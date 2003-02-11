2011 Briefings

Global HIV Programs at the Crossroads: How Can Donor Funding Be Optimized? December 15, 2011

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

2168 Rayburn House Office Building

How Does Growth in Health Care Costs Affect the American Family? Presented by Art Kellermann

October 3, 2011

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cannon House Office Building 121

The War Within: Preventing Suicide in the U.S. Military Presented by Rajeev Ramchand and Terri Tanielian

May 10, 2011

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

2103 Rayburn House Office Building

How Governments Can Leverage the Strengths of NGOs in Disaster Preparedness, Response, and Recovery Presented by Joie Acosta, Jan Epstein, Ann Williamson, and Thad Allen

March 14, 2011

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

2168 Rayburn House Office Building

2010 Briefings

Unique Educational Games for Financial Literacy Presented by Timothy Flacke and Nick Maynard

November 8, 2010

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2220 Rayburn House Office Building

Rebuilding Haiti Presented by James Dobbins, Keith Crane, and Laurel Miller

October 18, 2010

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2220 Rayburn House Office Building

The Quality of Care for Patients Dying in the Hospital: Areas for Improvement Suggest Fundamental Problems in U.S. Healthcare Presented by Neil Wenger

September 13, 2010

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

428a Russell Senate Office Building

Improving Performance Based Accountability for Public Services A panel discussion moderated by Brian Stecher

August 9, 2010

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

1334 Longworth House Office Building

The Impact of Air Pollution on Hospital Spending in California Presented by John Romley

June 24, 2010

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

234 Cannon House Office Building

Diversity of Service Academy Entrants and Graduates Remarks by Rep. Elijah Cummings and the Honorable Madeleine Bordallo

Presented by Sheila Nataraj Kirby

June 23, 2010

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

340 Cannon House Office Building

Tackling Corruption in Afghanistan: A Report from Kabul Presented by Cheryl Benard and Elvira Loredo

May 21, 2010

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

2255 Rayburn House Office Building

Building Civil Defense Forces in Afghanistan Presented by Arturo Munoz

May 10, 2010

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2200 Rayburn House Office Building

Health Care on Aisle 7: The Growing Phenomenon of Retail Clinics Presented by Ateev Mehrotra

March 19, 2010

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

2456 Rayburn House Office Building

Surface Transportation Finance: The End of User Financing or a New Beginning? Panelists: Martin Wachs, Director, Transportation, Space, and Technology Program, RAND Corporation

Paul Sorensen, Operations Researcher, RAND Corporation

Jim Tymon, Republican Staff Director, U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure's Subcommittee on Highways and Transit

Paul Schmid, Legislative Analyst, Senator Tom Carper (D-DE)

March 8, 2010

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

121 Cannon House Office Building





2009 Briefings

The Impact of Deployment on the Post-Deployment Labor Market Earnings of Reserve Components Presented by David Loughran

November 9, 2009

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Room 201 SVC Capitol Visitor Center

Ending Social Promotion: Examining the Effects of NYC's 5th Grade Promotion Policy Presented by Jennifer McCombs and Lou Mariano

October 19, 2009

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Room 203 SVC Capitol Visitor Center

The H1N1 Pandemic: Lessons Learned from the Cities Readiness Initiative Presented by Christopher Nelson and Edward Chan

September 14, 2009

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Room 203 SVC Capitol Visitor Center

Health Care Cost Growth and the Economic Performance of U.S. Industries Presented by Neeraj Sood

August 24, 2009

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

210 Cannon House Building

Options for Controlling Health Care Spending in Massachusetts Presented by Christine Eibner

August 17, 2009

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

210 Cannon House Building

Assessing Disparities Faced by Boys and Men of Color Presented by M. Rebecca Kilburn

August 10, 2009

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

268 Capitol Visitor Center, North Congressional Meeting Room

Korea's Experience in Harmonizing Public and Private Health Insurance Systems for Universal Coverage Panelists: Michael Rich, RAND Corporation

