Congressional Briefings
RAND analysts give briefings on Capitol Hill. Below is a list of recent briefings and other relevant presentations by RAND researchers. To request a briefing or a meeting with a RAND researcher, contact ocr@rand.org or call the Office of Congressional Relations at (703) 413-1100, ext. 5643.
This page lists congressional briefings chronologically. You may also view briefings lists by topic.
Recent Briefings
The Opioid Ecosystem: Addressing the Opioid Crisis with a Whole-Systems Approach
Presented by Bradley Stein and Beau Kilmer
April 12, 2023
1:00 p.m.
Elevating Evidence: How to Analyze Research Data and Inform Policy Decisions
Presented by Christine Eibner
August 8, 2023
10:00 a.m.
2019
Built to Last: Planning and Funding Resilient Infrastructure
Presented by Debra Knopman and Sarah Weilant
December 6, 2019
1:00 p.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building
Preparing for the Future of Fentanyl: Considerations for Congress in Tackling the Synthetic Opioid Crisis
Presented by Bryce Pardo and Beau Kilmer
September 13, 2019
10:00 a.m.
2044 Rayburn House Office Building
Extending Russia
Presented by James Dobbins, Raphael Cohen, and Howard J. Shatz
September 5, 2019
9:00 a.m.
2044 Rayburn House Office Building
RAND Public Policy Workshop
Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman
August 29, 2019
10:00 a.m.
2044 Rayburn House Office Building
Principal Pipelines: A Feasible, Affordable, and Effective Way to Improve Schools
Presented by Susan Gates
June 17, 2019
12:00 p.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building
How Do We Prevent the Next Homegrown Terrorist?
Presented by Brian A. Jackson
May 3, 2019
9:30 a.m.
2045 Rayburn House Office Building
Approaches to Counter Russian Social Media Influence
Presented by Elizabeth Bodine-Baron
March 15, 2019
12:00 p.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building
What Are the Potential Impacts of Single-Payer Health Care?
Presented by Jodi Liu and Christine Eibner
January 23, 2019
9:30 a.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building
2018
RAND Public Policy Workshop
Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman
August 21-22, 2018
12:00 p.m.
2044 Rayburn House Office Building
The Russian Way of Warfare
Presented by Scott Boston and Dara Massicot
June 15, 2018
9:00 a.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building
Protecting Consumer Data: Considerations for Congress
Presented by Rebecca Balebako and John Davis
June 8, 2018
9:30 a.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building
Overcoming the Threats of Our Strategic Competitors
Presented by David Ochmanek
March 27, 2018
9:30 a.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building
Fixing What's Broken with Infrastructure Policy: Options for Congress
Presented by Debra Knopman
January 24, 2018
12:00 p.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building
2017
Equifax and the Data-Breach Era: How Worried Should We Be?
Presented by Lillian Ablon and Sina Beaghley
October 26, 2017
12:00 p.m.
2045 Rayburn House Office Building
What Will It Take to Prevent a Security Decline in Mosul?
Presented by Shelly Culbertson and Linda Robinson
September 22, 2017
12:00 p.m.
2045 Rayburn House Office Building
RAND Public Policy Workshop
Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman
August 9-10, 2017
12:00 p.m.
2044 Rayburn House Office Building
North Korea's Continuous Provocations
Presented by Bruce Bennett
July 17, 2017
12:00 p.m.
2255 Rayburn House Office Building
States vs. the Federal Government: Marijuana Legalization in the United States
Presented by Beau Kilmer
June 9, 2017
1:00 p.m.
2044 Rayburn House Office Building
Informing Investments in High-Quality Preschool
Presented by Lynn A. Karoly
May 5, 2017
12:00 p.m.
2044 Rayburn House Office Building
Repeal, Replace, Repair, or Improve? The Future of the ACA
Presented by Christine Eibner
March 17, 2017
2:00 p.m.
2045 Rayburn House Office Building
2016
Baltic Security After the Warsaw NATO Summit
Presented by Michael Johnson
December 7, 2016
2:00 p.m.
340 Cannon House Office Building
RAND Cybersecurity Workshop
Presented by Isaac Porche and Joshua Baron
August 17–18, 2016
11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
485 Russell Senate Office Building
RAND Public Policy Analysis Workshop
Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman
August 3–4, 2016
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building
Getting to Yes with China in Cyberspace: Is It Possible?
