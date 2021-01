How Could the United States Work with Australia and New Zealand to Counter Chinese Influence? There is growing concern in Australia and New Zealand about China’s rising power and influence, and China is now openly criticized as a belligerent nation with assertive policies contrary to Australia’s interests. A new RAND report in a series on U.S.-China competition in the Indo-Pacific assesses the perspectives of Australia and New Zealand. In the Indo-Pacific region, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States are all working to strengthen their security ties and intensifying regional outreach, particularly in the Pacific Islands, to counter China’s influence. This stepped-up engagement in the region creates opportunities for the United States to work with these two countries (and with other regional partners) in new and innovative ways, both operationally and using soft-power tools and approaches.

