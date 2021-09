As targets of information aggression, the United States and its European allies must protect themselves against the effects of psychological manipulation and influence.

The authors of a new RAND report describe apparent efforts conducted by Russia and its agents involving the use of information to shape Russia’s operating environment, focusing on the European context, and draw from existing practice to describe possible defensive approaches. The framework the authors apply offers a way to conceptualize the objectives, tactics, and tools of Russian information efforts in Europe.

