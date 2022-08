Pathways to Russian Escalation Against NATO from the Ukraine War The potential for Russia to decide to escalate the ongoing war in Ukraine by attacking a U.S. or allied target is a significant concern. A new RAND paper summarizes four plausible escalation pathways, describes the conditions under which Moscow might undertake such actions, and lays out how U.S. and NATO actions could affect each pathway’s likelihood. The authors conclude with a set of key considerations for U.S. policymakers to help them manage escalation risks while continuing to pursue U.S. objectives in the context of the war in Ukraine. U.S. and allied policymakers should be concerned with specific pathways and potential triggers, but they need not operate under the assumption that every action will entail acute escalation risks.

