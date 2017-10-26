Congressional Briefings by Topic

This page groups briefings by topic, with newer briefings listed first in each group. You may also view all briefings in one list sorted chronologically.

Briefings Topics

Banking and Financial Services

Regulating Senior Drivers: Are New Policies Needed?

Presented by Seth Seabury
October 25, 2007
10 a.m. — 11:00 a.m.
304 Cannon House Office Building

Assessing Policy Options for Renewing the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act

Presented by Lloyd Dixon and Robert Lempert
July 9, 2007
3:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.
2220 Rayburn House Office Building

Managing Economic Risk in the Age of Terror: The Role of Government in the Private Insurance Market

Presented by Lloyd Dixon
May 21, 2007
9:00 a.m.

Maritime Terrorism: Threat, Consequences, and Liability

Presented by Henry Willis
October 16, 2006
12:00 p.m. — 1:30 p.m.
B-369 Rayburn House Office Building

Trends in Terrorism and the Architecture of TRIA

Presented by Peter Chalk and Robert Reville
June 17, 2005
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
2226 Rayburn House Office Building

Compensating Individuals and Businesses After the 9/11 Attacks: What Have We Learned?

Presented by Lloyd Dixon
November 8, 2004
Noon - 1:30 p.m.
2237 Rayburn House Office Building

Cybersecurity

    Education

    • My work requires a lot of patience, photo by gpointstudio/Getty Images

      Principal Pipelines: A Feasible, Affordable, and Effective Way to Improve Schools

      A recent RAND report found that implementing “principal pipelines”—a strategic approach to the hiring, preparation, evaluation, and support of school leaders—can improve schools. Susan Gates will discuss the feasibility, effectiveness, and affordability of principal pipelines. [Washington, D.C.]

      Jun 17, 2019

    • Preschool-age children laugh while their teacher reads them a book during story time

      Informing Investments in High-Quality Preschool

      The new Congress is expected to reexamine spending on domestic programs like early childhood education. RAND senior economist Lynn Karoly will present her findings on the short- and long-term effects of high-quality preschool programs—and the associated costs, benefits, and economic returns.

      May 5, 2017

    • Student raising her hand during class

      Reauthorizing ESEA: Key Issues and Federal Oversight Are Up for Debate

      This might be the year that Congress reauthorizes the Elementary and Secondary School Act. However, debate continues over some of the law's key components and the appropriate federal role in annual assessments, state accountability, and teaching effectiveness.

      Feb 18, 2015

    • Women participate in a nutrition class at the Los Angeles County women's jail

      Correctional Education: How Effective Is It and What Can We Do to Make It Better?

      Ex-offenders do not have the knowledge and skills to support a successful return to their communities. Trying to reduce re-incarceration rates is partly why states devote resources to educating and training individuals while in prison. Lois Davis will present results from a comprehensive RAND study on the effectiveness of correctional education.

      Feb 18, 2014

    • students and a teacher in a classroom using computers

      Improving Student Achievement Through Education Technology

      RAND senior scientist John Pane will participate in a panel hosted by Carnegie Learning to discuss a large-scale randomized study of the blended learning algebra curriculum designed by Carnegie Learning, tracking the progress of more than 19,000 students in 147 schools in seven states.

      Jun 20, 2013

    • A teacher helping a student with math

      Maintaining Accountability and Nurturing Innovation through a Reauthorized ESEA

      In this panel briefing RAND researchers discuss the possible reauthorization of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA)—how it will require several critical decisions about standards, assessments, reporting requirements, and school improvement initiatives.

      May 22, 2012

    • Event

      Performance-Based Accountability for Public Services

      Brian Stecher presents evidence about the effectiveness of performance-based accountability systems in five sectors—child care, education, health care, public health emergency preparedness, and transportation—and provides recommendations about how to improve the effectiveness of such systems.

      Aug 9, 2010

    • Event

      The Effects of NYC's 5th-Grade Promotion Policy

      Policy analyst Jennifer McCombs and statistician Lou Mariano will discuss the findings of their evaluation of the New York City Department of Education's 5th-grade promotion policy.

      Oct 19, 2009

    • Event

      What Does Economics Tell Us About Early Childhood Policy?

      Studies show how insights from the field of economics—human capital theory and monetary payoffs—contribute to the science of early childhood policy. Panelists will discuss the implications of the findings from their research for early childhood policy.

      May 12, 2008

    • Event

      Panel Discussion on No Child Left Behind

      RAND will host a panel discussion on No Child Left Behind (NCLB): What Do We Know, and What Does It Tell Us? on January 9. Panelists include John Deasy, Michelle Rhee, Laura Hamilton, Brian Stecher, and Georges Vernez.

      Jan 9, 2008

    Assessing Accountability Under the NCLB Act

    Presented by the RAND Corporation, the American Institutes for Research (AIR), and the Center on Education Policy (CEP)
    June 12, 2007
    9:00 A.M. — 12:00 P.M.
    Cafritz Conference Center
    George Washington University

    Improving the Qatari Education System

    Presented by Charles Goldman and Catherine Augustine
    July 10, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    B-338 Rayburn House Office Building

    How The Children Of The Gulf Hurricanes Are Faring: Their Mental And Academic Health

    Presented by John Pane and Lisa Jaycox
    June 23, 2006
    10:00 A.M.
    HC-7 in the Capitol Building

    Universal Pre-K: Reality or Aspiration?

    Forum hosted by RAND and the Promising Practices Network
    October 25, 2005
    Registration begins at 2:30 P.M., followed by a reception from 5:00 P.M. — 6:00 P.M.
    1200 S. Hayes Street

    K-12 and Early Education Rountable Discussion

    Presented by Stephen Carroll and Lynn Karoly
    September 9, 2005
    10:00 A.M. - 11:30 A.M.
    2237 Rayburn House Office Building

    Sesame Street Comes to Afghanistan

    Presented by Cheryl Benard
    June 22, 2005
    12:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M.
    2253 Rayburn House Office Building

    Effective Early Childhood Interventions

    Presented by Rebecca Kilburn
    June 13, 2005
    12:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M.
    G-11 Dirksen Senate Office Building

    Making Sense of Out of School Time: Evidence for an Action Agenda

    Presented by Susan J. Bodilly
    Monday, March 14, 2005
    12:00 P.M. - 1:30 P.M.
    2105 Rayburn House Office Building

    Gifts of the Muse: Reframing the Debate About the Benefits of the Arts

    Presented by Kevin McCarthy
    February 15, 2005
    4:00 - 5:30 P.M.
    2154 Rayburn House Office Building

    Rhetoric vs. Reality: What We Know and What We Need to Know About Vouchers and Charter Schools—Update

    Presented by Brian Gill
    October 18, 2004
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    Room HC-9

    An Effective Mental Education Program for School Children Exposed to Violence

    Presented by Bradley D. Stein
    October 20, 2003
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    562 Dirksen Senate Office Building

    Energy and Environment

    Challenges Facing the Global Supply Chain

    This event also introduces the new RAND Supply Chain Policy Center
    May 17, 2007
    8:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.
    419 Senate Dirksen Building

    The Market Penetration Rate for Flood Insurance: Estimates and Policy Implications

    Presented by Lloyd Dixon
    March 13, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    2203 Rayburn House Office Building

    Unexploded Ordnance: Estimating Costs and Benefits of Cleanup

    Presented by Jacqueline MacDonald
    October 25, 2005
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    2360 Rayburn House Office Building

    Transferring Army BRAC Lands Containing Unexploded Ordnance

    Presented by Debra Knopman
    October 14, 2005
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    2360 Rayburn House Office Building

    Oil Shale Development in the U.S.: Prospects and Policy Issues

    Presented by James T. Bartis
    September 30, 2005
    11:00 A.M. — 12:00 P.M.
    1116 Longworth House Office Building

    Health

    • A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer talks about plastic bags of Fentanyl being discovered in the mail at the International Mail Facility at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, November 29, 2017, photo by Joshua Lott/Reuters

      Preparing for the Future of Fentanyl: Considerations for Congress in Tackling the Synthetic Opioid Crisis

      The introduction of illicitly manufactured synthetic opioids like fentanyl to U.S. drug markets has presented new challenges for policymakers working to reverse this public health crisis. What do policymakers need to consider in their efforts to address this threat? [Washington, D.C.]