Jae Hee Jeon, Minister for Health, Welfare, and Family Affairs, Republic of Korea

Woojin Chung, Health Insurance Policy Research Institute

Yo Han In, Medical Center for the Foreign Patients, Yonsei Hospital

Melinda Beeuwkes Buntin, RAND Health

Moderators: Tom McNaugher and Chaibong Hahm, RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy

July 15, 2009

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

212 Capitol Visitors Center

The Economic Cost of Methamphetamine Use in the United States Presented by Rosalie Liccardo Pacula

July 13, 2009

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2247 Rayburn House Office Building

Dealing with a Defiant North Korea Presented by Chaibong Hahm and Bruce Bennett

June 12, 2009

11:00 a.m. – Noon

2200 Rayburn House Office Building

RAND Supply Chain Policy Center Symposium: Modernizing the U.S. Freight Transportation System for Future Economic Growth Presenter: Richard Hillestad

Panelists: Rick Blasgen, Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals

Charles Eisele, Union Pacific

Janet Kavinoky, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Randall Mullett, Con-way

Moderator: Eric Peltz

June 9, 2009

11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Room 268 Capitol Visitor Center, North Congressional Meeting Room

Engaging Iran: Opportunities and Obstacles Panelists: Keith Crane

Frederic Wehrey

Alireza Nader

Moderator: David Aaron

June 8, 2009

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Room 215 SVC Capitol Visitor Center

Pakistan and Afghanistan: Allies of the United States? Panelists: C. Christine Fair

Seth Jones

Stephen P. Cohen, Brookings Institution

Moderator: James Dobbins

May 18, 2009

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

342 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Imported Oil and U.S. National Security Presenter: Keith Crane

Speakers: Jonathan Elkind, Brookings Institution

Gen. John Sheehan, United States Marine Corps (retired)

Frederick C. Smith, Institute for 21st Century Energy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

May 11, 2009

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Room 268 Capitol Visitor Center, North Congressional Meeting Room

Cyber Security and Human Behavior Panelists: Shari Lawrence Pfleeger, RAND Corporation

Sean Smith, Dartmouth College; Institute for Information Infrastructure Protection (I3P)

Mary Theofanos, National Institute of Standards and Technology

Deanna Caputo, MITRE

May 4, 2009

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

1539 Longworth House Office Building

U.S.-U.K. Conference on Behavioral Finance and Public Policy May 1, 2009

8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

2220 Rayburn House Office Building

What Constitutes an Effective Approach to Limiting Greenhouse Gases? Panelists: Peter Molinaro, The Dow Chemical Company

David Hawkins, Natural Resources Defense Council

William Kovacs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Moderator: Michael Toman, RAND Corporation

April 13, 2009

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Rooms 202-203 VC, The Capitol Building

The RAND Corporation's COMPARE Initiative: An Innovative Approach to Health Care Reform Presented by Elizabeth McGlynn

March 27, 2009

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

S-115 The Capitol Building

Deployment Experiences of Guard and Reserve Families: Implications for Support and Retention Presented by Margaret C. Harrell and Laura Castaneda

March 9, 2009

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2200 Rayburn House Office Building

Revitalizing the Transatlantic Security Partnership: An Agenda For Action Panelists: Stephen Larrabee, RAND Corporation

Julian Lindley-French, Netherlands Defence Academy and Defence Academy of the United Kingdom

Robert Hunter, RAND Corporation

Klaus Scharioth, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the United States

Moderators: James Dobbins

Josef Janning, Bertelsmann Stiftung

February 12, 2009

11:00 a.m. – Noon

2220 Rayburn House Office Building

Investor Choices and Financial Literacy Presented by Joanne Yoong and Angela Hung

February 9, 2009

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2220 Rayburn House Office Building

Transportation Challenges Facing the New Administration Panelists: William T. Coleman, Jr.

