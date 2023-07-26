International Affairs

Reconstructing Ukraine Even as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues, the United States and Europe have started to plan for post-war reconstruction. At the NATO Vilnius Summit, the leaders of the G7 pledged to assist Ukraine with recovery and reconstruction. In Congress, legislation has been introduced to use frozen Russian sovereign assets to help rebuild Ukraine. As policymakers plan Ukraine’s reform and reconstruction, it will be critical to learn from relevant reconstruction efforts. A new RAND report analyzes such efforts and provides guidance for next steps. The most expensive recent U.S. reconstruction efforts were in Iraq and Afghanistan, but these are not the right models. Instead, the truly transformative rebuilding of Western Europe after World War II, Eastern Europe after the Cold War, and the Western Balkans after the violent break-up of Yugoslavia provide more-relevant lessons. The basic formula for these reconstruction efforts was set early on. The United States provided seed money and led on security issues, while the Europeans provided the bulk of the funding and advanced the historic process of European integration. Furthermore, security guarantees proved crucial to reconstruction, giving investors the confidence to take risks and make long-term commitments. The research suggests three priority actions for Congress and other policymakers even before the fighting stops. First, U.S. policymakers need to examine alternatives, both old and new, for Ukraine’s security and engage with allies on this issue. Security will be crucial to every other aspect of reconstruction.

Second, Congress and the administration should approve a modern version of the laws that enabled U.S. reconstruction activities in Central and Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union after the Cold War—the Support for East European Democracy (SEED) Act and the Freedom for Russia and Emerging Eurasian Democracies and Open Markets (FREEDOM) Support Act. A new law will set the basis for organizing the U.S. effort and should create an empowered coordinator—akin to the one created in the previous laws—effective monitoring and evaluation, and an inspector general.

Third, policymakers should develop and implement a bipartisan campaign to explain and build support among the American people for a longer-term U.S. policy in Ukraine. Such support cannot be taken for granted.