      Sep 13, 2019

    • Attentive young doctor talks with female patient

      What Are the Potential Impacts of Single-Payer Health Care?

      What do policymakers need to know when thinking about single-payer proposals and their likely effects on cost and access? Jodi Liu and Christine Eibner will discuss some key characteristics of single-payer health care proposals and their likely impact as well as common misconceptions and areas of uncertainty. [Washington, D.C.]

      Jan 23, 2019

    • A cannabis farm in eastern Washington state

      States vs. the Federal Government: Marijuana Legalization in the United States

      As the marijuana policy landscape continues to change from state to state, the substance remains illegal under federal law. How can action abroad help inform policy in the United States, and what are Congress' options?

      Jun 9, 2017

    • Doctor and patient in waiting room

      Repeal, Replace, Repair, or Improve? The Future of the ACA

      With a new administration in the White House, Congress is taking a renewed look at the Affordable Care Act. RAND senior economist Christine Eibner will brief legislators on the impacts of policies proposed by both sides of the aisle. [Washington, DC]

      Mar 17, 2017

    • Stethoscope and U.S. currency

      Premium Tax Credits and the Affordable Care Act: The Potential Ramifications of King v. Burwell

      In February 2015, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of King v. Burwell, a challenge to the legality of the regulation authorizing premium tax credits in federally facilitated exchanges. What does this mean for the Affordable Care Act and consumers in these states?

      Feb 3, 2015

    • Marijuana plants

      Insights About Marijuana Legalization in the United States

      Marijuana legalization is a complex issue under serious debate. As Vermont prepares to vote on legalization, this briefing reviews a RAND report that analyzes income-earning potential for the state, marijuana policy in the U.S. and abroad, alternatives to marijuana prohibition, and how federal-state conflicts can impact policy choices.

      Jan 21, 2015

    • rising health care costs chart

      Skin in the Game: How Consumer-Directed Health Plans Can Affect the Cost and Use of Health Care

      If half of Americans with employer-sponsored insurance enrolled in consumer-directed plans, annual health care costs would fall by an estimated $57 billion. Is this the answer to growing health care costs?

      Dec 10, 2012

    • man getting blood drawn

      Prisoner Reentry and Public Health: Is Your State Ready?

      Lois Davis discusses prisoner reentry—how health affects reentry into a community; the critical roles that health care providers, other social services, and family members play in successful reentry; and recommendations for improving access to care for this population in the current fiscal environment.

      Jun 21, 2012

    • Gavel and stethoscope on gradated background

      The Affordable Care Act's Individual Mandate in Play

      RAND economist Christine Eibner spoke at a Bloomberg Government and RAND Corporation event in Washington, D.C. Eibner briefed the attendees on the results of her recent study, How Would Eliminating the Individual Mandate Affect Health Coverage and Premium Costs?

      Mar 20, 2012

    • Red HIV/AIDS awareness ribbon surrounded by people symbols

      Funding for Global HIV Programs

      Funding levels for global HIV programs have recently flattened out but the demand for HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment in developing countries only continues to rise. This briefing addresses how global HIV programs can continue meeting the ever-growing need for services in the face of limited funding.

      Dec 15, 2011

    • Event

      VA Mental Health Care: How Good Is It and How Can We Make It Better?

      In this December 2011 Congressional Briefing, Katherine Watkins discusses highlights and recommendations from her study on the VA's capacity to deliver care to veterans with mental health and substance use disorders and the quality of the care that is delivered.

      Dec 1, 2011

    • Event

      How Growing Health Care Costs Affect the American Family

      In this October 2011 Congressional Briefing, Art Kellermann will address the components of health care spending for the typical American family and how it affects buying power; whether slower health care cost growth would increase available family income; and whether the nation is getting sufficient value for its health care spending.

      Oct 3, 2011

    • Event

      The Public Health System Since 9/11

      In this August 2011 Congressional Briefing, RAND researchers will share their findings regarding improvements in the U.S. public health system in the past decade and provide recommendations to effectively address future public health threats.

      Aug 23, 2011

    • Event

      The War Within: Preventing Suicide in the U.S. Military

      RAND researchers will discuss findings and recommendations from their recent study on the growing rate of military suicides, including who is at risk for suicide and what the Department of Defense is doing to prevent it.

      May 10, 2011

    • Event

      Quality of Care for Patients Dying in the Hospital

      Neil Wenger describes a yearlong study on improving end-of-life care that can help policymakers address payment systems and other issues pertaining to quality of care for critically ill patients.

      Sep 13, 2010

    • Event

      The Impact of Air Pollution on Hospital Spending in California

      John Romley presents findings from a study that suggests publicly funded insurers as well as employers and private insurers would benefit financially from reductions in air pollution—particularly in California, which has more people living in areas that do not meet federal air quality standards than any other state.

      Jun 24, 2010

    • Event

      The Growth of Retail Health Care Clinics

      Policy analyst Ateev Mehrotra discusses the cost, quality, and potential capacity of medical clinics in commercial settings at Health Care on Aisle 7: The Growing Phenomenon of Retail Clinics on March 19, 2010.

      Mar 19, 2010

    • Event

      The Impact of Deployment on Military Children

      In 2009, about 2 million children in the United States had a parent in either the active or reserve component of the military. Anita Chandra will discuss the significant risk factors affecting these children, their implications, and the next steps required to better understand this timely and critical issue.

      Mar 1, 2010

    • Event

      Federal Investments to Improve Readiness in the Nation's Communities

      Senior political scientist Christopher Nelson and operations researcher Edward Chan will discuss RAND's evaluation of federal efforts to improve public health preparedness in the nation's largest metropolitan areas in The H1N1 Pandemic: Lessons Learned from the Cities Readiness Initiative on September 14, 2009.

      Sep 14, 2009

    • Event

      Exploring the Link Between Health Care Costs and Industry

      Senior Economist Neeraj Sood will present findings from a first-of-its-kind study that has linked the rapid growth of health care costs to negative economic consequences in Health Care Cost Growth and the Economic Performance of U.S. Industries on August 24, 2009.

      Aug 24, 2009

    • Event

      Lessons Learned About Health Care Cost Containment

      Economist Christine Eibner will present findings from an analysis of measures to help curb health care costs that are broadly applicable to the health reform debate in Options for Controlling Health Care Spending in Massachusetts on August 17, 2009.

      Aug 17, 2009

    • Event

      Assessing Disparities Faced by Boys and Men of Color in California

      Senior health policy researcher M. Rebecca Kilburn will discuss the biggest challenges and opportunities policymakers face in closing the gaps on a number of outcome indicators when she presents Reparable Harm: Assessing Disparities Faced by Boys and Men of Color in California on August 10, 2009.

      Aug 10, 2009

    • Event

      Congressional Panel Reviews South Korean Health Reform

      A variety of RAND experts on Asia and health, including Executive Vice President Michael Rich, will join several health officials from South Korea to discuss Korea's Experience in Harmonizing Public and Private Health Insurance Systems for Universal Coverage on July 15, 2009.

      Jul 15, 2009

    • Event

      The Economic Cost of Methamphetamine Use in the United States

      Rosalie Pacula, codirector of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center, will present The Economic Cost of Methamphetamine Use in the United States on July 13, 2009, in cooperation with the Congressional Caucus to Fight and Control Methamphetamine.

      Jul 13, 2009

    • Event

      Demonstration of COMPARE (Comprehensive Assessment of Reform Efforts)

      Associate Director of RAND Health and Codirector of COMPARE Elizabeth McGlynn will present The RAND Corporation's COMPARE Initiative: An Innovative Approach to Health Care Policy on March 27, 2009.

      Mar 27, 2009

    • Event

      RAND Researchers Discuss Invisible Wounds of War

      Lead authors Terri Tanielian and Lisa Jaycox will present Invisible Wounds of War: Psychological and Cognitive Injuries, Their Consequences, and Services to Assist Recovery at a RAND Congressional Briefing on April 28.

