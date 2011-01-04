Improving Workers' Compensation Policies for Workers, Businesses, Government

In California, payments for workers’ compensation medical care had been increasing twice as quickly as payments for temporary and permanent disability. In response, in 2004, the California Commission on Health and Safety and Workers’ Compensation (CHSWC) adopted policies intended to control payments while improving program efficiency.

Immediately after these changes were implemented, average medical expenses decreased, but after 2005, the system experienced annual double-digit increases. This high rate of growth prompted concerns about whether further policy changes were needed to create better incentives for the efficient delivery of high-quality care under California’s workers’ compensation program.