RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure

The RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure division aims to improve U.S. schools and colleges, job and career training, infrastructure, and justice systems.

Dedicated to improving educational opportunity, economic prosperity, and civic life for all

Education

Improving teaching and learning, from preschool through college

Workforce Development

Helping students, job-seekers, and employers navigate evolving workplaces and labor markets.

Infrastructure

Addressing challenges with building, housing, energy, and water systems amid uncertainty.

Criminal and Civil Justice

Strengthening public safety and enhancing the performance of U.S. justice systems.

Services

RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure researchers use top-notch methods, engage with relevant stakeholders, and often deploy one-of-a-kind surveys and analytic tools to provide practical solutions to social and economic problems.

RAND conducts rigorous, objective research and analysis on behalf of its funders to help improve policy and decisionmaking.

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Recent Funders and Grantmakers

RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure works with a diverse range of funders and partners across public, private, and philanthropic sectors.

Work with Us
  • Arnold Ventures
  • Ascendium Education Group
  • California Energy Commission
  • ECMC Foundation
  • Federal Aviation Administration
  • Gates Foundation
  • Howard Heinz Endowment
  • Los Angeles Unified School District
  • Lumina Foundation
  • National Science Foundation
  • Overdeck Family Foundation
  • Pershing Square Foundation
  • The Pew Charitable Trusts
  • Strada Education Foundation
  • State of California Government
  • Transportation Research Board
  • U.S. Department of Commerce
  • U.S. Department of Labor
  • U.S. Department of the Treasury
  • U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
  • The Wallace Foundation
  • Walton Family Foundation
More research and commentary

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Insights From Our Experts

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