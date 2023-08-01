RAND's Reading List

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly/U.S. Department of Defense U.S. Defense Strategy and Posture Given the economic rise of China and increasing Russian aggression, it is becoming increasingly clear that the United States' defense strategy and posture are insolvent. Since the end of the Cold War, U.S. defense strategy has been predicated on US military superiority in all domains, but that superiority is gone. However, U.S. and allied forces do not require superiority to defeat aggression from its foes. Instead, sustained, coordinated efforts by the US and its allies are needed to deter and defeat modern threats. A new RAND report offers recommendations on potential ways to address these shortcomings in defense preparations. Read the report »

Alex Slitz/TNS/ABACA via Reuters The Changing Landscape of the U.S. Health Care System Health care consolidation is dramatically reshaping the structure of the health care market and causing significant concern, as reduced competition can lead to increased health care prices, reduced incentives to innovate, decreased health care quality, and decreased value for consumers. A recent testimony from RAND researcher Cheryl Damberg describes the state of U.S. market consolidation and the impacts of that consolidation on cost, quality of care, and health outcomes. Read the testimony »

ThomasVogel/Getty Images America's Opioid Ecosystem Opioids, including illegally manufactured opioids such as fentanyl, are involved in a majority of U.S. drug overdoses, but opioids can be critically important when deployed safely in health care. Opioids are thus best viewed in the context of an ecosystem, with complex interactions between different parts of the system of care (e.g. health, public safety). This report offers recommendations to help policymakers prioritize and organize efforts to address problems associated with opioid use. RAND researchers also created a tool for policymakers to explore a holistic approach to solving opioid-related problems. Read the report » Explore the tool »

shironosov/Getty Images Teacher Well-Being and Intentions to Leave The mental health and well-being of public school teachers was a topic of significant concern during the COVID-19 pandemic. This report's findings from a January 2023 survey show some improvements in well-being, though teachers continue to report worse well-being than the general population of working adults. Read the report »

PO1 Holly He/U.S. Marine Corps Prevalence of Veteran Support for Extremist Groups and Beliefs There has been growing concern that extremist groups are targeting U.S. veterans for recruitment because of their training and skillsets. It has also been suggested that the unique and often lonely experience of military separation leaves the veteran more susceptible to recruitment and therefore radicalization and violent extremism. This survey examined veteran's support for specific extremist groups and ideologies and compared to those of the general population and found that the veteran community as a whole does not support the groups and ideologies at a higher rate than the general population. Read the report »