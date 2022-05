What Is the Likelihood of U.S. Allies Hosting Intermediate-Range Missiles? The demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty opened an opportunity for the United States to develop and deploy ground-based intermediate-range missiles (GBIRMs). The Indo-Pacific has been considered a potential location for these missiles, but how U.S. allies will respond to overtures to host GBIRMs is not clear. Newly published RAND research, conducted in 2020, analyzes the likelihood of U.S. treaty allies in the Indo-Pacific region hosting U.S. GBIRMs. The author found that a strategy that relies on an ally agreeing to permanently host GBIRMs risks failing because of an inability to find a willing partner. An alternate strategy most likely to succeed would be helping Japan develop an arsenal of ground-based, anti-ship missile capabilities.