      Apr 28, 2008

    • Event

      Health Insurance for Small Businesses

      Susan M. Gates and Christine Eibner will present Better Understanding the Health Insurance Issues that Small Firms Face at a RAND Congressional Briefing on April 4.

      Apr 4, 2008

    • Event

      Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Health Behaviors and Experiences of 5th Graders

      Racial and ethnic disparities in health outcomes have been long documented for adults and adolescents. In contrast, relatively little is known about health disparities among elementary-aged children. Researchers Marc Elliott and Mark Schuster will present their findings.

      Mar 18, 2008

    • Event

      Pandemic Influenza Preparedness in Southeast Asia and the Middle East

      Melinda Moore will present Pandemic Influenza Preparedness in Southeast Asia and the Middle East as part of the RAND Congressional Briefing Series on March 10.

      Mar 10, 2008

    Pay for Performance: What You Need to Know Before Making Policy

    Presented by Cheryl Damberg
    December 3, 2007
    1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.
    304 Cannon House Office Building

    Measuring State and Local Public Health Preparedness

    Presented by Christopher Nelson
    September 10, 2007
    1:00 P.M. — 2:00 P.M.
    430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

    Gender Disparities in Cardiovascular Care

    Presented by Chloe Bird
    May 21, 2007
    12:00 P.M.
    902 Hart Senate Office Building

    Learning from Natural Disasters: Public Health Responses to Hurricane Katrina and International Disaster Management Successes

    Presented by Jeanne Ringel and Melinda Moore
    May 18, 2007
    10:00 A.M. — 11:00 A.M.
    Mansfield Room
    S-207, the U.S. Capitol

    What Does Pandemic Flu Teach Us About Public Health Preparedness?

    Presented by Nicole Lurie
    April 20, 2007
    10:00 A.M. — 11:00 A.M.
    1539 Longworth House Office Building

    How Does State Children's Health Insurance Program (SCHIP) Coverage Affect Children's Quality of Life?

    Presented by Michael Seid
    March 12, 2007
    3:00 P.M. — 4:00 P.M.
    2257 Rayburn House Office Building

    How The Children Of The Gulf Hurricanes Are Faring: Their Mental And Academic Health

    Presented by John Pane and Lisa Jaycox
    June 23, 2006
    10:00 A.M.
    HC-7 in the Capitol Building

    Who Is At Greatest Risk for Receiving Poor Quality Health Care?

    Presented by Elizabeth McGlynn
    May 8, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    2253 Rayburn House Office Building

    Budgeting for an AIDS-Free Nation: An Examination of the Federal AIDS Prevention Budget

    Hosted by The AIDS Institute, amFAR AIDS Research, the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors (NASTAD), and HIV Prevention Action Committee of the Federal AIDS Policy Partnership, featuring Deborah Cohen
    March 1, 2006
    9:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M.
    485 Russell Senate Office Building

    Insights for Medicare Part D from Relevant RAND Research

    Presented by Geoffrey Joyce
    November 14, 2005
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    B-340 Rayburn House Office Building

    Impact of a Teen Dating Violence Prevention Program

    Presented by Lisa Jaycox
    October 3, 2005
    12:00 P.M. - 1:30 P.M.
    G-50 Dirksen Senate Office Building

    Can Information Technology Transform Health Care?

    Presented by Richard Hillestad
    September 15, 2005
    5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.
    1116 Longworth House Office Building

    Gaps in Public Health Preparedness: Lessons Learned in California and Beyond

    Presented by Nicole Lurie
    April 25, 2005
    2:00 P.M. - 3:30 P.M.
    2257 Rayburn House Office Building

    Preparedness for Terrorism: The Behavioral and Psychological Implications from Anthrax 2001

    Presented by Terri Tanielian
    April 11, 2005
    12:00 P.M. - 1:30 P.M.
    2167 Rayburn House Office Building

    Improving Health Care: Lessons From The VA

    In conjunction with the Department of Veterans Affairs and cosponsored by the 21st Century Health Care Caucus
    Presented by Steven Asch
    February 4, 2005
    10:30 A.M. - Noon
    1537 Longworth House Office Building

    Organized Breast Cancer Screening: Lessons Learned from National and International Experience

    Presented by Rob Boer
    November 9, 2004
    10:30 A.M.
    Room HC-7

    Laboratories of Reform: State Efforts to Cover the Uninsured

    Presented by Susan L. Marquis
    September 20, 2004
    2:00 - 3:30 P.M.
    B-354 Rayburn House Office Building

    Capping Non-Economic Awards in Medical Malpractice Trials: California Jury Verdicts Under MICRA

    Presented by Nick Pace
    July 12, 2004
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    121 Cannon House Office Building

    The Societal Promise of Improving Care for Depression

    Presented by Ken Wells, Michael Schoenbaum, and Jeanne Miranda
    Sponsored by Senator Joe Lieberman
    June 22, 2004
    10:00 A.M. - 11:30 A.M.
    562 Dirksen Senate Office Building

    How Good is Quality of Care in the U.S.?

    Presented by Elizabeth McGlynn
    May 10, 2004
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    An Effective Mental Health Program for School Children Exposed to Violence

    Presented by Bradley D. Stein
    October 20, 2003
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    562 Dirksen Senate Office Building

    Improving Asthma Outcomes for Latino Children and Their Families

    Presented by Marielena Lara
    May 6, 2003
    11:00 A.M. - Noon
    HC-6 Capitol Building

    How Do Drug Benefits Affect Drug Use and Costs?

    Presented by Geoffrey Joyce
    March 31, 2003
    11:00 A.M. - Noon
    1116 Longworth House Office Building

    Modeling Smallpox Vaccination Policy

    Presented by Samuel Bozzette
    February 11, 2003
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    2154 Rayburn House Office Building

    Homeland Security and Terrorism

    • Crowd of people walking street, photo by blvdone/Adobe Stock

      How Do We Prevent the Next Homegrown Terrorist?

      What is the right terrorism prevention strategy for the federal government? Brian Jackson will discuss the nature of the homeland terrorist threat, past and current terrorism prevention policies, and recommendations for policymakers. [Washington, D.C.]

      May 3, 2019

    • Chat bot in the form of binary code

      Approaches to Counter Russian Social Media Influence

      How can policymakers combat the threat of Russian social media influence? Elizabeth Bodine-Baron will discuss different approaches and policy options to respond to Russian influence via disinformation spread on social media in the United States. [Washington, D.C.]

      Mar 15, 2019

    • Chinese militaary vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, potentially capable of sinking a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in a single strike, travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015

      Overcoming the Threats of Our Strategic Competitors

      What weapon systems and posture enhancements should Congress and the Defense Department consider to prepare the United States for potential conflicts? In a RAND Congressional Briefing, David Ochmanek will discuss solutions that could help defend against national security challenges. [Washington, D.C.]

      Mar 27, 2018

    • Capturing data/information theft

      Equifax and the Data-Breach Era: How Worried Should We Be?

      Large-scale data breaches have compromised the identifying information of millions of people. What can policymakers do to improve responses to such breaches, and how can the public protect information that has already been compromised? Lilian Ablon and Sina Beaghley answer these questions and more in a RAND Congressional Briefing.

      Oct 26, 2017

    • Syrian refugees, stuck between the Jordanian and Syrian borders, wait to cross into Jordan near the town of Ruwaished, January 14, 2016

      Lessening the Risk of Refugee Radicalization

      Historical cases show that refugee radicalization is not inevitable, but fears within the United States persist. How does radicalization happen within refugee groups? And how can the U.S. government mitigate risks and safeguard the homeland?

      Feb 16, 2016

    • Close up of Lily Ablon holding DEFCON 21 challenge medal

      Lessons from a Hacker: Cyber Concepts for Policymakers

      What do policymakers need to know as they confront growing concerns over cybersecurity? Lillian Ablon provides insights into some of the complexities of cybersecurity policymaking, including why software vulnerabilities matter and the motivations of various cyber threats actors.

      Sep 14, 2015

    • rally to legalize marijuana

      Marijuana Legalization: What We Know and What We Don't

      This November, voters in multiple states will be asked to consider propositions concerning decriminalization and legalization of marijuana. Join RAND experts for a panel discussion on marijuana laws and policies at both the state and federal level.

