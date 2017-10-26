Congressional Briefings by Topic

-
What is the right terrorism prevention strategy for the federal government? Brian Jackson will discuss the nature of the homeland terrorist threat, past and current terrorism prevention policies, and recommendations for policymakers. [Washington, D.C.]
-
How can policymakers combat the threat of Russian social media influence? Elizabeth Bodine-Baron will discuss different approaches and policy options to respond to Russian influence via disinformation spread on social media in the United States. [Washington, D.C.]
-
What weapon systems and posture enhancements should Congress and the Defense Department consider to prepare the United States for potential conflicts? In a RAND Congressional Briefing, David Ochmanek will discuss solutions that could help defend against national security challenges. [Washington, D.C.]
-
Large-scale data breaches have compromised the identifying information of millions of people. What can policymakers do to improve responses to such breaches, and how can the public protect information that has already been compromised? Lilian Ablon and Sina Beaghley answer these questions and more in a RAND Congressional Briefing.
-
Historical cases show that refugee radicalization is not inevitable, but fears within the United States persist. How does radicalization happen within refugee groups? And how can the U.S. government mitigate risks and safeguard the homeland?
-
What do policymakers need to know as they confront growing concerns over cybersecurity? Lillian Ablon provides insights into some of the complexities of cybersecurity policymaking, including why software vulnerabilities matter and the motivations of various cyber threats actors.
-
This November, voters in multiple states will be asked to consider propositions concerning decriminalization and legalization of marijuana. Join RAND experts for a panel discussion on marijuana laws and policies at both the state and federal level.
-
The U.S. House and Senate have numerous cyber-security proposals on the agenda to consider in the coming months. In this briefing, Neil Robinson presents evidence from empirical studies conducted in Europe regarding cyber-security and information exchange.
-
With dire warnings about U.S. cyber vulnerabilities, the Obama administration is pushing Congress to pass a comprehensive cybersecurity bill, and Senate and House committees are moving forward to craft such legislation. Martin Libicki, a RAND senior management scientist, discusses cyberwar and policy considerations.
-
In this July 2011 Congressional Briefing, Lois Davis discusses adjustments made by law enforcement agencies to strengthen their counterterrorism and homeland security capabilities, and the new funding challenges faced by police departments since 9/11.
-
This briefing will focus on how governments and nongovernmental organizations can work together to improve disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.
-
Beau Kilmer, codirector of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center, will discuss the projected revenues, costs, and effects on price and use that may come from legalizing, regulating, and taxing marijuana in California.
-
Cheryl Benard and Elvira Loredo will describe a workshop in Kabul at which RAND convened 40 representatives from all sectors of Afghan society to better understand Afghan attitudes and experiences with corruption and their efforts to thwart it.
-
Arturo Munoz will address successful models of local residents helping to provide security to their own communities, and the viability of such counterinsurgency efforts in Afghanistan in "Civilian Defense Forces in Afghanistan."
-
This RAND Supply Chain Policy Center Symposium on Modernizing the U.S. Freight Transportation System for Future Economic Growth will present recent findings on supply chain sustainability, and will offer several promising policy and investment alternatives to address identified challenges.
-
A panel of RAND experts will discuss Pakistan and Afghanistan:
Allies of the United States? on May 18, 2009.
-
Director of RAND International Security and Defense Policy Center James Dobbins will moderate a discussion on Revitalizing the Transatlantic Security Partnership: An Agenda For Action on February 12, 2009, co-hosted by the Bertelsmann Stiftung.
-
Senior Defense Analyst David Ochmanek will moderate a Panel Discussion on Deterrence: Past, Present, & Future on November 17, 2008.
-
Director of the RAND Corporation's Center for Global Risk and Security Gregory Treverton will present Pros and Cons of Creating a Domestic Counterterrorism Intelligence Service at a Congressional Briefing on October 20, 2008.
-
Brian Michael Jenkins, one of the world's leading authorities on political violence and sophisticated crime, discusses his new book, "Will Terrorists Go Nuclear?" at a Congressional Briefing on September 9, 2008.
-
RAND Senior Defense Analyst David Ochmanek will present The Challenge of Nuclear-Armed Regional Adversaries at a Congressional Briefing on August 11, 2008.
-
RAND Political Scientist Seth Jones will present How Terrorist Groups End: Lessons for Countering al Qa'ida at a Congressional Briefing on July 29, 2008.
-
RAND Political Scientist Seth Jones will present Counterinsurgency in Afghanistan as part of the RAND Congressional Briefing Series on June 9, 2008.
-
Melinda Moore will present Pandemic Influenza Preparedness in Southeast Asia and the Middle East as part of the RAND Congressional Briefing Series on March 10.
