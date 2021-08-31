Understanding Russia’s grand strategy can help U.S. decisionmakers assess the depth and nature of potential conflicts between Russia and the United States and avoid strategic surprise by better anticipating Moscow’s actions and reactions. Because grand strategy is more than a collection of proclaimed foreign policy goals, a country’s grand strategy must be understood through both a study of key documents and statements and a close empirical analysis of patterns of behavior.

A new RAND report, Russian Grand Strategy: Rhetoric and Reality, examined and tested elements of Russia’s stated grand strategy and then outlined what behaviors would be expected if Russia’s behavior reflected that strategy. The authors then tested those expectations against empirical observations of Russian actions and resource decisions.

The assessments of Russia’s adherence to the elements of its stated grand strategy suggest five overarching implications for understanding the evolution of Russian strategy: