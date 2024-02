Marigold Black, Benjamin J. Sacks, Peter Dortmans, Jade Yeung, Scott Savitz, Scott R. Stephenson, Abbie Tingstad, Stephanie Pezard, Nicolas Jouan, James Black

Leveraging open-source literature and a tabletop exercise, the authors examine the possible implications that geostrategic manoeuvring in the Antarctic in the coming decades might have on the longevity and resilience of the Antarctic Treaty System.