James H. Burnley, IV

Rodney E. Slater

Moderator: Martin Wachs

January 28, 2009

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

210 Cannon House Office Building

[Back To Top]

2008 Briefings

Asia Responds to China's Rise Presented by Evan S. Medeiros

December 11, 2008

11:00 a.m. – Noon

2255 Rayburn House Office Building

Producing Liquid Fuels From Coal: Prospects and Policy Issues Presented by James Bartis

December 10, 2008

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2325 Rayburn House Office Building

Piracy and Armed Violence at Sea: How Can Policymakers Make the World's Oceans Safer? Presented by Peter Chalk

December 9, 2008

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2247 Rayburn House Office Building

Unconventional Fossil-Based Fuels: Economic and Environmental Trade-Offs Presented by Michael Toman

November 17, 2008

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2200 Rayburn House Office Building

Deterrence: Past, Present, & Future Panelists: Austin Long, RAND Corporation

Jeffrey Lewis, New America Foundation

David E. Mosher, RAND Corporation

Moderator: David Ochmanek, RAND Corporation

November 17, 2008

11:00 a.m. – Noon

210 Cannon House Office Building

Pros and Cons of Creating a Domestic Counterterrorism Intelligence Service Presented by Gregory Treverton

October 20, 2008

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

210 Cannon House Office Building

Will Terrorists Go Nuclear? Presented by Brian Jenkins

September 9, 2008

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

2325 Rayburn House Office Building

The Challenge of Nuclear Armed Regional Adversaries Presented by David Ochmanek

August 11, 2008

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2212 Rayburn House Office Building

How Terrorist Groups End: Lessons for Countering al Qa'ida Presented by Seth Jones

July 29, 2008

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

210 Cannon House Office Building

Understanding Russia's Foreign Policy Presented by Olga Oliker

July 14, 2008

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2200 Rayburn House Office Building

Impacts on U.S. Energy Expenditures and Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Increasing Renewable Energy Use Presented by Michael Toman

July 11, 2008

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

2325 Rayburn House Office Building

Counterinsurgency in Aghanistan Presented by Seth Jones

June 9, 2008

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2200 Rayburn House Office Building

What Does Economics Tell Us About Early Childhood Policy? Panelists: Lynn A. Karoly, RAND Corporation

Rebecca Kilburn, RAND Corporation

Deborah Phillips, Georgetown University

Moderator: Peter Pecora, Senior Director of Research Services, Casey Family Programs

May 12, 2008

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (lunch included)

Senate Dirkson Office Building G-11

Invisible Wounds of War: Psychological and Cognitive Injuries, Their Consequences, and Services to Assist Recovery Presented by Terri Tanielian

April 28, 2008

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Lyndon Baines Johnson (LBJ) Room

S-211, The United States Capitol

Women and Nation-Building: Lessons from Afghanistan Presented by Cheryl Benard

April 14, 2008

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2203 Rayburn House Office Building

Better Understanding the Health Insurance Issues that Small Firms Face Presented by Susan Gates and Christine Eibner

April 4, 2008

11:00 a.m. – Noon

304 Cannon House Office Building

Pandemic Influenza Preparedness in Southeast Asia and the Middle East Presented by Melinda Moore

March 10, 2008

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

How Does Sarbanes-Oxley Affect Firms' Decisions to Stay in the Public Market or Go Private? Presented by Pinar Karaca-Mandic

February 25, 2008

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

304 Cannon House Office Building

No Child Left Behind (NCLB): What Do We Know, and What Does It Tell Us? Moderator: Lindsey Kozberg, the Vice President of External Affairs at RAND and former Director of Public Affairs, U.S. Department of Education

Special Guest Panelists: John Deasy, Superintendent of Prince George's County Schools, and Michelle Rhee, Chancellor of D.C. Public Schools

RAND Expert Panelists:Laura Hamilton, Senior Behavioral Scientist, Brian Stecher, Senior Social Scientist, and Georges Vernez, Senior Social Scientist

January 9, 2008

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

210 Cannon House Office Building

[Back To Top]

