Since the turn of the century, key U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific have been establishing or deepening their defense ties. These new linkages and security commitments among regional actors have substantial implications for the United States, China, and the Indo-Pacific region.

New RAND research analyzes these connections and finds that these ties are additive to U.S. security interests and serve as constraints on any potential Chinese efforts to exert coercion against the region. Read more »