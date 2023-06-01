National Security

For decades, Beijing considered the Pacific Islands part of China’s periphery. After virtually ignoring the region, in recent years, Chinese attention has increasingly included Oceania, probably in no small part due to China’s growing economic and military power and corresponding global interests. What does China’s focus on the Pacific Islands mean for the United States?
In congressional testimony, Derek Grossman outlined the broad contours of Chinese strategy toward the Pacific Islands region, provided an analysis of Chinese strategy in the Freely Associated States and U.S. territories in the Pacific, and offered policy recommendations for Congress and the U.S. government.