Presented by Scott Warren Harold and Martin C. Libicki
May 2, 2016
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
B-339 Rayburn House Office Building
Meeting the Health Care Needs of America's Veterans: A Summary of Three RAND Assessments Conducted Under the Veterans Choice Act
Presented by Carrie Farmer and Susan D. Hosek
February 18, 2016
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
B-338 Rayburn House Office Building
Lessening the Risk of Refugee Radicalization
Presented by Barbara H. Sude
February 16, 2016
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)
2015
United States and China: Trends in Military Competition
Presented by Eric Heginbotham
October 5, 2015
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
B-338 Rayburn House Office Building
Lessons from a Hacker: Cyber Concepts for Policymakers
Presented by Lillian Ablon
September 14, 2015
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building
RAND Public Policy Analysis Workshop
Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman
August 26–27, 2015
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
B-339 Rayburn House Office Building
Strategic Rethink: Choices for America in a Turbulent World
Presented by James Dobbins, Howard J. Shatz, and David Ochmanek
July 24, 2015
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building
Press Conference: Calculating The Costs of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Presented by Charles P. Ries and C. Ross Anthony
June 15, 2015
12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
The Wilson Center
- View the Video
- Listen to the Audio
The Use of Long-Range Armed Drones: Fact v. Myth
Presented by Lynn E. Davis, Michael J. McNerney, and Daniel Byman
March 3, 2015
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Rayburn House Office Building B-339
Reauthorizing ESEA: Congress' Role in Improving Assessments, Accountability, and Teaching Effectiveness
Presented by Brian M. Stecher, Laura S. Hamilton, and John
Engberg
February 18, 2015
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building
Premium Tax Credits and the Affordable Care Act: The Potential Ramifications of King v. Burwell
Presented by Christine Eibner
February 3, 2015
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Rayburn House Office Building B-339
Insights About Marijuana Legalization in the United States
Presented by Beau Kilmer
January 21, 2015
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building
2014
Congressional Options and Their Likely Consequences for a Nuclear Deal with Iran
Presented by Larry Hanauer
December 16, 2014
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
B-369 Rayburn House Office Building
RAND Public Policy Analysis Workshop
Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman
August 5-6, 2014
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2103 Rayburn House Office Building
A New Way to Pay for Transportation: Exploring a Shift from Fuel Taxes to Mileage-Based User Fees
Presented by Liisa Ecola
June 26, 2014
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
210 Cannon (Budget Committee Hearing Room)
The Future of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act: Expiration, Reauthorization, Modification
Presented by Lloyd Dixon, Michael Dworsky, Tom LaTourrette, and Henry H. Willis
June 11, 2014
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building
Israeli, Saudi, and Iranian Responses in the Days After a Deal With Iran: What Are the U.S. Options?
Presented by Alireza Nader, Dalia Dassa Kaye, and Jeffrey Martini
June 4, 2014
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building
Hidden Heroes: America's Military Caregivers
Presented by Rajeev Ramchand
May 15, 2014
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
B-339 Rayburn House Office Building
Do Joint Fighter Programs Save Money?
Presented by Mark Lorell
March 28, 2014
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building
"Self Driving" Vehicles: Great Benefits, but Barriers to Widespread Adoption
Presented by James Anderson
March 24, 2014
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)
Correctional Education: How Effective Is It and What Can We Do to Make It Better?
Presented by Lois Davis
February 18, 2014
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)
Making Sense of Nuclear Negotiations with Iran: A Good Deal or a Bad Deal?
Presented by Alireza Nader, Daryl Kimball, Paul Pillar
January 22, 2014
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)
2013
The Future of Mobility: Transportation 2030
Presented by Johanna Zmud, Peter Phleps
December 3, 2013
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)
Preparing for North Korean Regime Collapse
Presented by Bruce W. Bennett
October 16, 2013
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building
Egypt and the Question of U.S. Assistance
Presented by Jeffrey Martini, Steven A. Cook, Michele Dunne
July 25, 2013
1:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building
Mapping Egyptian Politics: What Can We Expect in the Upcoming Elections and What Does This Mean for the United States?
Presented by Jeffrey Martini, Michele Dunne, Samer S. Shehata
March 22, 2013
10:30 a.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)
Adapting to Climate Change on the Coast: Lessons from Louisiana for Federal Policy
Presented by Jordan Fischbach
January 23, 2013
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)
2012
Skin in the Game: How Consumer-Directed Health Plans Can Affect the Cost and Use of Health Care
Presented by Amelia Haviland
December 10, 2012
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
B354 Rayburn House Office Building
What Are the Prospects for Democratization in the Arab World?
Presented by Laurel E. Miller and Jeffrey Martini
October 10, 2012
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building
Democratization in the Arab World
Presented by Laurel E. Miller and Jeffrey Martini
July 18, 2012
12:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Marijuana Legalization: What We Know and What We Don't
Presented by Beau Kilmer
July 17, 2012
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building
Prisoner Reentry and Public Health: Is Your State Ready?
Presented by Lois M. Davis
June 21, 2012
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building
How to Defuse Iran's Nuclear Threat: Bolster Diplomacy, Israeli Security, and the Iranian Citizenry
Presented by James Dobbins, Lynn Davis, Alireza Nader
June 7, 2012
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building
Maintaining Accountability and Nurturing Innovation through a Reauthorized ESEA
Presented by Darleen Opfer, Susan M. Gates, Laura Hamilton, Jennifer L. Steele
May 22, 2012
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)
Information Sharing for Cyber-Security: Evidence from Europe
Moderated by Neil Robinson
May 7, 2012
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building
The Outlook for U.S.-Russian Relations in Putin's Third Term
Moderated by Andrew Weiss
April 11, 2012
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building
Defense Spending Efficiencies
Presented by Congressman Adam Smith
March 29, 2012
8:30 a.m.