2007 Briefings

Protecting US Passenger Rail Systems From Terrorism: Identifying Cost Effective Security Strategies Presented by K. Jack Riley and Jeremy Wilson

December 11, 2007

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

2212 Rayburn House Office Building

Ungoverned Territories: Incubators of Terrorism Presented by the RAND Corporation, in conjunction with Security for a New Century

Speaker: Angel Rabasa, Senior Political Scientist with RAND

December 7, 2007

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

S-120 (U.S. Capitol, Senate side)

Pay for Performance: What You Need to Know Before Making Policy Presented by Cheryl Damberg

December 3, 2007

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

304 Cannon House Office Building

Regulating Senior Drivers: Are New Policies Needed? Presented by Seth Seabury

October 25, 2007

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

304 Cannon House Office Building

Have Military Divorce Rates Increased Since 9/11? Presented by Benjamin Karney

October 15, 2007

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2212 Rayburn House Office Building

Measuring State and Local Public Health Preparedness Presented by Christopher Nelson

September 10, 2007

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Hurricane Katrina: Lessons for Army Planning and Operations Presented by Lynn Davis

August 13, 2007

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2212 Rayburn House Office Building

Submarine Design Resources: Ensuring Future Viability Presented by John F. Schank

June 14, 2007

9:30 a.m.

HC-6, the U.S. Capitol

Assessing Accountability Under the NCLB Act Presented by the RAND Corporation, the American Institutes for Research (AIR), and the Center on Education Policy (CEP)

June 12, 2007

9:00 a.m. – Noon

Cafritz Conference Center

George Washington University



China as an International Actor Presented by William Overholt

June 11, 2007

1:00 p.m.

Location TBA

Gender Disparities in Cardiovascular Care Presented by Chloe Bird

May 21, 2007

Noon

902 Hart Senate Office Building

Managing Economic Risk in the Age of Terror: The Role of Government in the Private Insurance Market Presented by Lloyd Dixon

May 21, 2007

9:00 a.m.

Learning from Natural Disasters: Public Health Responses to Hurricane Katrina and International Disaster Management Successes Presented by Jeanne Ringel and Melinda Moore

May 18, 2007

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Mansfield Room

S-207, the U.S. Capitol

Challenges Facing the Global Supply Chain This event also introduces the new RAND Supply Chain Policy Center

May 17, 2007

8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

419 Senate Dirksen Building

Recruitment and Retention: Lessons for the New Orleans Police Department Presented by Bernard D. Rostker

May 14, 2007

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

2237 Rayburn House Office Building

What Does Pandemic Flu Teach Us About Public Health Preparedness? Presented by Nicole Lurie

April 20, 2007

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

1539 Longworth House Office Building

Building Moderate Muslim Networks Presented by Angel Rabasa

April 9, 2007

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

2212 Rayburn House Office Building

How Does State Children's Health Insurance Program (SCHIP) Coverage Affect Children's Quality of Life? Presented by Michael Seid

March 12, 2007

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

2257 Rayburn House Office Building

A Beginner's Guide to Nation Building Presented by James Dobbins

February 12, 2007

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

2247 Rayburn House Office Building

[Back To Top]

2006 Briefings

On "Other War": Lessons from Five Decades of RAND Counterinsurgency Research Panelists: Bruce Hoffman, James Dobbins, and Austin Long

Moderator: Michael Rich

November 29, 2006

Noon – 1:00 p.m.

B-354 Rayburn House Office Building

Breaching the Fortress Wall: Understanding Terrorist Efforts to Overcome Defensive Technologies Presented by Brian Jackson

October 24, 2006

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

B-354 Rayburn House Office Building

Maritime Terrorism: Threat, Consequences, and Liability Presented by Henry Willis

October 16, 2006

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

B-369 Rayburn House Office Building

Unconquerable Nation: Knowing our Enemy, Strengthening Ourselves Presented by Brian Michael Jenkins

September 11, 2006

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2212 Rayburn House Office Building

Central Asia and Its Asian Neighbors: Security and Commerce at the Crossroads Presented by Rollie Lal

Held in conjunction with the Congressional Silk Road Caucus

June 28, 2006

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

B-339 Rayburn House Office Building

How The Children of the Gulf Hurricanes Are Faring: Their Mental And Academic Health Presented by John Pane and Lisa Jaycox

June 23, 2006

10:00 a.m.

