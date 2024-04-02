Technology Issues

This page offers an easy way for policymakers to access technology research and analysis that is relevant to current Congressional agendas. For additional information, to request documents, or to arrange a briefing, contact the RAND Office of Congressional Relations at ocr@rand.org or (703) 413-1100 x5643.

Recent Findings

  • Conceptual image of a smart city that uses AI technology, photo by metamorworks/Getty Images

    Report

    Artificial Intelligence and Critical Infrastructure

    What threats, vulnerabilities, and consequences might AI present for critical infrastructure applications in the next ten years?

    Apr 2, 2024

  • Binary code obscuring the appearance of a one-hundred-dollar bill, image by imagedepotpro/Getty Images

    Report

    Technological and Economic Threats to the U.S. Financial System

    Deepfakes that move markets. Attacks on AI-enabled financial models. Memes that undermine economic stability. New technologies may bring new risks to the U.S. financial system. What can be done to mitigate them?

    Feb 13, 2024

  • A data systems administrator with Headquarters Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, San Francisco works in the dark

    Multimedia

    Keeping Up with the Joneses: How Can DoD Address Its Technical Talent Shortage?

    The RAND National Security Research Division hosted a moderated panel discussion to examine the key role technical talent will play in DoD’s digital transformation, the factors behind the department’s current shortage of technical talent, and the steps DoD can take to address recruiting and retention barriers.

    Oct 30, 2023

  • Financial technology concept with monetary symbols in a digital environment, photo by metamorworks/Adobe Stock

    Commentary

    Money, Markets, and Machine Learning: Unpacking the Risks of Adversarial AI

    The consequences of ignoring the problem of adversarial attacks in algorithmic trading are potentially catastrophic. In a world increasingly reliant on machine learning models, the financial sector needs to shift from being reactive to proactive to ensure the security and integrity of our financial system.

    Aug 31, 2023

  • A solider launches a U.S-made TOW 2A missile during a live fire drill in Pingtung, Taiwan, July 3, 2023, photo by Ann Wang/Reuters

    Commentary

    How Taiwan Can Build 'Digital Resilience'

    If China were to attack Taiwan, it is very likely to attempt to control all communications on the island and block contact with the rest of the world. What actions can Taiwan take to maintain contact with allies, supporters, and its own people in the event of such an invasion?

    Jul 6, 2023

Alerts & Newsletters

RAND periodically sends alerts and newsletters to update Congress on highlights of recent work about cybersecurity.

  • A student is upset on the stairs at school while classmates walk by, photo by Halfpoint/Getty Images

    AI-Based Student Activity Monitoring for Suicide Risk

    In response to the widespread youth mental health crisis, some K-12 schools have started to use AI-based tools to monitor students for suicide risk. A recent RAND report provides a preliminary examination these programs

    Mar 14, 2024

  • Crowd of people walking down a busy street with digitial facial recognition graphics overlaying their faces, photo by gorodenkoff /Getty

    Ensuring That Government Use of Technology Serves the Public

    Ensuring that technologies deployed by the government serve the public interest requires an accurate assessment of their benefits and risks . RAND Corporation’s Benjamin Boudreaux offers three recommendations for the government when it is considering deploying new technology.

    Aug 1, 2023