RAND Corporation – 1200 South Hayes Street
The Affordable Care Act's Individual Mandate in Play
Presented by Christine Eibner
March 20, 2012
8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Columbus Room, Union Station
- View the Video by Bloomberg Government
Cyberdeterrence and Cyberwar
Presented by Martin Libicki
February 22, 2012
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)
Archives
2011 Briefings
Global HIV Programs at the Crossroads: How Can Donor Funding Be Optimized?
December 15, 2011
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building
VA Mental Health Care: How Good Is It and How Can We Make It Better?
Presented by Katherine E. Watkins
December 1, 2011
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
B-369 Rayburn House Office Building
How Does Growth in Health Care Costs Affect the American Family?
Presented by Art Kellermann
October 3, 2011
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Cannon House Office Building 121
The Public Health System Since 9/11: Progress Made and Challenges Remaining
Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman, Jeanne Ringel, Anita Chandra, and Melinda Moore
August 23, 2011
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Visitor Center SVC 203/2
How Police Departments' Post-9/11 Focus on Counterterrorism and Homeland Security Has Affected Their Capacity to Fight Crime
Presented by Lois M. Davis
July 20, 2011
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
B-338 Rayburn House Office Building
Nurturing the Arab Spring: What Can Be Done to Remove Existing Barriers to Freedom of Expression in the Arab World?
Presented by Lowell Schwartz and Jeffrey Martini
June 13, 2011
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2255 Rayburn House Office Building
The War Within: Preventing Suicide in the U.S. Military
Presented by Rajeev Ramchand and Terri Tanielian
May 10, 2011
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2103 Rayburn House Office Building
A New Way to Pay for Transportation: Exploring a Shift from Fuel Taxes to Mileage-Based User Fees
Presented by Liisa Ecola
April 26, 2011
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2103 Rayburn House Office Building
How Governments Can Leverage the Strengths of NGOs in Disaster Preparedness, Response, and Recovery
Presented by Joie Acosta, Jan Epstein, Ann Williamson, and Thad Allen
March 14, 2011
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building
2010 Briefings
Unique Educational Games for Financial Literacy
Presented by Timothy Flacke and Nick Maynard
November 8, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2220 Rayburn House Office Building
Rebuilding Haiti
Presented by James Dobbins, Keith Crane, and Laurel Miller
October 18, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2220 Rayburn House Office Building
The Quality of Care for Patients Dying in the Hospital: Areas for Improvement Suggest Fundamental Problems in U.S. Healthcare
Presented by Neil Wenger
September 13, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
428a Russell Senate Office Building
Improving Performance Based Accountability for Public Services
A panel discussion moderated by Brian Stecher
August 9, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
1334 Longworth House Office Building
Marijuana Legalization: Projected Revenues, Costs, and Effects on Price and Use in California
Presented by Beau Kilmer
July 12, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
1334 Longworth House Office Building
The Impact of Air Pollution on Hospital Spending in California
Presented by John Romley
June 24, 2010
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
234 Cannon House Office Building
Diversity of Service Academy Entrants and Graduates
Remarks by Rep. Elijah Cummings and the Honorable Madeleine Bordallo
Presented by Sheila Nataraj Kirby
June 23, 2010
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
340 Cannon House Office Building
Cash Incentives and Military Enlistment, Attrition, and Reenlistment
Presented by Beth Asch and James Hosek
June 14, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
Tackling Corruption in Afghanistan: A Report from Kabul
Presented by Cheryl Benard and Elvira Loredo
May 21, 2010
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
2255 Rayburn House Office Building
Building Civil Defense Forces in Afghanistan
Presented by Arturo Munoz
May 10, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building
Improving the Energy Performance of Buildings: Learning from the European Union and Australia
Presented by Charles Ries
April 12, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
122 Cannon House Office Building
Health Care on Aisle 7: The Growing Phenomenon of Retail Clinics
Presented by Ateev Mehrotra
March 19, 2010
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
2456 Rayburn House Office Building
Surface Transportation Finance: The End of User Financing or a New Beginning?
