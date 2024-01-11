Disciplinary Expertise

Our most valuable resource is our research talent. Representing a wide variety of disciplinary backgrounds and fields of study, our corps of 1,140 researchers embodies a broad range of expertise. They offer our clients well-honed analytical capabilities in fields including policy analysis, economics, engineering, psychology, education, management, law, and medicine. Over 90 percent of the research staff holds advanced degrees, with 53 percent having earned doctorates.

The analytical strength and diversity of our research staff makes us exceptional problem solvers capable of addressing the world's most pressing and complex challenges.