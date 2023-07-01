National Security

An accurate assessment of Taiwan's ability to withstand a large-scale attack by China could help U.S. decisionmakers better anticipate and respond in such a situation. New RAND research develops a framework for assessing a country's capacity to resist a large-scale military attack and then assesses Taiwan's capacity to resist an attack by China for 90 days.

The authors find that, without a robust U.S. military intervention, China's enormous advantage in military resources likely would allow it to eventually subjugate Taiwan. They recommend that U.S. officials continue to help Taiwan strengthen its military and counter Chinese information operations and economic coercion.