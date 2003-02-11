Congressional Briefings

2019

Built to Last: Planning and Funding Resilient Infrastructure

Presented by Debra Knopman and Sarah Weilant
December 6, 2019
1:00 p.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building

Preparing for the Future of Fentanyl: Considerations for Congress in Tackling the Synthetic Opioid Crisis

Presented by Bryce Pardo and Beau Kilmer
September 13, 2019
10:00 a.m.
2044 Rayburn House Office Building

Extending Russia

Presented by James Dobbins, Raphael Cohen, and Howard J. Shatz
September 5, 2019
9:00 a.m.
2044 Rayburn House Office Building

RAND Public Policy Workshop

Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman
August 29, 2019
10:00 a.m.
2044 Rayburn House Office Building

Principal Pipelines: A Feasible, Affordable, and Effective Way to Improve Schools

Presented by Susan Gates
June 17, 2019
12:00 p.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building

How Do We Prevent the Next Homegrown Terrorist?

Presented by Brian A. Jackson
May 3, 2019
9:30 a.m.
2045 Rayburn House Office Building

Approaches to Counter Russian Social Media Influence

Presented by Elizabeth Bodine-Baron
March 15, 2019
12:00 p.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building

What Are the Potential Impacts of Single-Payer Health Care?

Presented by Jodi Liu and Christine Eibner
January 23, 2019
9:30 a.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building

2018

RAND Public Policy Workshop

Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman
August 21-22, 2018
12:00 p.m.
2044 Rayburn House Office Building

The Russian Way of Warfare

Presented by Scott Boston and Dara Massicot
June 15, 2018
9:00 a.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building

Protecting Consumer Data: Considerations for Congress

Presented by Rebecca Balebako and John Davis
June 8, 2018
9:30 a.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building

Overcoming the Threats of Our Strategic Competitors

Presented by David Ochmanek
March 27, 2018
9:30 a.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building

Fixing What's Broken with Infrastructure Policy: Options for Congress

Presented by Debra Knopman
January 24, 2018
12:00 p.m.
2043 Rayburn House Office Building

2017

Equifax and the Data-Breach Era: How Worried Should We Be?

Presented by Lillian Ablon and Sina Beaghley
October 26, 2017
12:00 p.m.
2045 Rayburn House Office Building

What Will It Take to Prevent a Security Decline in Mosul?

Presented by Shelly Culbertson and Linda Robinson
September 22, 2017
12:00 p.m.
2045 Rayburn House Office Building

RAND Public Policy Workshop

Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman
August 9-10, 2017
12:00 p.m.
2044 Rayburn House Office Building

North Korea's Continuous Provocations

Presented by Bruce Bennett
July 17, 2017
12:00 p.m.
2255 Rayburn House Office Building

Informing Investments in High-Quality Preschool

Presented by Lynn A. Karoly
May 5, 2017
12:00 p.m.
2044 Rayburn House Office Building

Repeal, Replace, Repair, or Improve? The Future of the ACA

Presented by Christine Eibner
March 17, 2017
2:00 p.m.
2045 Rayburn House Office Building

2016

Baltic Security After the Warsaw NATO Summit

Presented by Michael Johnson
December 7, 2016
2:00 p.m.
340 Cannon House Office Building

Read the Unofficial Transcript »

RAND Cybersecurity Workshop

Presented by Isaac Porche and Joshua Baron
August 17–18, 2016
11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
485 Russell Senate Office Building

RAND Public Policy Analysis Workshop

Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman
August 3–4, 2016
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building

Getting to Yes with China in Cyberspace: Is It Possible?

Presented by Scott Warren Harold and Martin C. Libicki
May 2, 2016
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
B-339 Rayburn House Office Building

Lessening the Risk of Refugee Radicalization

Presented by Barbara H. Sude
February 16, 2016
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)

2015

United States and China: Trends in Military Competition

Presented by Eric Heginbotham
October 5, 2015
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
B-338 Rayburn House Office Building

Lessons from a Hacker: Cyber Concepts for Policymakers

Presented by Lillian Ablon
September 14, 2015
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building

RAND Public Policy Analysis Workshop

Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman
August 26–27, 2015
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
B-339 Rayburn House Office Building

Strategic Rethink: Choices for America in a Turbulent World

Presented by James Dobbins, Howard J. Shatz, and David Ochmanek
July 24, 2015
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building

Press Conference: Calculating The Costs of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Presented by Charles P. Ries and C. Ross Anthony
June 15, 2015
12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
The Wilson Center

The Use of Long-Range Armed Drones: Fact v. Myth

Presented by Lynn E. Davis, Michael J. McNerney, and Daniel Byman
March 3, 2015
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Rayburn House Office Building B-339

Reauthorizing ESEA: Congress' Role in Improving Assessments, Accountability, and Teaching Effectiveness