Panelists: Martin Wachs, Director, Transportation, Space, and Technology Program, RAND Corporation
Paul Sorensen, Operations Researcher, RAND Corporation
Jim Tymon, Republican Staff Director, U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure's Subcommittee on Highways and Transit
Paul Schmid, Legislative Analyst, Senator Tom Carper (D-DE)
March 8, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building
Children on the Home Front: The Experience of Children from Military Families
Presented by Anita Chandra
March 1, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building
2009 Briefings
The Impact of Deployment on the Post-Deployment Labor Market Earnings of Reserve Components
Presented by David Loughran
November 9, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Room 201 SVC Capitol Visitor Center
Ending Social Promotion: Examining the Effects of NYC's 5th Grade Promotion Policy
Presented by Jennifer McCombs and Lou Mariano
October 19, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Room 203 SVC Capitol Visitor Center
The H1N1 Pandemic: Lessons Learned from the Cities Readiness Initiative
Presented by Christopher Nelson and Edward Chan
September 14, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Room 203 SVC Capitol Visitor Center
Health Care Cost Growth and the Economic Performance of U.S. Industries
Presented by Neeraj Sood
August 24, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
210 Cannon House Building
Options for Controlling Health Care Spending in Massachusetts
Presented by Christine Eibner
August 17, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
210 Cannon House Building
Assessing Disparities Faced by Boys and Men of Color
Presented by M. Rebecca Kilburn
August 10, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
268 Capitol Visitor Center, North Congressional Meeting Room
Korea's Experience in Harmonizing Public and Private Health Insurance Systems for Universal Coverage
Panelists: Michael Rich, RAND Corporation
Jae Hee Jeon, Minister for Health, Welfare, and Family Affairs, Republic of Korea
Woojin Chung, Health Insurance Policy Research Institute
Yo Han In, Medical Center for the Foreign Patients, Yonsei Hospital
Melinda Beeuwkes Buntin, RAND Health
Moderators: Tom McNaugher and Chaibong Hahm, RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy
July 15, 2009
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
212 Capitol Visitors Center
The Economic Cost of Methamphetamine Use in the United States
Presented by Rosalie Liccardo Pacula
July 13, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2247 Rayburn House Office Building
Dealing with a Defiant North Korea
Presented by Chaibong Hahm and Bruce Bennett
June 12, 2009
11:00 a.m. – Noon
2200 Rayburn House Office Building
RAND Supply Chain Policy Center Symposium: Modernizing the U.S. Freight Transportation System for Future Economic Growth
Presenter: Richard Hillestad
Panelists: Rick Blasgen, Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals
Charles Eisele, Union Pacific
Janet Kavinoky, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Randall Mullett, Con-way
Moderator: Eric Peltz
June 9, 2009
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Room 268 Capitol Visitor Center, North Congressional Meeting Room
Engaging Iran: Opportunities and Obstacles
Panelists: Keith Crane
Frederic Wehrey
Alireza Nader
Moderator: David Aaron
June 8, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Room 215 SVC Capitol Visitor Center
Pakistan and Afghanistan: Allies of the United States?
Panelists: C. Christine Fair
Seth Jones
Stephen P. Cohen, Brookings Institution
Moderator: James Dobbins
May 18, 2009
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
342 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Imported Oil and U.S. National Security
Presenter: Keith Crane
Speakers: Jonathan Elkind, Brookings Institution
Gen. John Sheehan, United States Marine Corps (retired)
Frederick C. Smith, Institute for 21st Century Energy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
May 11, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Room 268 Capitol Visitor Center, North Congressional Meeting Room
Cyber Security and Human Behavior
Panelists: Shari Lawrence Pfleeger, RAND Corporation
Sean Smith, Dartmouth College; Institute for Information Infrastructure Protection (I3P)
Mary Theofanos, National Institute of Standards and Technology
Deanna Caputo, MITRE
May 4, 2009
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
1539 Longworth House Office Building
U.S.-U.K. Conference on Behavioral Finance and Public Policy
May 1, 2009
8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
2220 Rayburn House Office Building
What Constitutes an Effective Approach to Limiting Greenhouse Gases?
Panelists: Peter Molinaro, The Dow Chemical Company
David Hawkins, Natural Resources Defense Council
William Kovacs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Moderator: Michael Toman, RAND Corporation
April 13, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Rooms 202-203 VC, The Capitol Building
The RAND Corporation's COMPARE Initiative: An Innovative Approach to Health Care Reform
Presented by Elizabeth McGlynn
March 27, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
S-115 The Capitol Building
Deployment Experiences of Guard and Reserve Families: Implications for Support and Retention
Presented by Margaret C. Harrell and Laura Castaneda
March 9, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building
Revitalizing the Transatlantic Security Partnership: An Agenda For Action
Panelists: Stephen Larrabee, RAND Corporation
Julian Lindley-French, Netherlands Defence Academy and Defence Academy of the United Kingdom
Robert Hunter, RAND Corporation
Klaus Scharioth, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the United States
Moderators: James Dobbins
Josef Janning, Bertelsmann Stiftung
February 12, 2009
11:00 a.m. – Noon
2220 Rayburn House Office Building
Investor Choices and Financial Literacy
Presented by Joanne Yoong and Angela Hung
February 9, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2220 Rayburn House Office Building
Transportation Challenges Facing the New Administration
Panelists: William T. Coleman, Jr.
James H. Burnley, IV
Rodney E. Slater
Moderator: Martin Wachs
January 28, 2009
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
210 Cannon House Office Building
2008 Briefings
Asia Responds to China's Rise
Presented by Evan S. Medeiros
December 11, 2008
11:00 a.m. – Noon
2255 Rayburn House Office Building
Producing Liquid Fuels From Coal: Prospects and Policy Issues
Presented by James Bartis
December 10, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2325 Rayburn House Office Building
Piracy and Armed Violence at Sea: How Can Policymakers Make the World's Oceans Safer?
