What Are the Potential Impacts of Single-Payer Health Care?

About the Briefing

Controlling costs while improving health care access dominates policy debates in Congress. Some policymakers are increasingly discussing “Medicare-for-All” proposals and multiple single-payer proposals have recently emerged. What do policymakers need to know when thinking about single-payer proposals and their likely effects on cost and access?

Jodi Liu, associate policy researcher and Christine Eibner, senior economist and director of the RAND Health Care Payment, Cost, and Coverage Program, will discuss:

Key characteristics of single-payer health care proposals and their likely impact

Common misconceptions and areas of uncertainty, including the cost of care, changes in total spending, and the role of physicians

Alternative definitions of single-payer proposals

About the Speakers

Jodi Liu is an associate policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. Her research focuses on issues related to health care financing and payment. Her recent work has involved assessing health care reform proposals, alternative payment models, and policy options for single-payer health care. Liu earned her Ph.D. in policy analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School.

Christine Eibner is a senior economist and the director of the Payment, Cost, and Coverage Program at the RAND Corporation. Her research focuses on the effect of health insurance regulations and reforms, including the Affordable Care Act. She is also a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School.