Presented by Brian M. Stecher, Laura S. Hamilton, and John Engberg
February 18, 2015
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building

Insights About Marijuana Legalization in the United States

Presented by Beau Kilmer
January 21, 2015
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building

2014

Congressional Options and Their Likely Consequences for a Nuclear Deal with Iran

Presented by Larry Hanauer
December 16, 2014
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
B-369 Rayburn House Office Building

RAND Public Policy Analysis Workshop

Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman
August 5-6, 2014
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2103 Rayburn House Office Building

A New Way to Pay for Transportation: Exploring a Shift from Fuel Taxes to Mileage-Based User Fees

Presented by Liisa Ecola
June 26, 2014
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
210 Cannon (Budget Committee Hearing Room)

The Future of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act: Expiration, Reauthorization, Modification

Presented by Lloyd Dixon, Michael Dworsky, Tom LaTourrette, and Henry H. Willis
June 11, 2014
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building

Israeli, Saudi, and Iranian Responses in the Days After a Deal With Iran: What Are the U.S. Options?

Presented by Alireza Nader, Dalia Dassa Kaye, and Jeffrey Martini
June 4, 2014
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building

Hidden Heroes: America's Military Caregivers

Presented by Rajeev Ramchand
May 15, 2014
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
B-339 Rayburn House Office Building

Do Joint Fighter Programs Save Money?

Presented by Mark Lorell
March 28, 2014
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building

"Self Driving" Vehicles: Great Benefits, but Barriers to Widespread Adoption

Presented by James Anderson
March 24, 2014
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)

Correctional Education: How Effective Is It and What Can We Do to Make It Better?

Presented by Lois Davis
February 18, 2014
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)

Making Sense of Nuclear Negotiations with Iran: A Good Deal or a Bad Deal?

Presented by Alireza Nader, Daryl Kimball, Paul Pillar
January 22, 2014
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)

2013

The Future of Mobility: Transportation 2030

Presented by Johanna Zmud, Peter Phleps
December 3, 2013
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)

Preparing for North Korean Regime Collapse

Presented by Bruce W. Bennett
October 16, 2013
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building

Egypt and the Question of U.S. Assistance

Presented by Jeffrey Martini, Steven A. Cook, Michele Dunne
July 25, 2013
1:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building

Mapping Egyptian Politics: What Can We Expect in the Upcoming Elections and What Does This Mean for the United States?

Presented by Jeffrey Martini, Michele Dunne, Samer S. Shehata
March 22, 2013
10:30 a.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)

Adapting to Climate Change on the Coast: Lessons from Louisiana for Federal Policy

Presented by Jordan Fischbach
January 23, 2013
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)

2012

Skin in the Game: How Consumer-Directed Health Plans Can Affect the Cost and Use of Health Care

Presented by Amelia Haviland
December 10, 2012
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
B354 Rayburn House Office Building

What Are the Prospects for Democratization in the Arab World?

Presented by Laurel E. Miller and Jeffrey Martini
October 10, 2012
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building

Democratization in the Arab World

Presented by Laurel E. Miller and Jeffrey Martini
July 18, 2012
12:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Marijuana Legalization: What We Know and What We Don't

Presented by Beau Kilmer
July 17, 2012
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building

Prisoner Reentry and Public Health: Is Your State Ready?

Presented by Lois M. Davis
June 21, 2012
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building

How to Defuse Iran's Nuclear Threat: Bolster Diplomacy, Israeli Security, and the Iranian Citizenry

Presented by James Dobbins, Lynn Davis, Alireza Nader
June 7, 2012
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building

Maintaining Accountability and Nurturing Innovation through a Reauthorized ESEA

Presented by Darleen Opfer, Susan M. Gates, Laura Hamilton, Jennifer L. Steele
May 22, 2012
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)

Information Sharing for Cyber-Security: Evidence from Europe

Moderated by Neil Robinson
May 7, 2012
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building

The Outlook for U.S.-Russian Relations in Putin's Third Term

Moderated by Andrew Weiss
April 11, 2012
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building

Defense Spending Efficiencies

Presented by Congressman Adam Smith
March 29, 2012
8:30 a.m.
RAND Corporation – 1200 South Hayes Street

The Affordable Care Act's Individual Mandate in Play

Presented by Christine Eibner
March 20, 2012
8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Columbus Room, Union Station

  • View the Video by Bloomberg Government

Cyberdeterrence and Cyberwar

Presented by Martin Libicki
February 22, 2012
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building (Gold Room)

Archives

2011 Briefings

Global HIV Programs at the Crossroads: How Can Donor Funding Be Optimized?

December 15, 2011
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building

VA Mental Health Care: How Good Is It and How Can We Make It Better?

Presented by Katherine E. Watkins
December 1, 2011
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
B-369 Rayburn House Office Building

How Does Growth in Health Care Costs Affect the American Family?

