About the Office of Congressional Relations

RAND's mission is to help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. The Office of Congressional Relations helps to further that mission by getting RAND's work to policymakers in Congress and U.S. federal agencies. It also provides information to RAND's research units about Congressional activities and interests.

RAND communicates its research findings through a variety of vehicles. Here is how the Office of Congressional Relations makes sure you have ready access to these findings:

Briefings and Testimony. The Office of Congressional Relations can arrange for RAND staff to provide briefings to members of the federal executive and legislative branches (see list of previous briefings). RAND staff can provide tailored briefings in specific policy areas or informally discuss (either by phone or in person) issues within these areas. RAND staff also provides testimony to Congress on a number of important policy issues. Publications. The Office of Congressional Relations provides RAND publications to Congressional offices and U.S. federal agencies on request, at no charge (see publications page). Additional Resources. The Office of Congressional Relations provides a variety of additional resources to members of Congress, including email alerts and newsletters that highlight recent work in selected policy areas. Also available online are briefs on key topics. In addition, RAND staff can provide research assistance to Congressional offices.

The Office of Congressional Relations is committed to making RAND's work readily accessible to help inform policymakers. For additional information about RAND research or if you are interested in any of these resources, contact us at (703) 413-1100, x5643 or at ocr@rand.org.