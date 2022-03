A recently published RAND study on the Department of Defense’s civilian casualty procedures, mandated by the FY20 NDAA, found that while DoD has created policies that reflect a strong commitment to comply with the law of war and mitigate civilian harm, there are considerable weaknesses in key areas in the process with gaps in resourcing and inconsistencies across theaters of operation.

To help DoD improve in this area, two of the report’s key recommendations are that DoD establish a Center of Excellence for Civilian Protection and create dedicated permanent positions for civilian protection within combatant commands and across the Department.