Presented by Peter Chalk
December 9, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2247 Rayburn House Office Building
Unconventional Fossil-Based Fuels: Economic and Environmental Trade-Offs
Presented by Michael Toman
November 17, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building
Deterrence: Past, Present, & Future
Panelists: Austin Long, RAND Corporation
Jeffrey Lewis, New America Foundation
David E. Mosher, RAND Corporation
Moderator: David Ochmanek, RAND Corporation
November 17, 2008
11:00 a.m. – Noon
210 Cannon House Office Building
Pros and Cons of Creating a Domestic Counterterrorism Intelligence Service
Presented by Gregory Treverton
October 20, 2008
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
210 Cannon House Office Building
Will Terrorists Go Nuclear?
Presented by Brian Jenkins
September 9, 2008
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
2325 Rayburn House Office Building
Moving Ahead: Public Choices about U.S. Railroad Performance, Capacity and Cost
Presented by Henry Willis
September 8, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
The Challenge of Nuclear Armed Regional Adversaries
Presented by David Ochmanek
August 11, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
How Terrorist Groups End: Lessons for Countering al Qa'ida
Presented by Seth Jones
July 29, 2008
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
210 Cannon House Office Building
Understanding Russia's Foreign Policy
Presented by Olga Oliker
July 14, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building
Impacts on U.S. Energy Expenditures and Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Increasing Renewable Energy Use
Presented by Michael Toman
July 11, 2008
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
2325 Rayburn House Office Building
Counterinsurgency in Aghanistan
Presented by Seth Jones
June 9, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building
What Does Economics Tell Us About Early Childhood Policy?
Panelists: Lynn A. Karoly, RAND Corporation
Rebecca Kilburn, RAND Corporation
Deborah Phillips, Georgetown University
Moderator: Peter Pecora, Senior Director of Research Services, Casey Family Programs
May 12, 2008
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (lunch included)
Senate Dirkson Office Building G-11
Invisible Wounds of War: Psychological and Cognitive Injuries, Their Consequences, and Services to Assist Recovery
Presented by Terri Tanielian
April 28, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
The Lyndon Baines Johnson (LBJ) Room
S-211, The United States Capitol
Women and Nation-Building: Lessons from Afghanistan
Presented by Cheryl Benard
April 14, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2203 Rayburn House Office Building
Better Understanding the Health Insurance Issues that Small Firms Face
Presented by Susan Gates and Christine Eibner
April 4, 2008
11:00 a.m. – Noon
304 Cannon House Office Building
Healthy Passages: Racial/Ethnic Disparities in the Health Behaviors and Experiences of 5th Graders
Presented by Marc N. Elliott and Mark A. Schuster
March 18, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
304 Cannon House Office Building
Pandemic Influenza Preparedness in Southeast Asia and the Middle East
Presented by Melinda Moore
March 10, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
430 Dirksen Senate Office Building
How Does Sarbanes-Oxley Affect Firms' Decisions to Stay in the Public Market or Go Private?
Presented by Pinar Karaca-Mandic
February 25, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
304 Cannon House Office Building
War by Other Means—Building Complete and Balanced Capability for Countering Insurgency
Presented by David Gompert and John Gordon
February 11, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
Meeting the Challenges of Water Resource Planning: New Decision Support Methods for Water Managers Facing Uncertain Future Climate
Hosted by RAND, in conjunction with the California Institute for Federal Policy Research
Presented by Robert Lempert and David Groves
Introduction by Debra Knopman
January 31, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2203 Rayburn House Office Building
No Child Left Behind (NCLB): What Do We Know, and What Does It Tell Us?
Moderator: Lindsey Kozberg, the Vice President of External Affairs at RAND and former Director of Public Affairs, U.S. Department of Education
Special Guest Panelists: John Deasy, Superintendent of Prince George's County Schools, and Michelle Rhee, Chancellor of D.C. Public Schools
RAND Expert Panelists:Laura Hamilton, Senior Behavioral Scientist, Brian Stecher, Senior Social Scientist, and Georges Vernez, Senior Social Scientist
January 9, 2008
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
210 Cannon House Office Building
2007 Briefings
Protecting US Passenger Rail Systems From Terrorism: Identifying Cost Effective Security Strategies
Presented by K. Jack Riley and Jeremy Wilson
December 11, 2007
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
Ungoverned Territories: Incubators of Terrorism
Presented by the RAND Corporation, in conjunction with Security for a New Century
Speaker: Angel Rabasa, Senior Political Scientist with RAND
December 7, 2007
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
S-120 (U.S. Capitol, Senate side)
Pay for Performance: What You Need to Know Before Making Policy
Presented by Cheryl Damberg
December 3, 2007
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
304 Cannon House Office Building
Regulating Senior Drivers: Are New Policies Needed?
Presented by Seth Seabury
October 25, 2007
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
304 Cannon House Office Building
Have Military Divorce Rates Increased Since 9/11?
