RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure

RAND Survey Panels
Meeting today’s critical public policy challenges requires high-quality data about people. RAND operates six nationally representative survey panels that gather insights from adults, parents, youth, and educators on issues related to education, veterans' issues, and life in America.
Featured Research and Commentary
Research
Why Do Middle and High Schoolers Miss School?
Jun 17, 2026
Research
Increasing College Students’ Access to SNAP
Jun 11, 2026
Research
Household Income, Veterans’ Benefits, and Housing Insecurity
Jun 8, 2026
Research
Checking in with America's Teachers: 2026 Survey Results
Jun 8, 2026