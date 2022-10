The Implications of Chinese Influence in the Pacific Islands China’s secret draft security agreement with the Solomon Islands and the upcoming expirations of the Compacts of Free Association have placed an increased focus on the importance of the Pacific Islands to U.S. foreign policy. In testimony before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, Derek Grossman provides a baseline of what we know about China’s gambit in the Pacific, including its strategic goals and approach, and discusses how Pacific Island states are responding. He then examines implications for U.S. strategy and recommends to Congress several steps going forward that could improve the United States’ profile in the region.

