Strategic Competition with China How to effectively compete with China ranks among the top national security concerns of the 118th Congress. Already this year, several committees have held hearings on various aspects of relations with China. RAND possesses deep and broad expertise on China that is available to congressional staff. Below is a selection of publications that you might find useful as Congress crafts and debates legislation regarding strategic competition with China. You can find additional analysis here and may reach out to ocr@rand.org with any specific questions.