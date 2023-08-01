National Security

In Ukraine, Syria, several African countries, and other conflict hotspots, private contractors are operating on behalf of, yet are ostensibly separate from, the Russian state. Reliance on these actors allows Russia to expand its military footprint while maintaining plausible deniability.

The authors of this report adapt the RAND-developed military will-to-fight model to identify ways the United States and its allies can use cognitive maneuver—tactics that shape the global environment to change minds and behaviors—to counter Russia's private military actors. One key vulnerability: Russian private military contractor personnel tend to be motivated primarily by economic factors rather than patriotism or loyalty to the Russian state.