Presented by K. Jack Riley and Jeremy Wilson
December 11, 2007
2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
Presented by the RAND Corporation, in conjunction with Security for a New Century
Speaker: Angel Rabasa, Senior Political Scientist with RAND
December 7, 2007
10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.
S-120 (U.S. Capitol, Senate side)
Managing Economic Risk in the Age of Terror: The Role of Government in the Private Insurance Market
Presented by Lloyd Dixon
May 21, 2007
9:00 A.M.
Learning from Natural Disasters: Public Health Responses to Hurricane Katrina and International Disaster Management Successes
Presented by Jeanne Ringel and Melinda Moore
May 18, 2007
10:00 A.M. — 11:00 A.M.
Mansfield Room
S-207, the U.S. Capitol
Challenges Facing the Global Supply Chain
This event also introduces the new RAND Supply Chain Policy Center
May 17, 2007
8:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.
419 Senate Dirksen Building
On "Other War": Lessons from Five Decades of RAND Counterinsurgency Research
Panelists: Bruce Hoffman, James Dobbins, and Austin Long
Moderator: Michael Rich
November 29, 2006
12:00 P.M. — 1:00 P.M.
B-354 Rayburn House Office Building
Breaching the Fortress Wall: Understanding Terrorist Efforts to Overcome Defensive Technologies
Presented by Brian Jackson
October 24, 2006
12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
B-354 Rayburn House Office Building
Maritime Terrorism: Threat, Consequences, and Liability
Presented by Henry Willis
October 16, 2006
12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
B-369 Rayburn House Office Building
Unconquerable Nation: Knowing our Enemy, Strengthening Ourselves
Presented by Brian Michael Jenkins
September 11, 2006
12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
Central Asia and Its Asian Neighbors: Security and Commerce at the Crossroads
Presented by Rollie Lal
Held in conjunction with the Congressional Silk Road Caucus
June 28, 2006
8:00 A.M. — 9:00 A.M.
B-339 Rayburn House Office Building
Denying Armageddon: Preventing Terrorist Use of Nuclear Weapons
Presented by the RAND Corporation, in conjunction with Security for a New Century
Speaker: Michael Hynes, Senior Physical Scientist with RAND
November 14, 2005
2 P.M.
188 Russell Senate Office Building
Space Security
Presented by David Mosher to the House Armed Services Committee, Asymmetric and Unconventional Threats Gap Panel
November 1, 2005
3 P.M.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
Defending America Against Suicide Terrorism
Presented by Bruce Hoffman
September 23, 2005
2:00 P.M.
328A Russell Senate Office Building
Trends in Terrorism and the Architecture of TRIA
Presented by Peter Chalk and Robert Reville
June 17, 2005
10:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.
2226 Rayburn House Office Building
Curbing Al Qaeda Recruitment
Presented by Kim Cragin
May 16, 2005
12:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M.
325 Russell Senate Office Building
Gaps in Public Health Preparedness: Lessons Learned in California and Beyond
Presented by Nicole Lurie
April 25, 2005
2:00 P.M. - 3:30 P.M.
2257 Rayburn House Office Building
Preparedness for Terrorism: The Behavioral and Psychological Implications from Anthrax 2001
Presented by Terri Tanielian
April 11, 2005
12:00 P.M. - 1:30 P.M.
2167 Rayburn House Office Building
Compensating Individuals and Businesses After the 9/11 Attacks: What Have We Learned?
Presented by Lloyd Dixon
November 8, 2004
Noon - 1:30 P.M.
2237 Rayburn House Office Building
Protecting Emergency Responders: Safety Management in Disaster and Terrorism Response
Presented by Brian Jackson
Sponsored by NIOSH and the House Homeland Security Caucus
June 16, 2004
Noon - 1:30 P.M.
2325 Rayburn House Office Building
Confronting the "Enemy Within": Security Intelligence, the Police and Counterterrorism in Four Democracies
Presented by Bill Rosenau
April 19, 2004
Noon - 1:30 P.M.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
The Continuing Threat of Al Qaeda and the Future of Terrorism
Presented by Bruce Hoffman
March 9, 2004
Noon - 1:30 P.M.
2212 Rayburn House Office Building
Individual Preparedness and Response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Terrorist Attacks
Presented by Lynn Davis
December 12, 2003
10:00 - 11:00 A.M.
2154 Rayburn House Office Building
Individual Preparedness and Response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Terrorist Attacks
Presented by Lynn Davis
December 4, 2003
10:30 - 11:30 A.M.
121 Cannon House Office Building
Protecting Emergency Responders Volume 2: Community Views of Safety and Health Risks and Personal Protection Needs
Presented by Tom LaTourrette
September 15, 2003
Noon - 1:30 P.M.
B-339 Rayburn House Office Building