New RAND research that examines Russian arms exports and the impact of sanctions found that U.S. diplomatic efforts buttressed by the prospect of third-party sanctions have had a “chilling effect” on countries considering Russian advanced conventional weapons.

The authors write that the United States and like-minded nations need to provide credible diplomatic and military alternatives to Russian arms exports to address countries’ security needs. Moreover, the U.S. needs to recast the emphasis of the diplomatic narrative to focus on Russian malign behavior rather than U.S. sanctions.

