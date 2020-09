The North Korean Conventional

Artillery Threat North Korea maintains nearly 6,000 artillery systems within range of major South Korean population centers, which it could use to kill many thousands in just an hour. RAND researchers assessed the magnitude of this threat across five scenarios. Estimated total casualties from the attacks ranged from about 4,500 to more than 200,000. The authors conclude that because so much harm could be done so quickly, the United States and South Korea should try to avoid military provocation cycles that could lead to these attacks. The report includes visualizations that help bring into sharp relief the danger posed by this threat.

