Leveraging open-source literature and a tabletop exercise, the authors examine the possible implications that geostrategic manoeuvring in the Antarctic in the coming decades might have on the longevity and resilience of the Antarctic Treaty System.

Marigold Black, Benjamin J. Sacks, Peter Dortmans, Jade Yeung, Scott Savitz, Scott R. Stephenson, Abbie Tingstad, Stephanie Pezard, Nicolas Jouan, James Black