Presented by Art Kellermann
October 3, 2011
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Cannon House Office Building 121

The Public Health System Since 9/11: Progress Made and Challenges Remaining

Presented by Jeffrey Wasserman, Jeanne Ringel, Anita Chandra, and Melinda Moore
August 23, 2011
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Visitor Center SVC 203/2

Nurturing the Arab Spring: What Can Be Done to Remove Existing Barriers to Freedom of Expression in the Arab World?

Presented by Lowell Schwartz and Jeffrey Martini
June 13, 2011
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2255 Rayburn House Office Building

The War Within: Preventing Suicide in the U.S. Military

Presented by Rajeev Ramchand and Terri Tanielian
May 10, 2011
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2103 Rayburn House Office Building

How Governments Can Leverage the Strengths of NGOs in Disaster Preparedness, Response, and Recovery

Presented by Joie Acosta, Jan Epstein, Ann Williamson, and Thad Allen
March 14, 2011
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2168 Rayburn House Office Building

2010 Briefings

Unique Educational Games for Financial Literacy

Presented by Timothy Flacke and Nick Maynard
November 8, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2220 Rayburn House Office Building

Rebuilding Haiti

Presented by James Dobbins, Keith Crane, and Laurel Miller
October 18, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2220 Rayburn House Office Building

The Quality of Care for Patients Dying in the Hospital: Areas for Improvement Suggest Fundamental Problems in U.S. Healthcare

Presented by Neil Wenger
September 13, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
428a Russell Senate Office Building

Improving Performance Based Accountability for Public Services

A panel discussion moderated by Brian Stecher
August 9, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
1334 Longworth House Office Building

Marijuana Legalization: Projected Revenues, Costs, and Effects on Price and Use in California

Presented by Beau Kilmer
July 12, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
1334 Longworth House Office Building

The Impact of Air Pollution on Hospital Spending in California

Presented by John Romley
June 24, 2010
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
234 Cannon House Office Building

Diversity of Service Academy Entrants and Graduates

Remarks by Rep. Elijah Cummings and the Honorable Madeleine Bordallo
Presented by Sheila Nataraj Kirby
June 23, 2010
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
340 Cannon House Office Building

Cash Incentives and Military Enlistment, Attrition, and Reenlistment

Presented by Beth Asch and James Hosek
June 14, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building

Tackling Corruption in Afghanistan: A Report from Kabul

Presented by Cheryl Benard and Elvira Loredo
May 21, 2010
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
2255 Rayburn House Office Building

Building Civil Defense Forces in Afghanistan

Presented by Arturo Munoz
May 10, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building

Health Care on Aisle 7: The Growing Phenomenon of Retail Clinics

Presented by Ateev Mehrotra
March 19, 2010
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
2456 Rayburn House Office Building

Surface Transportation Finance: The End of User Financing or a New Beginning?

Panelists: Martin Wachs, Director, Transportation, Space, and Technology Program, RAND Corporation
Paul Sorensen, Operations Researcher, RAND Corporation
Jim Tymon, Republican Staff Director, U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure's Subcommittee on Highways and Transit
Paul Schmid, Legislative Analyst, Senator Tom Carper (D-DE)
March 8, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building

Children on the Home Front: The Experience of Children from Military Families

Presented by Anita Chandra
March 1, 2010
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building

2009 Briefings

The Impact of Deployment on the Post-Deployment Labor Market Earnings of Reserve Components

Presented by David Loughran
November 9, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Room 201 SVC Capitol Visitor Center

Ending Social Promotion: Examining the Effects of NYC's 5th Grade Promotion Policy

Presented by Jennifer McCombs and Lou Mariano
October 19, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Room 203 SVC Capitol Visitor Center

The H1N1 Pandemic: Lessons Learned from the Cities Readiness Initiative

Presented by Christopher Nelson and Edward Chan
September 14, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Room 203 SVC Capitol Visitor Center

Health Care Cost Growth and the Economic Performance of U.S. Industries

Presented by Neeraj Sood
August 24, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
210 Cannon House Building

Options for Controlling Health Care Spending in Massachusetts

Presented by Christine Eibner
August 17, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
210 Cannon House Building

Assessing Disparities Faced by Boys and Men of Color

Presented by M. Rebecca Kilburn
August 10, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
268 Capitol Visitor Center, North Congressional Meeting Room

Korea's Experience in Harmonizing Public and Private Health Insurance Systems for Universal Coverage

Panelists: Michael Rich, RAND Corporation
Jae Hee Jeon, Minister for Health, Welfare, and Family Affairs, Republic of Korea
Woojin Chung, Health Insurance Policy Research Institute
Yo Han In, Medical Center for the Foreign Patients, Yonsei Hospital
Melinda Beeuwkes Buntin, RAND Health
Moderators: Tom McNaugher and Chaibong Hahm, RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy
July 15, 2009
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
212 Capitol Visitors Center

