The expansion of China’s global interests and the subsequent increase in its overseas security footprint have led the Chinese leadership to elevate the role of military diplomacy in supporting China’s foreign policy objectives. This greater emphasis on overseas military engagements has the potential to challenge U.S. interests in several areas.

In testimony before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, Kristen Gunness addresses the objectives of China’s overseas military diplomacy, how China’s approach has evolved, and ways in which China’s military diplomacy activities could potentially challenge U.S. interests. She then provides recommendations to policymakers to help mitigate those possible challenges.

