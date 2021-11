How Does the China-Russia Relationship Affect U.S. Interests? Last month, China and Russia conducted a joint naval exercise near Japan. The event was the latest example of relations that have become much closer since 2014. A new RAND report examines the history of China-Russia cooperation, explores how Sino-Russian relations might evolve in the future, and outlines the potential implications for U.S. national security. The authors conclude that Beijing and Moscow will continue to cooperate. Although the U.S. government cannot easily change the general trajectory of Sino-Russian relations, it can prepare for the impact of potential closer cooperation, especially given a better understanding of how the Chinese-Russian relationship will evolve.

Read more »