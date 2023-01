Issues in the 118th Congress The nonpartisan, nonprofit RAND Corporation has been a trusted resource for congressional staff on both sides of the aisle for decades. Our experts have testified, conducted congressionally mandated assessments, and answered questions for staff on a variety of national security and international affairs topics over the years. Below are some examples of research and expertise that address issues likely to confront the 118th Congress. RAND is available as a resource to Congress to help improve policy through research and analysis. We are here to help provide objective insights into your priorities with RAND research and experts. If you have questions about how RAND can be helpful, please reach out.