The Economic Cost of Methamphetamine Use in the United States

Presented by Rosalie Liccardo Pacula
July 13, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2247 Rayburn House Office Building

Dealing with a Defiant North Korea

Presented by Chaibong Hahm and Bruce Bennett
June 12, 2009
11:00 a.m. – Noon
2200 Rayburn House Office Building

RAND Supply Chain Policy Center Symposium: Modernizing the U.S. Freight Transportation System for Future Economic Growth

Presenter: Richard Hillestad
Panelists: Rick Blasgen, Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals
Charles Eisele, Union Pacific
Janet Kavinoky, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Randall Mullett, Con-way
Moderator: Eric Peltz
June 9, 2009
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Room 268 Capitol Visitor Center, North Congressional Meeting Room

Engaging Iran: Opportunities and Obstacles

Panelists: Keith Crane
Frederic Wehrey
Alireza Nader
Moderator: David Aaron
June 8, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Room 215 SVC Capitol Visitor Center

Pakistan and Afghanistan: Allies of the United States?

Panelists: C. Christine Fair
Seth Jones
Stephen P. Cohen, Brookings Institution
Moderator: James Dobbins
May 18, 2009
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
342 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Imported Oil and U.S. National Security

Presenter: Keith Crane
Speakers: Jonathan Elkind, Brookings Institution
Gen. John Sheehan, United States Marine Corps (retired)
Frederick C. Smith, Institute for 21st Century Energy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
May 11, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Room 268 Capitol Visitor Center, North Congressional Meeting Room

Cyber Security and Human Behavior

Panelists: Shari Lawrence Pfleeger, RAND Corporation
Sean Smith, Dartmouth College; Institute for Information Infrastructure Protection (I3P)
Mary Theofanos, National Institute of Standards and Technology
Deanna Caputo, MITRE
May 4, 2009
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
1539 Longworth House Office Building

U.S.-U.K. Conference on Behavioral Finance and Public Policy

May 1, 2009
8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
2220 Rayburn House Office Building

What Constitutes an Effective Approach to Limiting Greenhouse Gases?

Panelists: Peter Molinaro, The Dow Chemical Company
David Hawkins, Natural Resources Defense Council
William Kovacs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Moderator: Michael Toman, RAND Corporation
April 13, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Rooms 202-203 VC, The Capitol Building

The RAND Corporation's COMPARE Initiative: An Innovative Approach to Health Care Reform

Presented by Elizabeth McGlynn
March 27, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
S-115 The Capitol Building

Deployment Experiences of Guard and Reserve Families: Implications for Support and Retention

Presented by Margaret C. Harrell and Laura Castaneda
March 9, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building

Revitalizing the Transatlantic Security Partnership: An Agenda For Action

Panelists: Stephen Larrabee, RAND Corporation
Julian Lindley-French, Netherlands Defence Academy and Defence Academy of the United Kingdom
Robert Hunter, RAND Corporation
Klaus Scharioth, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the United States
Moderators: James Dobbins
Josef Janning, Bertelsmann Stiftung
February 12, 2009
11:00 a.m. – Noon
2220 Rayburn House Office Building

Investor Choices and Financial Literacy

Presented by Joanne Yoong and Angela Hung
February 9, 2009
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2220 Rayburn House Office Building

Transportation Challenges Facing the New Administration

Panelists: William T. Coleman, Jr.
James H. Burnley, IV
Rodney E. Slater
Moderator: Martin Wachs
January 28, 2009
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
210 Cannon House Office Building

2008 Briefings

Asia Responds to China's Rise

Presented by Evan S. Medeiros
December 11, 2008
11:00 a.m. – Noon
2255 Rayburn House Office Building

Producing Liquid Fuels From Coal: Prospects and Policy Issues

Presented by James Bartis
December 10, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2325 Rayburn House Office Building

Piracy and Armed Violence at Sea: How Can Policymakers Make the World's Oceans Safer?

Presented by Peter Chalk
December 9, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2247 Rayburn House Office Building

Unconventional Fossil-Based Fuels: Economic and Environmental Trade-Offs

Presented by Michael Toman
November 17, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building

Deterrence: Past, Present, & Future

Panelists: Austin Long, RAND Corporation
Jeffrey Lewis, New America Foundation
David E. Mosher, RAND Corporation
Moderator: David Ochmanek, RAND Corporation
November 17, 2008
11:00 a.m. – Noon
210 Cannon House Office Building

Pros and Cons of Creating a Domestic Counterterrorism Intelligence Service

Presented by Gregory Treverton
October 20, 2008
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
210 Cannon House Office Building

Will Terrorists Go Nuclear?

