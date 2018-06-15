Congressional Briefing: June 15, 2018

The Russian Way of Warfare

Date: Friday, June 15, 2018 Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Location: 2043 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, D.C.

About the Briefing

The FY19 National Defense Authorization Act that was recently passed by the House of Representatives states that it is the policy of the United States to sustain a credible deterrent against aggression and long-term strategic competition from Russia. Deterrence can be enhanced by understanding how an adversary would employ its forces. An important question for policymakers is: How would Russia fight in the event of a major conflict against a peer or near-peer adversary?

Please join us as Scott Boston and Dara Massicot discuss findings from their paper, including:

Russia’s military posture and strategic defense

The key characteristics of Russian warfare

Implications for U.S. policy

About the Speakers

Scott Boston is a defense analyst at the RAND Corporation, where he focuses on U.S. Army modernization and Russian military capabilities. A former Army officer, he previously worked at the Smith Richardson Foundation. He received a master’s degree in International Relations from Yale University and is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Dara Massicot is a policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, where she focuses on security issues in Russia and Eurasia. Previously, she served as a senior analyst for Russian military capabilities at the Department of Defense. She received a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

