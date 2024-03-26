Transportation and Infrastructure Issues

This page offers an easy way for policymakers to access transportation and infrastructure research and analysis that is relevant to current Congressional agendas. For additional information, to request documents, or to arrange a briefing, contact the RAND Office of Congressional Relations at ocr@rand.org or (703) 413-1100 x5643.

Recent Findings

  • Over-the-shoulder view of a Black woman looking at an electric bill with a calculator and phone on the table, photo by Ridofranz/Getty Images

    Commentary

    Pushing People into Poverty and Public Health Crisis: Maryland's Recent Energy Cost Increases Could Add Up to an Equity Disaster

    This month, utility prices began increasing throughout Baltimore City and in nearby counties, and will continue to increase over the next two years. The U.S. Department of Energy is taking key steps to work directly with communities affected by undue energy burdens to better understand how to improve the equity of the energy system. Maryland could follow that example.

    Mar 26, 2024

  • A drone carrying a package of hacksaw blades, a cellphone, super glue, cigarettes, marijuana, meth, and heroin crashed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Oklahoma, October 27, 2015, photo by Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

    Report

    Countering the Drone Threat to U.S. Correctional Security

    Drones are used to send contraband such as drugs and cell phones into correctional institutions. In some cases, they have been used to deliver weapons and tools to facilitate escape. Securing airspace and interdicting drone incursions are relatively new and complex challenges that must be addressed.

    Mar 13, 2024

  • Freight cars with containers are loaded onto a ferry ship to be transported across the Caspian Sea, in Kuryk, Kazakhstan, June 22, 2023, photo by Jens Büttner/dpa via Reuters Connect

    Commentary

    The Middle Corridor: A Renaissance in Global Commerce

    The Middle Corridor's journey toward becoming a viable alternative to existing trade routes will be met with tough challenges. But with renewed international investment and cooperation, it could emerge as a cornerstone of 21st-century trade connectivity.

    Mar 12, 2024

  • Undated photo of a damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline that connects Finland and Estonia, in the Baltic Sea, photo by Finnish Border Guard/Reuters

    Commentary

    Undersea Infrastructure Needs Better Protection

    The seabed hosts a large number of subsea cables and pipelines that provide communications services and oil, gas, and electricity to our societies. But this critical undersea infrastructure is vulnerable, and much of it has no specific defence mechanisms. What steps can be taken to protect it?

    Mar 11, 2024

  • RAND president and CEO Jason Matheny in Washington, D.C., October 7, 2022, photo by Jason Dixson Photography

    Q&A

    Tech, National Security, and China: Q&A with Jason Matheny

    Jason Matheny is one of the nation's leading experts on the interplay between technology and national security. In this Q&A, he discusses semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and the future of foreign investment in the United States.

    Mar 8, 2024

More Research on Transportation and Infrastructure

Alerts & Newsletters

RAND periodically sends alerts and newsletters to update Congress on highlights of recent work about transportation and infrastructure.

  • Smart car 3D rendering, photo by Production Perig/Adobe Stock

    RAND Research on Autonomous Vehicles

    As lawmakers consider the future of infrastructure, autonomous vehicles have the potential to drastically change our transportation system.

    Mar 23, 2021

  • Person pointing at a public transit map, photo by Rawpixel/Getty Images

    Considering Transportation and Infrastructure in the 117th Congress

    What are the biggest transportation and infrastructure issues facing the 117th Congress? RAND experts offer up insight on a variety of topics, including airport funding, infrastructure priorities, impacts of emerging technologies, and more.

    Feb 1, 2021

  • Smart car 3D rendering, photo by Production Perig/Adobe Stock

    When Autonomous Vehicles are Hacked, Who is Liable?

    Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are hitting roads around the nation for pilot testing, and autonomous taxi fleets are expected within a few years. While there may be benefits to widespread use, policymakers will need to consider potential drawbacks as well.

    Jul 31, 2019

  • Traffic

    Considering Transportation and Infrastructure in the 116th Congress

    What are the biggest transportation and infrastructure issues facing the 116th Congress? RAND experts offer up insight on a variety of topics, including autonomous vehicles, infrastructure and roadway safety, the Coast Guard, and more.

    Feb 19, 2019