      Jul 17, 2012

    • Credit card with computer chip

      Information Sharing for Cyber-Security: Evidence from Europe

      The U.S. House and Senate have numerous cyber-security proposals on the agenda to consider in the coming months. In this briefing, Neil Robinson presents evidence from empirical studies conducted in Europe regarding cyber-security and information exchange.

      May 7, 2012

    • Globe with world map and circuit board in background

      Cyberdeterrence and Cyberwar

      With dire warnings about U.S. cyber vulnerabilities, the Obama administration is pushing Congress to pass a comprehensive cybersecurity bill, and Senate and House committees are moving forward to craft such legislation. Martin Libicki, a RAND senior management scientist, discusses cyberwar and policy considerations.

      Feb 22, 2012

    • Event

      Police Departments' Post-9/11 Focus on Counterterrorism and Homeland Security

      In this July 2011 Congressional Briefing, Lois Davis discusses adjustments made by law enforcement agencies to strengthen their counterterrorism and homeland security capabilities, and the new funding challenges faced by police departments since 9/11.

      Jul 20, 2011

    • Event

      Disaster Preparedness, Response, and Recovery

      This briefing will focus on how governments and nongovernmental organizations can work together to improve disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.

      Mar 14, 2011

    • Event

      Marijuana Legalization in California

      Beau Kilmer, codirector of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center, will discuss the projected revenues, costs, and effects on price and use that may come from legalizing, regulating, and taxing marijuana in California.

      Jul 12, 2010

    • Event

      Tackling Corruption in Afghanistan

      Cheryl Benard and Elvira Loredo will describe a workshop in Kabul at which RAND convened 40 representatives from all sectors of Afghan society to better understand Afghan attitudes and experiences with corruption and their efforts to thwart it.

      May 21, 2010

    • Event

      Civilian Defense Forces in Afghanistan

      Arturo Munoz will address successful models of local residents helping to provide security to their own communities, and the viability of such counterinsurgency efforts in Afghanistan in "Civilian Defense Forces in Afghanistan."

      May 10, 2010

    • Event

      Symposium Will Cover the Importance of Freight Transportation to the U.S. Economy

      This RAND Supply Chain Policy Center Symposium on Modernizing the U.S. Freight Transportation System for Future Economic Growth will present recent findings on supply chain sustainability, and will offer several promising policy and investment alternatives to address identified challenges.

      Jun 9, 2009

    • Event

      Pakistan and Afghanistan: Allies of the United States?

      A panel of RAND experts will discuss Pakistan and Afghanistan: Allies of the United States? on May 18, 2009.

      May 18, 2009

    • Event

      Revitalizing the Transatlantic Security Partnership

      Director of RAND International Security and Defense Policy Center James Dobbins will moderate a discussion on Revitalizing the Transatlantic Security Partnership: An Agenda For Action on February 12, 2009, co-hosted by the Bertelsmann Stiftung.

      Feb 12, 2009

    • Event

      Congressional Panel Discussion Explores the Need for New Approaches to Preventing Nuclear Use

      Senior Defense Analyst David Ochmanek will moderate a Panel Discussion on Deterrence: Past, Present, & Future on November 17, 2008.

      Nov 17, 2008

    • Event

      What Would Justify Creating a New Counterterrorism Agency?

      Director of the RAND Corporation's Center for Global Risk and Security Gregory Treverton will present Pros and Cons of Creating a Domestic Counterterrorism Intelligence Service at a Congressional Briefing on October 20, 2008.

      Oct 20, 2008

    • Event

      What Is the Likelihood of a Terrorist Nuclear Attack Against the U.S.?

      Brian Michael Jenkins, one of the world's leading authorities on political violence and sophisticated crime, discusses his new book, "Will Terrorists Go Nuclear?" at a Congressional Briefing on September 9, 2008.

      Sep 9, 2008

    • Event

      The Challenge of Nuclear-Armed Regional Adversaries

      RAND Senior Defense Analyst David Ochmanek will present The Challenge of Nuclear-Armed Regional Adversaries at a Congressional Briefing on August 11, 2008.

      Aug 11, 2008

    • Event

      Lessons on Countering Terrorist Groups

      RAND Political Scientist Seth Jones will present How Terrorist Groups End: Lessons for Countering al Qa'ida at a Congressional Briefing on July 29, 2008.

      Jul 29, 2008

    • Event

      Counterinsurgency in Afghanistan

      RAND Political Scientist Seth Jones will present Counterinsurgency in Afghanistan as part of the RAND Congressional Briefing Series on June 9, 2008.

      Jun 9, 2008

    • Event

      Pandemic Influenza Preparedness in Southeast Asia and the Middle East

      Melinda Moore will present Pandemic Influenza Preparedness in Southeast Asia and the Middle East as part of the RAND Congressional Briefing Series on March 10.

      Mar 10, 2008

    Protecting US Passenger Rail Systems From Terrorism: Identifying Cost Effective Security Strategies

    Presented by K. Jack Riley and Jeremy Wilson
    December 11, 2007
    2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    Ungoverned Territories: Incubators of Terrorism

    Presented by the RAND Corporation, in conjunction with Security for a New Century
    Speaker: Angel Rabasa, Senior Political Scientist with RAND
    December 7, 2007
    10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.
    S-120 (U.S. Capitol, Senate side)

    Managing Economic Risk in the Age of Terror: The Role of Government in the Private Insurance Market

    Presented by Lloyd Dixon
    May 21, 2007
    9:00 A.M.

    Learning from Natural Disasters: Public Health Responses to Hurricane Katrina and International Disaster Management Successes

    Presented by Jeanne Ringel and Melinda Moore
    May 18, 2007
    10:00 A.M. — 11:00 A.M.
    Mansfield Room
    S-207, the U.S. Capitol

    Challenges Facing the Global Supply Chain

    This event also introduces the new RAND Supply Chain Policy Center
    May 17, 2007
    8:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.
    419 Senate Dirksen Building

    On "Other War": Lessons from Five Decades of RAND Counterinsurgency Research

    Panelists: Bruce Hoffman, James Dobbins, and Austin Long
    Moderator: Michael Rich
    November 29, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:00 P.M.
    B-354 Rayburn House Office Building

    Breaching the Fortress Wall: Understanding Terrorist Efforts to Overcome Defensive Technologies

    Presented by Brian Jackson
    October 24, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    B-354 Rayburn House Office Building

    Maritime Terrorism: Threat, Consequences, and Liability

    Presented by Henry Willis
    October 16, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    B-369 Rayburn House Office Building

    Unconquerable Nation: Knowing our Enemy, Strengthening Ourselves

    Presented by Brian Michael Jenkins
    September 11, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    Central Asia and Its Asian Neighbors: Security and Commerce at the Crossroads

    Presented by Rollie Lal
    Held in conjunction with the Congressional Silk Road Caucus
    June 28, 2006
    8:00 A.M. — 9:00 A.M.
    B-339 Rayburn House Office Building

    Denying Armageddon: Preventing Terrorist Use of Nuclear Weapons

    Presented by the RAND Corporation, in conjunction with Security for a New Century
    Speaker: Michael Hynes, Senior Physical Scientist with RAND
    November 14, 2005
    2 P.M.
    188 Russell Senate Office Building

    Space Security

    Presented by David Mosher to the House Armed Services Committee, Asymmetric and Unconventional Threats Gap Panel
    November 1, 2005
    3 P.M.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    Defending America Against Suicide Terrorism

    Presented by Bruce Hoffman
    September 23, 2005
    2:00 P.M.
    328A Russell Senate Office Building

    Trends in Terrorism and the Architecture of TRIA

    Presented by Peter Chalk and Robert Reville
    June 17, 2005
    10:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.
    2226 Rayburn House Office Building

    Curbing Al Qaeda Recruitment

    Presented by Kim Cragin
    May 16, 2005
    12:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M.
    325 Russell Senate Office Building

    Gaps in Public Health Preparedness: Lessons Learned in California and Beyond

    Presented by Nicole Lurie
    April 25, 2005
    2:00 P.M. - 3:30 P.M.
    2257 Rayburn House Office Building

    Preparedness for Terrorism: The Behavioral and Psychological Implications from Anthrax 2001

    Presented by Terri Tanielian
    April 11, 2005
    12:00 P.M. - 1:30 P.M.
    2167 Rayburn House Office Building

    Compensating Individuals and Businesses After the 9/11 Attacks: What Have We Learned?

