Great-Power Competition Outside the Indo-Pacific and Europe The United States has made countering the rise of China in the Indo-Pacific and checking Russian revanchism in Europe core priorities of its national security strategy. Historically, however, great-power competition and conflict have taken place outside the theaters of core concern to the competing powers. New RAND research explores how the United States, China, and Russia might compete elsewhere in the world—primarily in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The authors also look at where and why competition in these secondary theaters could turn into conflict, what form that conflict might take, and what implications the findings have for the United States.

Read more »