Presented by Benjamin Karney
October 15, 2007
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
Measuring State and Local Public Health Preparedness
Presented by Christopher Nelson
September 10, 2007
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
430 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Hurricane Katrina: Lessons for Army Planning and Operations
Presented by Lynn Davis
August 13, 2007
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
Assessing Policy Options for Renewing the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act
Presented by Lloyd Dixon and Robert Lempert
July 9, 2007
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
2220 Rayburn House Office Building
Submarine Design Resources: Ensuring Future Viability
Presented by John F. Schank
June 14, 2007
9:30 a.m.
HC-6, the U.S. Capitol
Assessing Accountability Under the NCLB Act
Presented by the RAND Corporation, the American Institutes for Research (AIR), and the Center on Education Policy (CEP)
June 12, 2007
9:00 a.m. – Noon
Cafritz Conference Center
George Washington University
China as an International Actor
Presented by William Overholt
June 11, 2007
1:00 p.m.
Location TBA
Gender Disparities in Cardiovascular Care
Presented by Chloe Bird
May 21, 2007
Noon
902 Hart Senate Office Building
Managing Economic Risk in the Age of Terror: The Role of Government in the Private Insurance Market
Presented by Lloyd Dixon
May 21, 2007
9:00 a.m.
Learning from Natural Disasters: Public Health Responses to Hurricane Katrina and International Disaster Management Successes
Presented by Jeanne Ringel and Melinda Moore
May 18, 2007
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Mansfield Room
S-207, the U.S. Capitol
Challenges Facing the Global Supply Chain
This event also introduces the new RAND Supply Chain Policy Center
May 17, 2007
8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
419 Senate Dirksen Building
Recruitment and Retention: Lessons for the New Orleans Police Department
Presented by Bernard D. Rostker
May 14, 2007
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
2237 Rayburn House Office Building
What Does Pandemic Flu Teach Us About Public Health Preparedness?
Presented by Nicole Lurie
April 20, 2007
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
1539 Longworth House Office Building
Building Moderate Muslim Networks
Presented by Angel Rabasa
April 9, 2007
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
How Does State Children's Health Insurance Program (SCHIP) Coverage Affect Children's Quality of Life?
Presented by Michael Seid
March 12, 2007
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
2257 Rayburn House Office Building
A Beginner's Guide to Nation Building
Presented by James Dobbins
February 12, 2007
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
2247 Rayburn House Office Building
2006 Briefings
On "Other War": Lessons from Five Decades of RAND Counterinsurgency Research
Panelists: Bruce Hoffman, James Dobbins, and Austin Long
Moderator: Michael Rich
November 29, 2006
Noon – 1:00 p.m.
B-354 Rayburn House Office Building
Breaching the Fortress Wall: Understanding Terrorist Efforts to Overcome Defensive Technologies
Presented by Brian Jackson
October 24, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
B-354 Rayburn House Office Building
Maritime Terrorism: Threat, Consequences, and Liability
Presented by Henry Willis
October 16, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
B-369 Rayburn House Office Building
Unconquerable Nation: Knowing our Enemy, Strengthening Ourselves
Presented by Brian Michael Jenkins
September 11, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
Improving the Qatari Education System
Presented by Charles Goldman and Catherine Augustine
July 10, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
B-338 Rayburn House Office Building
Central Asia and Its Asian Neighbors: Security and Commerce at the Crossroads
Presented by Rollie Lal
Held in conjunction with the Congressional Silk Road Caucus
June 28, 2006
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
B-339 Rayburn House Office Building
How The Children of the Gulf Hurricanes Are Faring: Their Mental And Academic Health
Presented by John Pane and Lisa Jaycox
June 23, 2006
10:00 a.m.
HC-7 in the Capitol Building
Why Has the Cost of Navy Ships Risen?
Presented by Mark Arena
June 12, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2247 Rayburn House Office Building
Who Is at Greatest Risk for Receiving Poor Quality Health Care?
Presented by Elizabeth McGlynn
May 8, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2253 Rayburn House Office Building
Small Business and Worker Fatality Risk
Presented by Christopher Nelson and John Mendeloff
April 28, 2006
2:00 p.m.
2360 Rayburn House Office Building
U.S. Interests in Central Asia: Policy Priorities and Military Roles
Presented by Olga Oliker
April 3, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
419 Dirksen Senate Office Building
The Market Penetration Rate for Flood Insurance: Estimates and Policy Implications
Presented by Lloyd Dixon
March 13, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2203 Rayburn House Office Building
Issues in Rebuilding Affordable Housing on The Mississippi Coast
Mark Bernstein from RAND will be one of the three panelists for the The Gulf Coast Recovery and Rebuilding Caucus
March 7, 2006
2:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
2226 Rayburn House Office Building
Budgeting for an AIDS-Free Nation: An Examination of the Federal AIDS Prevention Budget
Hosted by The AIDS Institute, AMFAR AIDS Research, the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors (NASTAD), and HIV Prevention Action Committee of the Federal AIDS Policy Partnership, featuring Deborah Cohen
March 1, 2006
9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
485 Russell Senate Office Building
Economic and Social Development in Palestine
"Security for a New Century" briefing featuring Ross Anthony and Michael Schoenbaum
February 14, 2006
11:30 a.m.