    Presented by Lloyd Dixon
    November 8, 2004
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    2237 Rayburn House Office Building

    Protecting Emergency Responders: Safety Management in Disaster and Terrorism Response

    Presented by Brian Jackson
    Sponsored by NIOSH and the House Homeland Security Caucus
    June 16, 2004
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    2325 Rayburn House Office Building

    Confronting the "Enemy Within": Security Intelligence, the Police and Counterterrorism in Four Democracies

    Presented by Bill Rosenau
    April 19, 2004
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    The Continuing Threat of Al Qaeda and the Future of Terrorism

    Presented by Bruce Hoffman
    March 9, 2004
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    Individual Preparedness and Response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Terrorist Attacks

    Presented by Lynn Davis
    December 12, 2003
    10:00 - 11:00 A.M.
    2154 Rayburn House Office Building

    Individual Preparedness and Response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Terrorist Attacks

    Presented by Lynn Davis
    December 4, 2003
    10:30 - 11:30 A.M.
    121 Cannon House Office Building

    Protecting Emergency Responders Volume 2: Community Views of Safety and Health Risks and Personal Protection Needs

    Presented by Tom LaTourrette
    September 15, 2003
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    B-339 Rayburn House Office Building

    International Affairs

    • Chat bot in the form of binary code

      Approaches to Counter Russian Social Media Influence

      How can policymakers combat the threat of Russian social media influence? Elizabeth Bodine-Baron will discuss different approaches and policy options to respond to Russian influence via disinformation spread on social media in the United States. [Washington, D.C.]

      Mar 15, 2019

    • Chinese militaary vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, potentially capable of sinking a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in a single strike, travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015

      Overcoming the Threats of Our Strategic Competitors

      What weapon systems and posture enhancements should Congress and the Defense Department consider to prepare the United States for potential conflicts? In a RAND Congressional Briefing, David Ochmanek will discuss solutions that could help defend against national security challenges. [Washington, D.C.]

      Mar 27, 2018

    • Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army march during a training session for a military parade, Beijing, September 1, 2015

      United States and China: Trends in Military Competition

      Eric Heginbotham discusses relative U.S. and Chinese military capabilities, including the evolution of Chinese military capabilities, steps the United States can take to limit the impact of a growing Chinese military on deterrence, and other U.S. strategic interests.

      Oct 5, 2015

    • A map of the world projected onto a compass

      Strategic Rethink: Choices for America in a Turbulent World

      How does America envision its role in a turbulent geopolitical environment with growing challenges? Ambassador James Dobbins, Howard Shatz, and David Ochmanek examine the most consequential choices that are likely to face this president and the next.

      Jul 24, 2015

    • Delegations of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, EU High Representative Catherine Ashton, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sit around the negotiations table during their meeting in Vienna November 24, 2014

      Congressional Options and Their Likely Consequences for a Nuclear Deal with Iran

      With nuclear negotiations between Iran and the P5+1 now extended beyond the original Nov. 24 deadline, some members of Congress might now attempt to intervene legislatively. RAND analyst Larry Hanauer will discuss eight potential courses of action that Congress could take that might either facilitate, hinder, or block implementation of a deal.

      Dec 16, 2014

    • The United Nations headquarters building is pictured in Vienna where six world powers and Iran launched the decisive phase of diplomacy over Tehran's nuclear work on May 14, 2014

      Israeli, Saudi, and Iranian Responses in the Days After a Deal With Iran: What Are the U.S. Options?

      RAND experts will discuss the likely concerns and reactions of Israel and Saudi Arabia and the internal power dynamics and motivations of the Iranian government. Understanding these factors and U.S. options to address them will be critical for policymakers to implement a final nuclear agreement.

      Jun 4, 2014

    • U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry shakes hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif after the P5+1 and Iran concluded negotiations about Iran's nuclear capabilities on November 24, 2013

      Making Sense of Nuclear Negotiations with Iran: A Good Deal or a Bad Deal?

      Negotiations between Iran and the P5+1 have resulted in a first step agreement of a possible comprehensive deal on the Iranian nuclear program. A panel of experts will examine the negotiations, the potential for a deal that could effectively halt Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons, and implications for U.S. national security.

      Jan 22, 2014

    • Kim Jong-un during the celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea

      Preparing for North Korean Regime Collapse

      The North Korean government has shown signs of instability for some time. RAND senior defense analyst Bruce Bennett will discuss the possible consequences of its collapse, including civil war in the North, a humanitarian crisis, the potential use and proliferation of the nation's chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons, and even war with China.

      Oct 16, 2013

    • a huge crowd of Egyptians gathered in Tahrir Square

      Egypt and the Question of U.S. Assistance

      With the ouster of former President Morsi by the Egyptian military, there is a renewed debate over the status of U.S. assistance to Egypt. Would cutting off aid promote or impair American interests in the region? RAND's Jeff Martini will moderate a discussion with Steven A. Cook of CFR and Michele Dunne of the Atlantic Council.

      Jul 25, 2013

    • protesters in Tahrir Square, 3/25/11

      What Are the Prospects for Democratization in the Arab World?

      Revolutionary protests in 2011 upended long-standing authoritarian regimes in the Arab world. What lies ahead for Egypt, Tunisia, and other countries undergoing political change? How can the challenges of moving from regime change to democratic governance be overcome?

      Oct 10, 2012

    • Multimedia

      Democratization in the Arab World

      Laurel Miller and Jeffrey Martini of the RAND Corporation discussed what the successes and setbacks of other transitions from authoritarianism suggest about the problems ahead for Egypt, Tunisia, and elsewhere, and how they might be overcome. Carnegie's Thomas Carothers discussed and Marina Ottaway moderated.

      Jul 18, 2012

    • Alireza Nader and Lynn Davis in a panel Congressional Briefing about Iran on June 7, 2012

      How to Defuse Iran's Nuclear Threat: Bolster Diplomacy, Israeli Security, and the Iranian Citizenry

      RAND experts James Dobbins, Lynn Davis, and Alireza Nader had a panel discussion on U.S. policy options and the longer-term prospects for Iranian relations with both Israel and the United States.

      Jun 7, 2012

    • Vladimir Putin

      The Outlook for U.S.-Russian Relations in Putin's Third Term

      Will Vladimir Putin's strident anti-American rhetoric on the campaign trail translate into increased tension on major issues like missile defense, the fast-moving situation in the Middle East, and Afghanistan? Andrew Weiss, director of the RAND Center for Russia and Eurasia, will moderate a panel discussion.

      Apr 11, 2012

    • Event

      What Can Be Done to Remove Existing Barriers to Freedom of Expression in the Arab World?

      In this June 2011 Congressional Briefing, RAND researchers discuss the growing body of creative works produced by Arab authors and artists that counter the intellectual and ideological underpinnings of violent extremism, factors that thwart the distribution of such works, and policy recommendations for overcoming those barriers.

      Jun 13, 2011

    • Event

      Rebuilding Haiti

      RAND experts discuss how the billions of dollars in aid pledged to help Haiti rebuild after the January earthquake can be used to create a resilient state that is capable of responding effectively to natural disasters and providing public services like education and health care.

      Oct 18, 2010

    • Event

      Tackling Corruption in Afghanistan

      Cheryl Benard and Elvira Loredo will describe a workshop in Kabul at which RAND convened 40 representatives from all sectors of Afghan society to better understand Afghan attitudes and experiences with corruption and their efforts to thwart it.

      May 21, 2010

    • Event

      Civilian Defense Forces in Afghanistan

      Arturo Munoz will address successful models of local residents helping to provide security to their own communities, and the viability of such counterinsurgency efforts in Afghanistan in "Civilian Defense Forces in Afghanistan."

      May 10, 2010

    • Event

      The Implications of Recent North Korean Aggression

      Senior Political Scientist Chaibong Hahm and Senior Defense Research Analyst Bruce Bennett will present Dealing with a Defiant North Korea on June 12, 2009.

