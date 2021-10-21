In response to North Korea’s nuclear weapons tests and other destabilizing activities, Congress has passed several bills over the past few years to impose sanctions on North Korea, including the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act and the Otto Warmbier North Korea Nuclear Sanctions and Enforcement Act. The United Nations, European Union, and several foreign governments have also sanctioned North Korea. However, North Korea has become adept at evading sanctions that the international community has imposed on it.

New RAND research provides a detailed analysis of four North Korean sanctions evasion techniques and examines the various entities involved in these activities. The report is intended to serve as a guide to North Korean sanctions evasion methods.

The author explains that North Korea engages in sanctions evasion in four general areas of activity: