a slate of community and media outreach initiatives designed to develop and expand relationships with current and potential clients, collaborators, consumers and others and to build RAND Australia’s profile.

Represent RAND through active participation in public and private events, conferences, and workshops.

Staffing and Mentorship

Identify staffing needs; recruit and mentor Australian staff to meet or exceed RAND Australia growth goals.

Provide leadership and develop staff capabilities by establishing clear expectations; giving timely, thorough performance feedback; and overseeing professional development activities.

Office Management and Corporate Responsibilities

Manage the day-to-day operations of RAND Australia and its office in Canberra.

Work with RAND corporate staff to determine and plan operational and human resource requirements, future space needs, technological upgrades, etc.

Through operational management, achieve corporate growth and financial goals, drawing on RAND U.S. for specialised expertise and administrative “back office” functions.

Assure effective interaction of RAND Australia staff with staff from other RAND sites in the U.S. and Europe.

Develop and administer operating policies and procedures, budgets, and strategic action plans for achieving goals, working with RAND Corporate leaders.

Attend annual U.S.-based planning sessions, participate in monthly management Teams calls (across time zones), present progress and plans to RAND Trustees and RAND Australia advisory council.

Qualifications

The Director should have competency, knowledge, and experience in the following areas:

Representation, marketing and business development

Knowledge of policy research business development, positioning strategies, and marketing.



Proven ability to maintain and develop new relationships with federal and state governmental clients, as well as political stakeholders.



Experience with the media for giving interviews.

Research leadership

Experience in developing and leading policy related research projects in either the national security or socio-economic policy realms, with a preference for former.



Research publication track record.

Developing and maintaining internal relationships

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and ability to multi-task in a dynamic office environment.



Track record of developing multi-disciplinary teams and successful network building within other organisations.



Track record of effectively working with senior level organisational leadership.

Dissemination

Ability to communicate policy issues effectively to media and in public speaking.



Knowledge of the Australian policy process to help ensure that relevant policy/decision makers as well as other stakeholders have access to applicable research findings.



Record of working with stakeholders to further the use, awareness, and the implementation of research findings.

Serving on the RAND Australia Board of Directors and maintaining a high-profile Advisory Council

Experience working with advisory committees and/or other oversight/governance bodies.

Education Requirements

Master’s degree in Economics, Engineering, Political Science, Public Policy, Behavioral Sciences, Physical Science or other research related field is required. A Doctoral degree is preferred.

Experience

Successful candidates must have a minimum of 10 years’ experience, including 7 years developing, leading, and managing policy research projects. A minimum of 5 years of management experience is required.

Security Clearance

This position requires the ability to obtain and maintain an Australian security clearance at the Negative Vetting (NV) level 2.

Writing Sample

A writing sample is required for this position. A solo-authored writing sample demonstrating expertise with quantitative methods and analysis is preferred.

How to Apply

All interested individuals, including current RAND Australia staff, will need to apply by emailing their resume, cover letter, and writing sample to jobs@rand.org. Please write “Application - Director, RAND Australia” in your email subject line.