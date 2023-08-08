Elevating Evidence

Image by mycola/Getty Images

Public policy research can help the government solve messy problems by estimating the effects of different policies. But, even when policies can be tested, analyzing the resulting data is a challenge. As a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization, RAND can help policymakers by providing both the evidence and the analysis needed to inform smart policy decisions.

In this masterclass, RAND's Christine Eibner will provide valuable insights to help congressional and other public service staff strengthen their own policy analysis skills, including how to

better understand data infrastructure and the different types of data

make strong assessments of research findings

parse conflicting evidence

become better research advocates.

This policy analysis masterclass is brought to you by the RAND Office of Congressional Relations and the Pardee RAND Graduate School.