      Jun 12, 2009

    • Event

      Congressional Panel Discussion on How the United States Can Effectively Engage Iran

      A panel of RAND experts will discuss Engaging Iran: Opportunities and Obstacles on June 8, 2009.

      Jun 8, 2009

    • Event

      Pakistan and Afghanistan: Allies of the United States?

      A panel of RAND experts will discuss Pakistan and Afghanistan: Allies of the United States? on May 18, 2009.

      May 18, 2009

    • Event

      Revitalizing the Transatlantic Security Partnership

      Director of RAND International Security and Defense Policy Center James Dobbins will moderate a discussion on Revitalizing the Transatlantic Security Partnership: An Agenda For Action on February 12, 2009, co-hosted by the Bertelsmann Stiftung.

      Feb 12, 2009

    • Event

      China's Rising Power in Asia

      Senior Political Scientist Evan S. Medeiros will present Asia Responds to China's Rise at a Congressional Briefing on December 11, 2008.

      Dec 11, 2008

    • Event

      Insights Into Recent Armed Violence on the Open Seas

      Senior Policy Analyst Peter Chalk presents Piracy and Armed Violence at Sea: How Can Policymakers Make the World's Oceans Safer? at a Congressional Briefing on December 9, 2008.

      Dec 9, 2008

    • Event

      Congressional Panel Discussion Explores the Need for New Approaches to Preventing Nuclear Use

      Senior Defense Analyst David Ochmanek will moderate a Panel Discussion on Deterrence: Past, Present, & Future on November 17, 2008.

      Nov 17, 2008

    • Event

      The Challenge of Nuclear-Armed Regional Adversaries

      RAND Senior Defense Analyst David Ochmanek will present The Challenge of Nuclear-Armed Regional Adversaries at a Congressional Briefing on August 11, 2008.

      Aug 11, 2008

    • Event

      Russia's Growing Economy and Global Influence

      RAND Senior International Policy Analyst Olga Oliker will present Understanding Russia's Foreign Policy at a Congressional Briefing on July 14, 2008.

      Jul 14, 2008

    • Event

      Counterinsurgency in Afghanistan

      RAND Political Scientist Seth Jones will present Counterinsurgency in Afghanistan as part of the RAND Congressional Briefing Series on June 9, 2008.

      Jun 9, 2008

    • Event

      The Role of Women in Nation-Building Efforts

      RAND Senior Political Scientist Cheryl Benard will present Women and Nation-Building: Lessons from Afghanistan as part of the RAND Congressional Briefing Series on April 14.

      Apr 14, 2008

    • Event

      Pandemic Influenza Preparedness in Southeast Asia and the Middle East

      Melinda Moore will present Pandemic Influenza Preparedness in Southeast Asia and the Middle East as part of the RAND Congressional Briefing Series on March 10.

      Mar 10, 2008

    China as an International Actor

    Presented by William Overholt
    June 11, 2007
    1:00 P.M.

    Building Moderate Muslim Networks

    Presented by >Angel Rabasa
    April 9, 2007
    3:00 P.M. — 4:00 P.M.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    America's Iran Problem: Confrontation, Containment or Engagement?

    March 21, 2007
    9:00 A.M. — 5:30 P.M.
    G-50 Dirksen Senate Office Building

    On "Other War": Lessons from Five Decades of RAND Counterinsurgency Research

    Panelists: Bruce Hoffman, James Dobbins, and Austin Long
    Moderator: Michael Rich
    November 29, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:00 P.M.
    B-354 Rayburn House Office Building

    Improving the Qatari Education System

    Presented by Charles Goldman and Catherine Augustine
    July 10, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    B-338 Rayburn House Office Building

    Central Asia and Its Asian Neighbors: Security and Commerce at the Crossroads

    Presented by Rollie Lal
    Held in conjunction with the Congressional Silk Road Caucus
    June 28, 2006
    8:00 A.M. — 9:00 A.M.
    B-339 Rayburn House Office Building

    U.S. Interests in Central Asia: Policy Priorities and Military Roles

    Presented by Olga Oliker
    April 3, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    419 Dirksen Senate Office Building

    Economic and Social Development in Palestine

    "Security for a New Century" briefing featuring Ross Anthony and Michael Schoenbaum
    February 14, 2006
    11:30 A.M.
    419 Dirksen Senate Office Building

    Security in Israel and Palestine: After the Rise of Hamas

    "Security for a New Century" briefing featuring former Robert Hunter and Seth Jones
    February 10, 2006
    11:30 A.M.
    419 Dirksen Senate Office Building

    Establishing Law and Order After Conflict: Afghanistan and Iraq

    Presented by Seth Jones
    July 22, 2005
    10:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.
    385 Russell Senate Office Building

    Sesame Street Comes to Afghanistan

    Presented by Cheryl Benard
    June 22, 2005
    12:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M.
    2253 Rayburn House Office Building

    Building A Successful Palenstinian State

    Presented by Steve Simon and Ross Anthony
    May 20, 2005
    10:30 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.
    2255 Rayburn House Office Building

    UN Role in National-Building: From the Congo to Iraq

    Presented by James Dobbins
    February 14, 2005
    12:00 P.M. - 1:30P.M.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    U.S., Europe, and Sorting Out the Middle East

    Presented by Robert Hunter
    January 14, 2005
    10:30 A.M. - Noon
    562 Dirksen Senate Office Building

    Women in Afghanistan: Present and Future

    Presented by Cheryl Benard
    September 10, 2004
    3:30 P.M. - 5:00 P.M.
    121 Cannon House Office Building

    Newsweek/Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Panel Discussion on Post-War Iraq Reconstruction

    July 31, 2003
    6:30 - 7:30 P.M.
    Nitze Building
    W. John Kenney Auditorium
    1740 Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

    Featured Speakers:

    • Robert Hunter, Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and RAND Senior Advisor

    • Lt. General Jay Garner (Ret. U.S. Army), Former Director of the Office of Reconstruction and Humanitarian Assistance for Post-War Iraq

    • Lt. General Jared Bates (Ret. U.S. Army), Former Director of Operations and Chief of Staff of the Office of Reconstruction and Humanitarian Assistance from January to May of 2003

    Beyond the Nuclear Shadow: A Phased Approach for Improving Nuclear Safety and U.S.-Russian Nuclear Relations

    Senate Briefing
    June 6, 2003
    10:30 - 11:30 A.M.
    228 Russell Senate Office Building

    House Briefing
    June 6, 2003
    1:30 - 2:30 P.M.
    2337 Rayburn House Office Building

    Iraq after Saddam: Creating Regional Stability

    Presented by James Dobbins
    April 29, 2003
    2:00 - 3:00 P.M.
    2257 Rayburn House Office Building

    Demographic Trends in the Middle East: Security Implications for the United States

    Presented by Brian Nichiporuk
    April 15, 2003
    9:30 - 10:30 A.M.
    S-120 Capitol Building

    Justice Policy

    9 to 5: Do You Know If Your Boss Knows Where You Are?

    Presented by Edward Balkovich and Tora Bikson

    House Briefing
    January 25, 2005
    2:30-4:00 P.M.
    2226 Rayburn House Office Building

    Senate Briefing
    January 25, 2005
    4:30-6:00 P.M.
    226 Dirksen Senate Office Building

    Capping Non-Economic Awards in Medical Malpractice Trials: California Jury Verdicts Under MICRA

    Presented by Nick Pace

    July 12, 2004
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    121 Cannon House Office Building

    National Security

    • Crowd of people walking street, photo by blvdone/Adobe Stock

      How Do We Prevent the Next Homegrown Terrorist?

      What is the right terrorism prevention strategy for the federal government? Brian Jackson will discuss the nature of the homeland terrorist threat, past and current terrorism prevention policies, and recommendations for policymakers. [Washington, D.C.]

      May 3, 2019

    • Chat bot in the form of binary code

      Approaches to Counter Russian Social Media Influence

      How can policymakers combat the threat of Russian social media influence? Elizabeth Bodine-Baron will discuss different approaches and policy options to respond to Russian influence via disinformation spread on social media in the United States. [Washington, D.C.]