419 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Activation and the Earnings of Reservists
Presented by David Loughran
February 13, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
S-115 (in the Capitol)
Security in Israel and Palestine: After the Rise of Hamas
"Security for a New Century" briefing featuring former Ambassador Robert Hunter and Seth Jones
February 10, 2006
11:30 a.m.
419 Dirksen Senate Office Building
2005 Briefings
Insights for Medicare Part D from Relevant RAND Research
Presented by Geoffrey Joyce
November 14, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building
Denying Armageddon: Preventing Terrorist Use of Nuclear Weapons
Presented by the RAND Corporation, in conjunction with Security for a New Century
Speaker: Michael Hynes, Senior Physical Scientist with RAND
November 14, 2005
2 p.m.
188 Russell Senate Office Building
Unexploded Ordnance: Estimating Costs and Benefits of Cleanup
Presented by Jacqueline MacDonald
October 25, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2360 Rayburn House Office Building
Universal Pre-K: Reality or Aspiration?
Forum hosted by RAND and the Promising Practices Network
October 25, 2005
Registration begins at 2:30 p.m., followed by a reception from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
1200 S. Hayes Street
Transferring Army BRAC Lands Containing Unexploded Ordnance
Presented by Debra Knopman
October 14, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2360 Rayburn House Office Building
Impact of a Teen Dating Violence Prevention Program
Presented by Lisa Jaycox
October 3, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
G-50 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Oil Shale Development in the U.S.: Prospects and Policy Issues
Presented by James T. Bartis
September 30, 2005
11:00 a.m. –l Noon
1116 Longworth House Office Building
RAND Research on Unexploded Ordnance: Key Findings and Recommendations
Presented by Jacqueline MacDonald
September 26, 2005
Noon – 1:00 p.m.
2360 Rayburn House Office Building
Defending America Against Suicide Terrorism
Presented by Bruce Hoffman
September 23, 2005
2:00 p.m.
328A Russell Senate Office Building
Can Information Technology Transform Health Care?
Presented by Richard Hillestad
September 15, 2005
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
1116 Longworth House Office Building
Are There Gender Differences in Federal Grant Programs?
Presented by Sue Hosek
September 12, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
S-120 (in the Capitol)
K-12 and Early Education Rountable Discussion
Presented by Stephen Carroll and Lynn Karoly
September 9, 2005
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
2237 Rayburn House Office Building
Establishing Law and Order After Conflict: Afghanistan and Iraq
Presented by Seth Jones
July 22, 2005
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
385 Russell Senate Office Building
Army Size and Force Management
Presented by Lynn Davis
July 15, 2005
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
Sesame Street Comes to Afghanistan
Presented by Cheryl Benard
June 22, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2253 Rayburn House Office Building
Trends in Terrorism and the Architecture of TRIA
Presented by Peter Chalk and Robert Reville
June 17, 2005
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
2226 Rayburn House Office Building
Effective Early Childhood Interventions
Presented by Rebecca Kilburn
June 13, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
G-11 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Building A Successful Palenstinian State
Presented by Steve Simon and Ross Anthony
May 20, 2005
10:30 a.m. – Noon
2255 Rayburn House Office Building
Curbing Al Qaeda Recruitment
Presented by Kim Cragin
May 16, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
325 Russell Senate Office Building
Gaps in Public Health Preparedness: Lessons Learned in California and Beyond
Presented by Nicole Lurie
April 25, 2005
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
2257 Rayburn House Office Building
Working Around the Military: Challenges to Military Spouse Employment and Education
Presented by Margaret C. Harrell
April 18, 2005
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
1539 Longworth House Office Building
Preparedness for Terrorism: The Behavioral and Psychological Implications from Anthrax 2001
Presented by Terri Tanielian
April 11, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2167 Rayburn House Office Building
Making Sense of Out of School Time: Evidence for an Action Agenda
Presented by Susan J. Bodilly
March 14, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2105 Rayburn House Office Building
Gifts of the Muse: Reframing the Debate About the Benefits of the Arts
Presented by Kevin McCarthy
February 15, 2005
4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
2154 Rayburn House Office Building
UN Role in National-Building: From the Congo to Iraq
Presented by James Dobbins
February 14, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
Improving Health Care: Lessons From The VA
In conjunction with the Department of Veterans Affairs and cosponsored by the 21st Century Health Care Caucus
Presented by Steven Asch
February 4, 2005
10:30 a.m. – Noon
1537 Longworth House Office Building
9 to 5: Do You Know If Your Boss Knows Where You Are?
Presented by Edward Balkovich and Tora Bikson
House Briefing
January 25, 2005
2:30-4:00 p.m.
2226 Rayburn House Office Building
Senate Briefing
January 25, 2005
4:30-6:00 p.m.