Presented by Brian Jenkins
September 9, 2008
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
2325 Rayburn House Office Building

Moving Ahead: Public Choices about U.S. Railroad Performance, Capacity and Cost

Presented by Henry Willis
September 8, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building

The Challenge of Nuclear Armed Regional Adversaries

Presented by David Ochmanek
August 11, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building

How Terrorist Groups End: Lessons for Countering al Qa'ida

Presented by Seth Jones
July 29, 2008
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
210 Cannon House Office Building

Understanding Russia's Foreign Policy

Presented by Olga Oliker
July 14, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building

Impacts on U.S. Energy Expenditures and Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Increasing Renewable Energy Use

Presented by Michael Toman
July 11, 2008
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
2325 Rayburn House Office Building

Counterinsurgency in Aghanistan

Presented by Seth Jones
June 9, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2200 Rayburn House Office Building

What Does Economics Tell Us About Early Childhood Policy?

Panelists: Lynn A. Karoly, RAND Corporation
Rebecca Kilburn, RAND Corporation
Deborah Phillips, Georgetown University
Moderator: Peter Pecora, Senior Director of Research Services, Casey Family Programs
May 12, 2008
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (lunch included)
Senate Dirkson Office Building G-11

Invisible Wounds of War: Psychological and Cognitive Injuries, Their Consequences, and Services to Assist Recovery

Presented by Terri Tanielian
April 28, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
The Lyndon Baines Johnson (LBJ) Room
S-211, The United States Capitol

Women and Nation-Building: Lessons from Afghanistan

Presented by Cheryl Benard
April 14, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2203 Rayburn House Office Building

Better Understanding the Health Insurance Issues that Small Firms Face

Presented by Susan Gates and Christine Eibner
April 4, 2008
11:00 a.m. – Noon
304 Cannon House Office Building

Healthy Passages: Racial/Ethnic Disparities in the Health Behaviors and Experiences of 5th Graders

Presented by Marc N. Elliott and Mark A. Schuster
March 18, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
304 Cannon House Office Building

Pandemic Influenza Preparedness in Southeast Asia and the Middle East

Presented by Melinda Moore
March 10, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

How Does Sarbanes-Oxley Affect Firms' Decisions to Stay in the Public Market or Go Private?

Presented by Pinar Karaca-Mandic
February 25, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
304 Cannon House Office Building

War by Other Means—Building Complete and Balanced Capability for Countering Insurgency

Presented by David Gompert and John Gordon
February 11, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building

Meeting the Challenges of Water Resource Planning: New Decision Support Methods for Water Managers Facing Uncertain Future Climate

Hosted by RAND, in conjunction with the California Institute for Federal Policy Research
Presented by Robert Lempert and David Groves
Introduction by Debra Knopman
January 31, 2008
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2203 Rayburn House Office Building

No Child Left Behind (NCLB): What Do We Know, and What Does It Tell Us?

Moderator: Lindsey Kozberg, the Vice President of External Affairs at RAND and former Director of Public Affairs, U.S. Department of Education
Special Guest Panelists: John Deasy, Superintendent of Prince George's County Schools, and Michelle Rhee, Chancellor of D.C. Public Schools
RAND Expert Panelists:Laura Hamilton, Senior Behavioral Scientist, Brian Stecher, Senior Social Scientist, and Georges Vernez, Senior Social Scientist
January 9, 2008
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
210 Cannon House Office Building

2007 Briefings

Protecting US Passenger Rail Systems From Terrorism: Identifying Cost Effective Security Strategies

Presented by K. Jack Riley and Jeremy Wilson
December 11, 2007
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building

Ungoverned Territories: Incubators of Terrorism

Presented by the RAND Corporation, in conjunction with Security for a New Century
Speaker: Angel Rabasa, Senior Political Scientist with RAND
December 7, 2007
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
S-120 (U.S. Capitol, Senate side)

Pay for Performance: What You Need to Know Before Making Policy

Presented by Cheryl Damberg
December 3, 2007
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
304 Cannon House Office Building

Regulating Senior Drivers: Are New Policies Needed?

Presented by Seth Seabury
October 25, 2007
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
304 Cannon House Office Building

Have Military Divorce Rates Increased Since 9/11?

Presented by Benjamin Karney
October 15, 2007
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building

Measuring State and Local Public Health Preparedness

Presented by Christopher Nelson
September 10, 2007
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Hurricane Katrina: Lessons for Army Planning and Operations

Presented by Lynn Davis
August 13, 2007
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building

Assessing Policy Options for Renewing the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act

Presented by Lloyd Dixon and Robert Lempert
July 9, 2007
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
2220 Rayburn House Office Building

Submarine Design Resources: Ensuring Future Viability

Presented by John F. Schank
June 14, 2007
9:30 a.m.
HC-6, the U.S. Capitol

Assessing Accountability Under the NCLB Act

Presented by the RAND Corporation, the American Institutes for Research (AIR), and the Center on Education Policy (CEP)
June 12, 2007
9:00 a.m. – Noon
Cafritz Conference Center
George Washington University

China as an International Actor

Presented by William Overholt
June 11, 2007
1:00 p.m.
Location TBA

Gender Disparities in Cardiovascular Care

Presented by Chloe Bird
May 21, 2007
Noon
902 Hart Senate Office Building

Managing Economic Risk in the Age of Terror: The Role of Government in the Private Insurance Market

Presented by Lloyd Dixon
May 21, 2007
9:00 a.m.

