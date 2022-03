Responding to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine While Mitigating Escalation Russia has launched an unprecedented act of aggression against Ukraine. The United States and its allies must and can respond forcefully. But as they do, they should take into account the possibility of triggering a spiral of escalation that could lead to the only outcome worse than the invasion of Ukraine itself: a hot war between Russia and NATO, writes RAND’s Samuel Charap. He outlines four measures that may help ensure that, as the West rightly imposes costs on Russia, it does so in a way that avoids a broader war that would cause even more death and destruction.