226 Dirksen Senate Office Building
U.S., Europe, and Sorting Out the Middle East
Presented by Robert Hunter
January 14, 2005
10:30 a.m. – Noon
562 Dirksen Senate Office Building9
High-Performance Government: Structures, Leadership, Incentives
Presented by Dean Robert Klitgaard in conjunction with PRGS Visiting Professor Paul C. Light
January 11, 2005
2:00 – 3:30 p.m.
2154 Rayburn House Office Building
2004 Briefings
Organized Breast Cancer Screening: Lessons Learned from National and International Experience
Presented by Rob Boer
November 9, 2004
10:30 a.m. – Noon
Room HC-7
Compensating Individuals and Businesses After the 9/11 Attacks: What Have We Learned?
Presented by Lloyd Dixon
November 8, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2237 Rayburn House Office Building
Rhetoric vs. Reality: What We Know and What We Need to Know About Vouchers and Charter Schools–Update
Presented by Brian Gill
October 18, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
Room HC-9
Laboratories of Reform: State Efforts to Cover the Uninsured
Presented by Susan L. Marquis
September 20, 2004
2:00 – 3:30 p.m.
B-354 Rayburn House Office Building
Meeting the Military's Future IT Manning Requirements
Presented by Jim Hosek
September 13, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
385 Russell Senate Office Building9
Women in Afghanistan: Present and Future
Presented by Cheryl Benard
September 10, 2004
3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building
Capping Non-Economic Awards in Medical Malpractice Trials: California Jury Verdicts Under MICRA
Presented by Nick Pace
July 12, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building9
The Societal Promise of Improving Care for Depression
Presented by Ken Wells, Michael Schoenbaum, and Jeanne Miranda
Sponsored by Senator Joe Lieberman
June 22, 2004
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
562 Dirksen Senate Office Building 9
Protecting Emergency Responders: Safety Management in Disaster and Terrorism Response
Presented by Brian Jackson
Sponsored by NIOSH and the House Homeland Security Caucus
June 16, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2325 Rayburn House Office Building9
Racial Profiling
Presented by Greg Ridgeway
June 14, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2154 Rayburn House Office Building9
How Good is Quality of Care in the U.S.?
Presented by Elizabeth McGlynn
May 10, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building9
Confronting the "Enemy Within": Security Intelligence, the Police and Counterterrorism in Four Democracies
Presented by Bill Rosenau
April 19, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building9
The Continuing Threat of Al Qaeda and the Future of Terrorism
Presented by Bruce Hoffman
March 9, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building9
The Consequences of Welfare Reform: Why did the Welfare Caseload Fall?
Presented by Jacob Klerman
February 23, 2004
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2257 Rayburn House Office Building
2003 Briefings
Individual Preparedness and Response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Terrorist Attacks
Presented by Lynn Davis
December 12, 2003
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
2154 Rayburn House Office Building9
Individual Preparedness and Response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Terrorist Attacks
Presented by Lynn Davis
December 4, 2003
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building 9
An Effective Mental Health Program for School Children Exposed to Violence
Presented by Bradley D. Stein
October 20, 2003
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
562 Dirksen Senate Office Building 9
Protecting Emergency Responders Volume 2: Community Views of Safety and Health Risks and Personal Protection Needs
Presented by Tom LaTourrette
September 15, 2003
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
B-339 Rayburn House Office Building 9
Government Outsourcing and Competitive Sourcing Issues
Presented by Frank Camm
July 31, 2003
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
342 Dirksen Senate Office Building 9
Newsweek/Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Panel Discussion on Post-War Iraq Reconstruction
July 31, 2003
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Nitze Building
W. John Kenney Auditorium
1740 Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest
Featured Speakers:
• Ambassador Robert Hunter, Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and RAND Senior Advisor
• Lt. General Jay Garner (Ret. U.S. Army), Former Director of the Office of Reconstruction and Humanitarian Assistance for Post-War Iraq
• Lt. General Jared Bates (Ret. U.S. Army), Former Director of Operations and Chief of Staff of the Office of Reconstruction and Humanitarian Assistance from January to May of 2003
Beyond the Nuclear Shadow: A Phased Approach for Improving Nuclear Safety and U.S.-Russian Nuclear Relations
Senate Briefing
June 6, 2003
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
228 Russell Senate Office Building
House Briefing
June 6, 2003
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
2337 Rayburn House Office Building 9
Improving Asthma Outcomes for Latino Children and Their Families
Presented by Marielena Lara
May 6, 2003
11:00 a.m. – Noon
HC-6 Capitol Building 9
Iraq after Saddam: Creating Regional Stability
Presented by James Dobbins
April 29, 2003
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2257 Rayburn House Office Building 9
Demographic Trends in the Middle East: Security Implications for the
United States
Presented by Brian Nichiporuk
April 15, 2003
9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
S-120 Capitol Building 9
How Do Drug Benefits Affect Drug Use and Costs?
Presented by Geoffrey Joyce
March 31, 2003
11:00 a.m. – Noon
1116 Longworth House Office Building 9
Modeling Smallpox Vaccination Policy
Presented by Samuel Bozzette
February 11, 2003
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2154 Rayburn House Office Building