HC-7 in the Capitol Building

Why Has the Cost of Navy Ships Risen? Presented by Mark Arena

June 12, 2006

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2247 Rayburn House Office Building

Who Is at Greatest Risk for Receiving Poor Quality Health Care? Presented by Elizabeth McGlynn

May 8, 2006

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2253 Rayburn House Office Building

Small Business and Worker Fatality Risk Presented by Christopher Nelson and John Mendeloff

April 28, 2006

2:00 p.m.

2360 Rayburn House Office Building

U.S. Interests in Central Asia: Policy Priorities and Military Roles Presented by Olga Oliker

April 3, 2006

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

419 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Issues in Rebuilding Affordable Housing on The Mississippi Coast Mark Bernstein from RAND will be one of the three panelists for the The Gulf Coast Recovery and Rebuilding Caucus

March 7, 2006

2:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

2226 Rayburn House Office Building

Budgeting for an AIDS-Free Nation: An Examination of the Federal AIDS Prevention Budget Hosted by The AIDS Institute, AMFAR AIDS Research, the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors (NASTAD), and HIV Prevention Action Committee of the Federal AIDS Policy Partnership, featuring Deborah Cohen

March 1, 2006

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

485 Russell Senate Office Building

Economic and Social Development in Palestine "Security for a New Century" briefing featuring Ross Anthony and Michael Schoenbaum

February 14, 2006

11:30 a.m.

419 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Activation and the Earnings of Reservists Presented by David Loughran

February 13, 2006

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

S-115 (in the Capitol)

Security in Israel and Palestine: After the Rise of Hamas "Security for a New Century" briefing featuring former Ambassador Robert Hunter and Seth Jones

February 10, 2006

11:30 a.m.

419 Dirksen Senate Office Building

[Back To Top]

2005 Briefings

Insights for Medicare Part D from Relevant RAND Research Presented by Geoffrey Joyce

November 14, 2005

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

B-340 Rayburn House Office Building

Denying Armageddon: Preventing Terrorist Use of Nuclear Weapons Presented by the RAND Corporation, in conjunction with Security for a New Century

Speaker: Michael Hynes, Senior Physical Scientist with RAND

November 14, 2005

2 p.m.

188 Russell Senate Office Building

Unexploded Ordnance: Estimating Costs and Benefits of Cleanup Presented by Jacqueline MacDonald

October 25, 2005

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2360 Rayburn House Office Building

Universal Pre-K: Reality or Aspiration? Forum hosted by RAND and the Promising Practices Network

October 25, 2005

Registration begins at 2:30 p.m., followed by a reception from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

1200 S. Hayes Street

Transferring Army BRAC Lands Containing Unexploded Ordnance Presented by Debra Knopman

October 14, 2005

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2360 Rayburn House Office Building

Impact of a Teen Dating Violence Prevention Program Presented by Lisa Jaycox

October 3, 2005

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

G-50 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Oil Shale Development in the U.S.: Prospects and Policy Issues Presented by James T. Bartis

September 30, 2005

11:00 a.m. –l Noon

1116 Longworth House Office Building

RAND Research on Unexploded Ordnance: Key Findings and Recommendations Presented by Jacqueline MacDonald

September 26, 2005

Noon – 1:00 p.m.

2360 Rayburn House Office Building

Defending America Against Suicide Terrorism Presented by Bruce Hoffman

September 23, 2005

2:00 p.m.

