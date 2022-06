What Would Happen If China ‘Quarantines’ Taiwan? China recently asserted that the Taiwan Strait is not an international waterway, a claim that the United States government has rejected. What would happen if China were to take further coercive action against Taiwan and implement a quarantine? A new RAND report considers how China might enact a “coercive quarantine” of Taiwan—isolating the island to cut off imports and exports—and how the United States could respond. Regardless of how it is imposed, a quarantine is not a low-risk alternative and is likely to rapidly escalate to use of force. The authors write that the risks of escalation and war could be reduced with several measures.

Read more »