China will aim to establish regional and global primacy by relying on economic prowess and diplomatic maneuvers, according to the authors of a new RAND report. The goal: gain a position of advantage from which China cannot be dislodged by the United States.

The consequences of Chinese success in strategic competition could be severe for the United States. The United States could face dwindling economic prospects, international marginalization, and a diminishing ability to shape global affairs.