328A Russell Senate Office Building

Can Information Technology Transform Health Care? Presented by Richard Hillestad

September 15, 2005

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

1116 Longworth House Office Building

Are There Gender Differences in Federal Grant Programs? Presented by Sue Hosek

September 12, 2005

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

S-120 (in the Capitol)

K-12 and Early Education Rountable Discussion Presented by Stephen Carroll and Lynn Karoly

September 9, 2005

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

2237 Rayburn House Office Building

Establishing Law and Order After Conflict: Afghanistan and Iraq Presented by Seth Jones

July 22, 2005

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

385 Russell Senate Office Building

Army Size and Force Management Presented by Lynn Davis

July 15, 2005

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

2212 Rayburn House Office Building

Sesame Street Comes to Afghanistan Presented by Cheryl Benard

June 22, 2005

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2253 Rayburn House Office Building Trends in Terrorism and the Architecture of TRIA Presented by Peter Chalk and Robert Reville

June 17, 2005

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

2226 Rayburn House Office Building

Effective Early Childhood Interventions Presented by Rebecca Kilburn

June 13, 2005

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

G-11 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Building A Successful Palenstinian State Presented by Steve Simon and Ross Anthony

May 20, 2005

10:30 a.m. – Noon

2255 Rayburn House Office Building

Curbing Al Qaeda Recruitment Presented by Kim Cragin

May 16, 2005

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

325 Russell Senate Office Building Gaps in Public Health Preparedness: Lessons Learned in California and Beyond Presented by Nicole Lurie

April 25, 2005

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

2257 Rayburn House Office Building

Working Around the Military: Challenges to Military Spouse Employment and Education Presented by Margaret C. Harrell

April 18, 2005

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

1539 Longworth House Office Building

Preparedness for Terrorism: The Behavioral and Psychological Implications from Anthrax 2001 Presented by Terri Tanielian

April 11, 2005

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2167 Rayburn House Office Building

Making Sense of Out of School Time: Evidence for an Action Agenda Presented by Susan J. Bodilly

March 14, 2005

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2105 Rayburn House Office Building

Gifts of the Muse: Reframing the Debate About the Benefits of the Arts Presented by Kevin McCarthy

February 15, 2005

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

2154 Rayburn House Office Building UN Role in National-Building: From the Congo to Iraq Presented by James Dobbins

February 14, 2005

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2212 Rayburn House Office Building Improving Health Care: Lessons From The VA In conjunction with the Department of Veterans Affairs and cosponsored by the 21st Century Health Care Caucus

Presented by Steven Asch

February 4, 2005

10:30 a.m. – Noon

1537 Longworth House Office Building

9 to 5: Do You Know If Your Boss Knows Where You Are? Presented by Edward Balkovich and Tora Bikson House Briefing

January 25, 2005

2:30-4:00 p.m.

2226 Rayburn House Office Building Senate Briefing

January 25, 2005

4:30-6:00 p.m.

226 Dirksen Senate Office Building

U.S., Europe, and Sorting Out the Middle East Presented by Robert Hunter

January 14, 2005

10:30 a.m. – Noon

562 Dirksen Senate Office Building9

High-Performance Government: Structures, Leadership, Incentives Presented by Dean Robert Klitgaard in conjunction with PRGS Visiting Professor Paul C. Light

January 11, 2005

2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

2154 Rayburn House Office Building

[Back To Top]

2004 Briefings

Organized Breast Cancer Screening: Lessons Learned from National and International Experience Presented by Rob Boer

November 9, 2004

10:30 a.m. – Noon

Room HC-7

Compensating Individuals and Businesses After the 9/11 Attacks: What Have We Learned? Presented by Lloyd Dixon

November 8, 2004

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2237 Rayburn House Office Building

Rhetoric vs. Reality: What We Know and What We Need to Know About Vouchers and Charter Schools–Update Presented by Brian Gill

October 18, 2004

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Room HC-9

Laboratories of Reform: State Efforts to Cover the Uninsured Presented by Susan L. Marquis

September 20, 2004

2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

B-354 Rayburn House Office Building Meeting the Military's Future IT Manning Requirements Presented by Jim Hosek