Learning from Natural Disasters: Public Health Responses to Hurricane Katrina and International Disaster Management Successes

Presented by Jeanne Ringel and Melinda Moore
May 18, 2007
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Mansfield Room
S-207, the U.S. Capitol

Challenges Facing the Global Supply Chain

This event also introduces the new RAND Supply Chain Policy Center
May 17, 2007
8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
419 Senate Dirksen Building

Recruitment and Retention: Lessons for the New Orleans Police Department

Presented by Bernard D. Rostker
May 14, 2007
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
2237 Rayburn House Office Building

What Does Pandemic Flu Teach Us About Public Health Preparedness?

Presented by Nicole Lurie
April 20, 2007
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
1539 Longworth House Office Building

Building Moderate Muslim Networks

Presented by Angel Rabasa
April 9, 2007
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building

How Does State Children's Health Insurance Program (SCHIP) Coverage Affect Children's Quality of Life?

Presented by Michael Seid
March 12, 2007
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
2257 Rayburn House Office Building

A Beginner's Guide to Nation Building

Presented by James Dobbins
February 12, 2007
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
2247 Rayburn House Office Building

2006 Briefings

On "Other War": Lessons from Five Decades of RAND Counterinsurgency Research

Panelists: Bruce Hoffman, James Dobbins, and Austin Long
Moderator: Michael Rich
November 29, 2006
Noon – 1:00 p.m.
B-354 Rayburn House Office Building

Breaching the Fortress Wall: Understanding Terrorist Efforts to Overcome Defensive Technologies

Presented by Brian Jackson
October 24, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
B-354 Rayburn House Office Building

Maritime Terrorism: Threat, Consequences, and Liability

Presented by Henry Willis
October 16, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
B-369 Rayburn House Office Building

Unconquerable Nation: Knowing our Enemy, Strengthening Ourselves

Presented by Brian Michael Jenkins
September 11, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building

Improving the Qatari Education System

Presented by Charles Goldman and Catherine Augustine
July 10, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
B-338 Rayburn House Office Building

Central Asia and Its Asian Neighbors: Security and Commerce at the Crossroads

Presented by Rollie Lal
Held in conjunction with the Congressional Silk Road Caucus
June 28, 2006
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
B-339 Rayburn House Office Building

How The Children of the Gulf Hurricanes Are Faring: Their Mental And Academic Health

Presented by John Pane and Lisa Jaycox
June 23, 2006
10:00 a.m.
HC-7 in the Capitol Building

Why Has the Cost of Navy Ships Risen?

Presented by Mark Arena
June 12, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2247 Rayburn House Office Building

Who Is at Greatest Risk for Receiving Poor Quality Health Care?

Presented by Elizabeth McGlynn
May 8, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2253 Rayburn House Office Building

Small Business and Worker Fatality Risk

Presented by Christopher Nelson and John Mendeloff
April 28, 2006
2:00 p.m.
2360 Rayburn House Office Building

U.S. Interests in Central Asia: Policy Priorities and Military Roles

Presented by Olga Oliker
April 3, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
419 Dirksen Senate Office Building

The Market Penetration Rate for Flood Insurance: Estimates and Policy Implications

Presented by Lloyd Dixon
March 13, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2203 Rayburn House Office Building

Issues in Rebuilding Affordable Housing on The Mississippi Coast

Mark Bernstein from RAND will be one of the three panelists for the The Gulf Coast Recovery and Rebuilding Caucus
March 7, 2006
2:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
2226 Rayburn House Office Building

Budgeting for an AIDS-Free Nation: An Examination of the Federal AIDS Prevention Budget

Hosted by The AIDS Institute, AMFAR AIDS Research, the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors (NASTAD), and HIV Prevention Action Committee of the Federal AIDS Policy Partnership, featuring Deborah Cohen
March 1, 2006
9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
485 Russell Senate Office Building

Economic and Social Development in Palestine

"Security for a New Century" briefing featuring Ross Anthony and Michael Schoenbaum
February 14, 2006
11:30 a.m.
419 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Activation and the Earnings of Reservists

Presented by David Loughran
February 13, 2006
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
S-115 (in the Capitol)

Security in Israel and Palestine: After the Rise of Hamas

"Security for a New Century" briefing featuring former Ambassador Robert Hunter and Seth Jones
February 10, 2006
11:30 a.m.
419 Dirksen Senate Office Building

2005 Briefings

Insights for Medicare Part D from Relevant RAND Research

Presented by Geoffrey Joyce
November 14, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
B-340 Rayburn House Office Building

Denying Armageddon: Preventing Terrorist Use of Nuclear Weapons

Presented by the RAND Corporation, in conjunction with Security for a New Century
Speaker: Michael Hynes, Senior Physical Scientist with RAND
November 14, 2005
2 p.m.
188 Russell Senate Office Building

Unexploded Ordnance: Estimating Costs and Benefits of Cleanup

Presented by Jacqueline MacDonald
October 25, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2360 Rayburn House Office Building

Universal Pre-K: Reality or Aspiration?