      Mar 15, 2019

    • A Russian soldier on top of an army vehicle keeps watch outside a border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014

      The Russian Way of Warfare

      The House of Representatives recently passed an act that states that it is the policy of the United States to sustain a credible deterrent against aggression and long-term strategic competition from Russia. Scott Boston and Dara Massicot will discuss findings from their recent report, including key characteristics of Russian warfare and implications for U.S. policy. [Washington, D.C.]

      Jun 15, 2018

    • Chinese militaary vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, potentially capable of sinking a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in a single strike, travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing Thursday Sept. 3, 2015

      Overcoming the Threats of Our Strategic Competitors

      What weapon systems and posture enhancements should Congress and the Defense Department consider to prepare the United States for potential conflicts? In a RAND Congressional Briefing, David Ochmanek will discuss solutions that could help defend against national security challenges. [Washington, D.C.]

      Mar 27, 2018

    • On a street in eastern Mosul, Iraq, several months after being captured from ISIS

      What Will It Take to Prevent a Security Decline in Mosul?

      After defeating ISIS in Mosul, what must be done to stabilize the region and prevent a slide back into violence? Shelly Culbertson and Linda Robinson will brief Congress on targeted actions to address humanitarian and stabilization needs, and implications for U.S. policy.

      Sep 22, 2017

    • The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen in this undated photo in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 5, 2017

      North Korea's Continuous Provocations

      North Korea's provocative behavior has heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula and caused alarm throughout Northeast Asia and beyond. Bruce Bennett will brief Congress on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, the role of China, implications for U.S. policy, and more.

      Jul 17, 2017

    • A map of the world projected onto a compass

      Strategic Rethink: Choices for America in a Turbulent World

      How does America envision its role in a turbulent geopolitical environment with growing challenges? Ambassador James Dobbins, Howard Shatz, and David Ochmanek examine the most consequential choices that are likely to face this president and the next.

      Jul 24, 2015

    • MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial attack vehicle in flight

      The Use of Long-Range Armed Drones: Fact v. Myth

      The Obama administration announced a new policy setting standards for exporting and using armed drones which will allow for the wider export of armed drones to allied nations. A panel of RAND experts will seek to dispel some of the myths that have arisen with respect to the use of long-range armed drones.

      Mar 3, 2015

    • soldier and caregiver

      Hidden Heroes: America's Military Caregivers

      Military caregivers play an essential role in caring for injured or wounded service members and veterans. Terri Tanielian and Rajeev Ramchand will present the challenges today's military caregivers face, and what Congress and others can do to support them.

      May 15, 2014

    • An F-111C of the Royal Australian Air Force in 2006

      Do Joint Fighter Programs Save Money?

      Mark Lorell will discuss how historically, the need to accommodate different service requirements into a single design or common design family can lead to increased program complexity and cost growth that may cancel out the theoretical costs savings gained from a joint approach.

      Mar 28, 2014

    • U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry shakes hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif after the P5+1 and Iran concluded negotiations about Iran's nuclear capabilities on November 24, 2013

      Making Sense of Nuclear Negotiations with Iran: A Good Deal or a Bad Deal?

      Negotiations between Iran and the P5+1 have resulted in a first step agreement of a possible comprehensive deal on the Iranian nuclear program. A panel of experts will examine the negotiations, the potential for a deal that could effectively halt Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons, and implications for U.S. national security.

      Jan 22, 2014

    • Credit card with computer chip

      Information Sharing for Cyber-Security: Evidence from Europe

      The U.S. House and Senate have numerous cyber-security proposals on the agenda to consider in the coming months. In this briefing, Neil Robinson presents evidence from empirical studies conducted in Europe regarding cyber-security and information exchange.

      May 7, 2012

    • U.S. Air Force Tech. Sergeant flying crew chief from Papa, Hungary communicates with the C-17 Globemaster III pilots on an airfield in Lithuania, December 10, 2010

      Defense Spending Efficiencies

      Congressman Adam Smith, Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, discussed the federal budget deficit and its likely impact on national security programs.

      Mar 29, 2012

    • Globe with world map and circuit board in background

      Cyberdeterrence and Cyberwar

      With dire warnings about U.S. cyber vulnerabilities, the Obama administration is pushing Congress to pass a comprehensive cybersecurity bill, and Senate and House committees are moving forward to craft such legislation. Martin Libicki, a RAND senior management scientist, discusses cyberwar and policy considerations.

      Feb 22, 2012

    • Event

      The War Within: Preventing Suicide in the U.S. Military

      RAND researchers will discuss findings and recommendations from their recent study on the growing rate of military suicides, including who is at risk for suicide and what the Department of Defense is doing to prevent it.

      May 10, 2011

    • Event

      Diversity of Service Academy Entrants and Graduates

      Sheila Nataraj Kirby will present findings from an assessment of U.S. Department of Defense recruiting efforts, admissions policies, graduation rates, and career success rates with respect to the diversity of service academy entrants and graduates, with remarks by Rep. Elijah Cummings and the Honorable Madeleine Bordallo.

      Jun 23, 2010

    • Event

      Cash Incentives and Military Enlistment, Attrition, and Reenlistment

      James Hosek and Beth Asch will describe the cost-effectiveness of increased U.S. Department of Defense spending on bonuses in regards to its impact on wartime military recruitment and retention efforts and on attrition.

      Jun 14, 2010

    • Event

      The Impact of Deployment on Military Children

      In 2009, about 2 million children in the United States had a parent in either the active or reserve component of the military. Anita Chandra will discuss the significant risk factors affecting these children, their implications, and the next steps required to better understand this timely and critical issue.

      Mar 1, 2010

    • Event

      The Civilian Earnings of Reservists Following Deployment

      Senior economist David Loughran will discuss The Impact of Deployment on the Post-Deployment Labor Market Earnings of Reserve Components on November 9, 2009.

      Nov 9, 2009

    • Event

      Costs and Benefits of Importing Oil into the United States

      Director of RAND's Environment, Energy, and Economic Development Program Keith Crane will present Imported Oil and U.S. National Security on May 11, 2009.

      May 11, 2009

    • Event

      Cyber Security and Human Behavior

      A distinguished panel of experts will discuss Cyber Security and Human Behavior: How to Protect Yourself and Your Computer on May 4, 2009.

      May 4, 2009

    • Event

      Difficulties Guard and Reserve Families Face During Deployment

      Forces and Resources Policy Center Associate Director Margaret C. Harrell and Pardee RAND Graduate School faculty member Laura Castaneda present Deployment Experiences of Guard and Reserve Families: Implications for Support and Retention on March 9, 2009.

      Mar 9, 2009

    • Event

      Revitalizing the Transatlantic Security Partnership

      Director of RAND International Security and Defense Policy Center James Dobbins will moderate a discussion on Revitalizing the Transatlantic Security Partnership: An Agenda For Action on February 12, 2009, co-hosted by the Bertelsmann Stiftung.

      Feb 12, 2009

    • Event

      China's Rising Power in Asia

      Senior Political Scientist Evan S. Medeiros will present Asia Responds to China's Rise at a Congressional Briefing on December 11, 2008.

      Dec 11, 2008

    • Event

      Insights Into Recent Armed Violence on the Open Seas

      Senior Policy Analyst Peter Chalk presents Piracy and Armed Violence at Sea: How Can Policymakers Make the World's Oceans Safer? at a Congressional Briefing on December 9, 2008.

      Dec 9, 2008

    • Event

      Congressional Panel Discussion Explores the Need for New Approaches to Preventing Nuclear Use

      Senior Defense Analyst David Ochmanek will moderate a Panel Discussion on Deterrence: Past, Present, & Future on November 17, 2008.

      Nov 17, 2008

    • Event

      The Challenge of Nuclear-Armed Regional Adversaries

      RAND Senior Defense Analyst David Ochmanek will present The Challenge of Nuclear-Armed Regional Adversaries at a Congressional Briefing on August 11, 2008.

      Aug 11, 2008

    • Event

      RAND Researchers Discuss Invisible Wounds of War

      Lead authors Terri Tanielian and Lisa Jaycox will present Invisible Wounds of War: Psychological and Cognitive Injuries, Their Consequences, and Services to Assist Recovery at a RAND Congressional Briefing on April 28.

