Gray zone tactics are widely recognized as playing an increasingly important role in China’s efforts to advance its domestic, economic, foreign policy, and security objectives. But there is little consensus on which tactics pose the greatest challenges to the United States and its allies and partners.

The authors of a new RAND report developed a framework to help U.S. policymakers categorize China’s use of nearly 80 gray zone tactics against five countries in the Indo-Pacific (Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, India, and the Philippines) and identify the most-problematic ones that the United States could prioritize countering.

