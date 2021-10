Anticipating Adversary Military Interventions New RAND research explores where, how, and how often U.S. adversaries (specifically, Russia, China, and Iran) have intervened militarily since 1946 and identifies why these adversaries have initiated military interventions and why they might do so in the future. The authors find that overall, adversary military interventions remain far below Cold War levels. Several factors could contribute to a shift toward substantially more aggressive and larger-scale interventions. Looking to the future, China is a more serious long-term threat than either Russia or Iran because of its expanding global ambitions, deep pockets, and increased military capabilities, but Russian military activities have been more numerous in recent years and present a more pressing threat in the near term.