Forum hosted by RAND and the Promising Practices Network
October 25, 2005
Registration begins at 2:30 p.m., followed by a reception from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
1200 S. Hayes Street

Transferring Army BRAC Lands Containing Unexploded Ordnance

Presented by Debra Knopman
October 14, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2360 Rayburn House Office Building

Impact of a Teen Dating Violence Prevention Program

Presented by Lisa Jaycox
October 3, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
G-50 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Oil Shale Development in the U.S.: Prospects and Policy Issues

Presented by James T. Bartis
September 30, 2005
11:00 a.m. –l Noon
1116 Longworth House Office Building

RAND Research on Unexploded Ordnance: Key Findings and Recommendations

Presented by Jacqueline MacDonald
September 26, 2005
Noon – 1:00 p.m.
2360 Rayburn House Office Building

Defending America Against Suicide Terrorism

Presented by Bruce Hoffman
September 23, 2005
2:00 p.m.
328A Russell Senate Office Building

Can Information Technology Transform Health Care?

Presented by Richard Hillestad
September 15, 2005
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
1116 Longworth House Office Building

Are There Gender Differences in Federal Grant Programs?

Presented by Sue Hosek
September 12, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
S-120 (in the Capitol)

K-12 and Early Education Rountable Discussion

Presented by Stephen Carroll and Lynn Karoly
September 9, 2005
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
2237 Rayburn House Office Building

Establishing Law and Order After Conflict: Afghanistan and Iraq

Presented by Seth Jones
July 22, 2005
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
385 Russell Senate Office Building

Army Size and Force Management

Presented by Lynn Davis
July 15, 2005
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building

Sesame Street Comes to Afghanistan

Presented by Cheryl Benard
June 22, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2253 Rayburn House Office Building

Trends in Terrorism and the Architecture of TRIA

Presented by Peter Chalk and Robert Reville
June 17, 2005
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
2226 Rayburn House Office Building

Effective Early Childhood Interventions

Presented by Rebecca Kilburn
June 13, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
G-11 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Building A Successful Palenstinian State

Presented by Steve Simon and Ross Anthony
May 20, 2005
10:30 a.m. – Noon
2255 Rayburn House Office Building

Curbing Al Qaeda Recruitment

Presented by Kim Cragin
May 16, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
325 Russell Senate Office Building

Gaps in Public Health Preparedness: Lessons Learned in California and Beyond

Presented by Nicole Lurie
April 25, 2005
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
2257 Rayburn House Office Building

Working Around the Military: Challenges to Military Spouse Employment and Education

Presented by Margaret C. Harrell
April 18, 2005
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
1539 Longworth House Office Building

Preparedness for Terrorism: The Behavioral and Psychological Implications from Anthrax 2001

Presented by Terri Tanielian
April 11, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2167 Rayburn House Office Building

Making Sense of Out of School Time: Evidence for an Action Agenda

Presented by Susan J. Bodilly
March 14, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2105 Rayburn House Office Building

Gifts of the Muse: Reframing the Debate About the Benefits of the Arts

Presented by Kevin McCarthy
February 15, 2005
4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
2154 Rayburn House Office Building

UN Role in National-Building: From the Congo to Iraq

Presented by James Dobbins
February 14, 2005
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building

Improving Health Care: Lessons From The VA

In conjunction with the Department of Veterans Affairs and cosponsored by the 21st Century Health Care Caucus
Presented by Steven Asch
February 4, 2005
10:30 a.m. – Noon
1537 Longworth House Office Building

9 to 5: Do You Know If Your Boss Knows Where You Are?

Presented by Edward Balkovich and Tora Bikson

House Briefing
January 25, 2005
2:30-4:00 p.m.
2226 Rayburn House Office Building

Senate Briefing
January 25, 2005
4:30-6:00 p.m.
226 Dirksen Senate Office Building

U.S., Europe, and Sorting Out the Middle East

Presented by Robert Hunter
January 14, 2005
10:30 a.m. – Noon
562 Dirksen Senate Office Building9

High-Performance Government: Structures, Leadership, Incentives

Presented by Dean Robert Klitgaard in conjunction with PRGS Visiting Professor Paul C. Light
January 11, 2005
2:00 – 3:30 p.m.
2154 Rayburn House Office Building

2004 Briefings

Organized Breast Cancer Screening: Lessons Learned from National and International Experience

Presented by Rob Boer
November 9, 2004
10:30 a.m. – Noon
Room HC-7

Compensating Individuals and Businesses After the 9/11 Attacks: What Have We Learned?