      Apr 28, 2008

    • Event

      The Challenges of Insurgency in the 21st Century

      RAND Senior Fellow David Gompert and Senior Policy Analyst John Gordon will present "War by Other Means—Building Complete and Balanced Capabilities for Counterinsurgency" at a RAND Congressional Briefing on February 11.

      Feb 11, 2008

    Have Military Divorce Rates Increased Since 9/11?

    Presented by Benjamin Karney
    October 15, 2007
    1:00 P.M. — 2:00 P.M.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    Submarine Design Resources: Ensuring Future Viability

    Presented by John F. Schank
    June 14, 2007
    9:30 A.M.
    HC-6, the U.S. Capitol

    China as an International Actor

    Presented by William Overholt
    June 11, 2007
    1:00 P.M.
    Location TBA

    Breaching the Fortress Wall: Understanding Terrorist Efforts to Overcome Defensive Technologies

    Presented by Brian Jackson
    October 24, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    B-354 Rayburn House Office Building

    Unconquerable Nation: Knowing our Enemy, Strengthening Ourselves

    Presented by Brian Michael Jenkins
    September 11, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    Central Asia and Its Asian Neighbors: Security and Commerce at the Crossroads

    Presented by Rollie Lal
    Held in conjunction with the Congressional Silk Road Caucus
    June 28, 2006
    8:00 A.M. — 9:00 A.M.
    B-339 Rayburn House Office Building

    Why Has the Cost of Navy Ships Risen?

    Presented by Mark Arena
    June 12, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    2247 Rayburn House Office Building

    Activation and the Earnings of Reservists

    Presented by David Loughran
    February 13, 2006
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    S-115 (in the Capitol)

    Denying Armageddon: Preventing Terrorist Use of Nuclear Weapons

    Presented by the RAND Corporation, in conjunction with Security for a New Century
    Speaker: Michael Hynes, Senior Physical Scientist with RAND
    November 14, 2005
    2 P.M.
    188 Russell Senate Office Building

    Unexploded Ordnance: Estimating Costs and Benefits of Cleanup

    Presented by Jacqueline MacDonald
    October 25, 2005
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    2360 Rayburn House Office Building

    Transferring Army BRAC Lands Containing Unexploded Ordnance

    Presented by Debra Knopman
    October 14, 2005
    12:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    2360 Rayburn House Office Building

    RAND Research on Unexploded Ordnance: Key Findings and Recommendations

    Presented by Jacqueline MacDonald
    September 26, 2005
    12:00 P.M. - 1:00 P.M.
    2360 Rayburn House Office Building

    Army Size and Force Management

    Presented by Lynn Davis
    July 15, 2005
    11:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    Meeting the Military's Future IT Manning Requirements

    Presented by Jim Hosek
    September 13, 2004
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    385 Russell Senate Office Building

    Protecting Emergency Responders: Safety Management in Disaster and Terrorism Response

    Presented by Brian Jackson
    Sponsored by NIOSH and the House Homeland Security Caucus
    June 16, 2004
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    2325 Rayburn House Office Building

    Confronting the "Enemy Within": Security Intelligence, the Police and Counterterrorism in Four Democracies

    Presented by Bill Rosenau
    April 19, 2004
    Noon - 1:30 P.M.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    Individual Preparedness and Response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Terrorist Attacks

    Presented by Lynn Davis
    December 12, 2003
    10:00 - 11:00 A.M.
    2154 Rayburn House Office Building

    Individual Preparedness and Response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Terrorist Attacks

    Presented by Lynn Davis
    December 4, 2003
    10:30 - 11:30 A.M.
    121 Cannon House Office Building

    Demographic Trends in the Middle East: Security Implications for the United States

    Presented by Brian Nichiporuk
    April 15, 2003
    9:30 - 10:30 A.M.
    S-120 Capitol Building

    Transportation and Infrastructure

    Protecting US Passenger Rail Systems From Terrorism: Identifying Cost Effective Security Strategies

    Presented by K. Jack Riley and Jeremy Wilson
    December 11, 2007
    2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    Issues in Rebuilding Affordable Housing on The Mississippi Coast

    Mark Bernstein from RAND will be one of the three panelists for the The Gulf Coast Recovery and Rebuilding Caucus
    March 7, 2006
    2:00 P.M. — 1:30 P.M.
    2226 Rayburn House Office Building

    Regulating Senior Drivers: Are New Policies Needed?

    Presented by Seth Seabury
    October 25, 2007
    10 A.M. — 11:00 A.M.
    304 Cannon House Office Building

    Challenges Facing the Global Supply Chain

    This event also introduces the new RAND Supply Chain Policy Center
    May 17, 2007
    8:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.
    419 Senate Dirksen Building

    Veterans

    • Service members involved in physical therapy at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio wait for President Bush to visit

      Meeting the Health Care Needs of America's Veterans

      A team of RAND experts conducted three independent assessments of the Veterans Choice Act (enacted in 2014). Researchers explored the health needs of veterans, the VA's capacity to deliver care, and steps policymakers can take toward the goal of providing high-quality, timely, and accessible health care for veterans.

      Feb 18, 2016

    • soldier and caregiver

      Hidden Heroes: America's Military Caregivers

      Military caregivers play an essential role in caring for injured or wounded service members and veterans. Terri Tanielian and Rajeev Ramchand will present the challenges today's military caregivers face, and what Congress and others can do to support them.

      May 15, 2014

    • Event

      VA Mental Health Care: How Good Is It and How Can We Make It Better?

      In this December 2011 Congressional Briefing, Katherine Watkins discusses highlights and recommendations from her study on the VA's capacity to deliver care to veterans with mental health and substance use disorders and the quality of the care that is delivered.

      Dec 1, 2011

    • Event

      The War Within: Preventing Suicide in the U.S. Military

      RAND researchers will discuss findings and recommendations from their recent study on the growing rate of military suicides, including who is at risk for suicide and what the Department of Defense is doing to prevent it.

      May 10, 2011

    • Event

      Diversity of Service Academy Entrants and Graduates

      Sheila Nataraj Kirby will present findings from an assessment of U.S. Department of Defense recruiting efforts, admissions policies, graduation rates, and career success rates with respect to the diversity of service academy entrants and graduates, with remarks by Rep. Elijah Cummings and the Honorable Madeleine Bordallo.

      Jun 23, 2010

    • Event

      Cash Incentives and Military Enlistment, Attrition, and Reenlistment

      James Hosek and Beth Asch will describe the cost-effectiveness of increased U.S. Department of Defense spending on bonuses in regards to its impact on wartime military recruitment and retention efforts and on attrition.

      Jun 14, 2010

    • Event

      The Impact of Deployment on Military Children

      In 2009, about 2 million children in the United States had a parent in either the active or reserve component of the military. Anita Chandra will discuss the significant risk factors affecting these children, their implications, and the next steps required to better understand this timely and critical issue.

      Mar 1, 2010

    • Event

      The Civilian Earnings of Reservists Following Deployment

      Senior economist David Loughran will discuss The Impact of Deployment on the Post-Deployment Labor Market Earnings of Reserve Components on November 9, 2009.

      Nov 9, 2009

    • Event

      Difficulties Guard and Reserve Families Face During Deployment

      Forces and Resources Policy Center Associate Director Margaret C. Harrell and Pardee RAND Graduate School faculty member Laura Castaneda present Deployment Experiences of Guard and Reserve Families: Implications for Support and Retention on March 9, 2009.

      Mar 9, 2009

    • Event

      RAND Researchers Discuss Invisible Wounds of War

      Lead authors Terri Tanielian and Lisa Jaycox will present Invisible Wounds of War: Psychological and Cognitive Injuries, Their Consequences, and Services to Assist Recovery at a RAND Congressional Briefing on April 28.

      Apr 28, 2008

    Have Military Divorce Rates Increased Since 9/11?

    Presented by Benjamin Karney
    October 15, 2007
    1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    2212 Rayburn House Office Building

    Improving Health Care: Lessons From The VA

    In conjunction with the Department of Veterans Affairs and cosponsored by the 21st Century Health Care Caucus
    Presented by Steven Asch
    February 4, 2005
    10:30 a.m. – Noon
    1537 Longworth House Office Building