September 13, 2004

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

385 Russell Senate Office Building9

Women in Afghanistan: Present and Future Presented by Cheryl Benard

September 10, 2004

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

121 Cannon House Office Building

Capping Non-Economic Awards in Medical Malpractice Trials: California Jury Verdicts Under MICRA Presented by Nick Pace

July 12, 2004

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

121 Cannon House Office Building9

The Societal Promise of Improving Care for Depression Presented by Ken Wells, Michael Schoenbaum, and Jeanne Miranda

Sponsored by Senator Joe Lieberman

June 22, 2004

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

562 Dirksen Senate Office Building 9

Protecting Emergency Responders: Safety Management in Disaster and Terrorism Response Presented by Brian Jackson

Sponsored by NIOSH and the House Homeland Security Caucus

June 16, 2004

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2325 Rayburn House Office Building9

Racial Profiling Presented by Greg Ridgeway

June 14, 2004

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2154 Rayburn House Office Building9

How Good is Quality of Care in the U.S.? Presented by Elizabeth McGlynn

May 10, 2004

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2212 Rayburn House Office Building9

Confronting the "Enemy Within": Security Intelligence, the Police and Counterterrorism in Four Democracies Presented by Bill Rosenau

April 19, 2004

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2212 Rayburn House Office Building9

The Continuing Threat of Al Qaeda and the Future of Terrorism Presented by Bruce Hoffman

March 9, 2004

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

2212 Rayburn House Office Building9

The Consequences of Welfare Reform: Why did the Welfare Caseload Fall? Presented by Jacob Klerman

February 23, 2004

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

2257 Rayburn House Office Building

[Back To Top]

2003 Briefings

Individual Preparedness and Response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Terrorist Attacks Presented by Lynn Davis

December 12, 2003

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

2154 Rayburn House Office Building9

Individual Preparedness and Response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Terrorist Attacks Presented by Lynn Davis

December 4, 2003

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

121 Cannon House Office Building 9

An Effective Mental Health Program for School Children Exposed to Violence Presented by Bradley D. Stein

October 20, 2003

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

562 Dirksen Senate Office Building 9

Protecting Emergency Responders Volume 2: Community Views of Safety and Health Risks and Personal Protection Needs Presented by Tom LaTourrette

September 15, 2003

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

B-339 Rayburn House Office Building 9

Government Outsourcing and Competitive Sourcing Issues Presented by Frank Camm

July 31, 2003

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

342 Dirksen Senate Office Building 9

Newsweek/Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Panel Discussion on Post-War Iraq Reconstruction July 31, 2003

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Nitze Building

W. John Kenney Auditorium

1740 Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest Featured Speakers: • Ambassador Robert Hunter, Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and RAND Senior Advisor • Lt. General Jay Garner (Ret. U.S. Army), Former Director of the Office of Reconstruction and Humanitarian Assistance for Post-War Iraq • Lt. General Jared Bates (Ret. U.S. Army), Former Director of Operations and Chief of Staff of the Office of Reconstruction and Humanitarian Assistance from January to May of 2003

Beyond the Nuclear Shadow: A Phased Approach for Improving Nuclear Safety and U.S.-Russian Nuclear Relations Senate Briefing

June 6, 2003

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

228 Russell Senate Office Building House Briefing

June 6, 2003

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

2337 Rayburn House Office Building 9

Improving Asthma Outcomes for Latino Children and Their Families Presented by Marielena Lara

May 6, 2003

11:00 a.m. – Noon

HC-6 Capitol Building 9

Iraq after Saddam: Creating Regional Stability Presented by James Dobbins

April 29, 2003

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

2257 Rayburn House Office Building 9

Demographic Trends in the Middle East: Security Implications for the

United States Presented by Brian Nichiporuk

April 15, 2003

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

S-120 Capitol Building 9

How Do Drug Benefits Affect Drug Use and Costs? Presented by Geoffrey Joyce

March 31, 2003

11:00 a.m. – Noon

1116 Longworth House Office Building 9