Presented by Lloyd Dixon
November 8, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2237 Rayburn House Office Building

Rhetoric vs. Reality: What We Know and What We Need to Know About Vouchers and Charter Schools–Update

Presented by Brian Gill
October 18, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
Room HC-9

Laboratories of Reform: State Efforts to Cover the Uninsured

Presented by Susan L. Marquis
September 20, 2004
2:00 – 3:30 p.m.
B-354 Rayburn House Office Building

Meeting the Military's Future IT Manning Requirements

Presented by Jim Hosek
September 13, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
385 Russell Senate Office Building9

Women in Afghanistan: Present and Future

Presented by Cheryl Benard
September 10, 2004
3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building

Capping Non-Economic Awards in Medical Malpractice Trials: California Jury Verdicts Under MICRA

Presented by Nick Pace
July 12, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building9

The Societal Promise of Improving Care for Depression

Presented by Ken Wells, Michael Schoenbaum, and Jeanne Miranda
Sponsored by Senator Joe Lieberman
June 22, 2004
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
562 Dirksen Senate Office Building 9

Protecting Emergency Responders: Safety Management in Disaster and Terrorism Response

Presented by Brian Jackson
Sponsored by NIOSH and the House Homeland Security Caucus
June 16, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2325 Rayburn House Office Building9

Racial Profiling

Presented by Greg Ridgeway
June 14, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2154 Rayburn House Office Building9

How Good is Quality of Care in the U.S.?

Presented by Elizabeth McGlynn
May 10, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building9

Confronting the "Enemy Within": Security Intelligence, the Police and Counterterrorism in Four Democracies

Presented by Bill Rosenau
April 19, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building9

The Continuing Threat of Al Qaeda and the Future of Terrorism

Presented by Bruce Hoffman
March 9, 2004
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building9

The Consequences of Welfare Reform: Why did the Welfare Caseload Fall?

Presented by Jacob Klerman
February 23, 2004
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2257 Rayburn House Office Building

2003 Briefings

Individual Preparedness and Response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Terrorist Attacks

Presented by Lynn Davis
December 12, 2003
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
2154 Rayburn House Office Building9

Individual Preparedness and Response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Terrorist Attacks

Presented by Lynn Davis
December 4, 2003
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
121 Cannon House Office Building 9

An Effective Mental Health Program for School Children Exposed to Violence

Presented by Bradley D. Stein
October 20, 2003
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
562 Dirksen Senate Office Building 9

Protecting Emergency Responders Volume 2: Community Views of Safety and Health Risks and Personal Protection Needs

Presented by Tom LaTourrette
September 15, 2003
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
B-339 Rayburn House Office Building 9

Government Outsourcing and Competitive Sourcing Issues

Presented by Frank Camm
July 31, 2003
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
342 Dirksen Senate Office Building 9

Newsweek/Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Panel Discussion on Post-War Iraq Reconstruction

July 31, 2003
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Nitze Building
W. John Kenney Auditorium
1740 Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Featured Speakers:

• Ambassador Robert Hunter, Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and RAND Senior Advisor

• Lt. General Jay Garner (Ret. U.S. Army), Former Director of the Office of Reconstruction and Humanitarian Assistance for Post-War Iraq

• Lt. General Jared Bates (Ret. U.S. Army), Former Director of Operations and Chief of Staff of the Office of Reconstruction and Humanitarian Assistance from January to May of 2003

Beyond the Nuclear Shadow: A Phased Approach for Improving Nuclear Safety and U.S.-Russian Nuclear Relations

Senate Briefing
June 6, 2003
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
228 Russell Senate Office Building

House Briefing
June 6, 2003
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
2337 Rayburn House Office Building 9

Improving Asthma Outcomes for Latino Children and Their Families

Presented by Marielena Lara
May 6, 2003
11:00 a.m. – Noon
HC-6 Capitol Building 9

Iraq after Saddam: Creating Regional Stability

Presented by James Dobbins
April 29, 2003
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
2257 Rayburn House Office Building 9

Demographic Trends in the Middle East: Security Implications for the
United States

Presented by Brian Nichiporuk
April 15, 2003
9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
S-120 Capitol Building 9

How Do Drug Benefits Affect Drug Use and Costs?

Presented by Geoffrey Joyce
March 31, 2003
11:00 a.m. – Noon
1116 Longworth House Office Building 9

Modeling Smallpox Vaccination Policy

Presented by Samuel Bozzette
February 11, 2003
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
2154 Rayburn House Office Building