The U.S. National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy emphasize the threats posed by near-peer powers. Yet, there is currently no framework for understanding U.S. competition with China and Russia. In a new report, RAND researchers developed a framework for assessing competition between major powers and assembled high-level findings and recommendations to support immediate policy decisions to ensure the U.S. competitive advantage.

One key finding: The United States remains in a strong competitive position. However, its long-term success depends on maintaining a strong economic posture and willingness to engage economically on an international scale; the alignment of key allies and partners; ideological influence over international rules, norms, and institutions; and a strong global military posture relative to competing powers.

