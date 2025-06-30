RAND Center for Climate and Energy Futures

Multiple rectangular cross sections with different types of energy supplies, like nuclear power, wind generators, solar panels, etc..

Image by Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images

Through a collaboration between RAND’s Global and Emerging Risks and Education, Employment, and Infrastructure divisions, RAND is reimagining how we pursue the next era of climate policy research.

The RAND Center for Climate and Energy Futures (CCEF) studies emerging risks associated with the changing climate, society’s responses to those risks, and the processes and conditions needed for policy implementation.

By working across disciplines and geographies large and small, the center endeavors to address persistent gaps in climate and energy research and analysis that has slowed our ability to respond rapidly, effectively, and equitably to the climate challenge.

Focus Areas

Beginning in 2024, the RAND Center for Climate and Energy Futures is pursuing research on the following priorities. The initial, highlighted projects are funded through income from RAND operations, with the goal of expanding this work through other funders.

Policy Implementation for Climate Action

What is required to transform the global energy, industrial, and infrastructure systems in order to address the climate crisis and reverse historical inequities?

Understanding Catastrophic Climate Risk

What do global catastrophic and existential risks mean in the context of climate change and what are our risk management and mitigation options?

The Geopolitics of Energy Transitions

How can we better understand the geopolitics of the energy landscape in order to inform policy solutions or diplomatic interventions?

Learn more

Projects

Recently Released

Identifying Resilient, Sustainable Cooling Strategies for Los Angeles

Given the increased prevalence and severity of extreme heat, many policymakers are developing regulations on maximum indoor temperatures to protect vulnerable populations.

This project assessed the energy demand and climate impacts from different cooling strategies that could be adopted from LA County's proposed ordinance for rental housings. From this analysis, researchers identified climate-resilient and robust policies that align with long-term climate goals.

Research Report

The Potential Impact of Seabed Mining on Critical Minerals Supply Chains

Energy transition is rapidly increasing demand for critical minerals for batteries and other technologies. The potential emergence of seabed mining presents an important opportunity to introduce new supplies and suppliers of critical minerals supply chains, which are currently dominated by China.

This project characterized the potential supply chain disruption presented by seabed mining and assessed how current critical minerals-related policies and global partnerships may be augmented to capitalize on the opportunity for seabed mining to diversify critical minerals supply chains.

Research Report

Managing Catastrophic Water Supply Risks in Major Global Cities

Many of the world’s largest cities already experience water stress, and climate change means a growing number of people face the real risk that their city will no longer be able to supply water to all residents.

This project developed a decision support framework based on lessons learned from the brink: cases where, due to varied combinations of climatic change, population growth, overextraction, or pollution, cities have confronted near-catastrophic risks to their water supplies.

Through case studies, researchers sought to expand the knowledge base of available option sets, key constraints and considerations, best practices for justice and equity, and relevant inflection points for action.

Research Report

Understanding Climate Transition Tipping Points

Social and economic tipping points that are triggered by the implementation of climate policies will likely have more immediate consequences than those of physical climate risk and thus will be harder to adapt to.

Researchers are exploring the conditions that can lead to transition risk tipping points, what transition pathways yield positive tipping points that minimize devalued assets, and how the thresholds for these events change depend on the scale of analysis and the region of interest.

Research Report

Upcoming

These CCEF research projects are currently underway.

Optimal Siting of Data Centers Considering Water and Energy Constraints

The rise of AI has increased demand for high-compute data centers, creating both economic opportunities and challenges for local communities. This project will assess the risks and benefits of siting data centers.

Using optimization modeling, researchers will identify promising locations based on economics, environment, infrastructure, regulations, and natural hazard risks and develop a siting model and visualization dashboard to help local decisionmakers understand the unique impacts of data centers in their communities.

Researchers
Additional Researcher
  • Emily Hoch, Policy Analyst

Circular Economy Blueprint: Strategy for an Efficient Energy Transition

The United States’ energy posture emphasizes security, strategic autonomy, and dominance, among other objectives such as climate-related targets. Circularizing the 21st century energy economy can contribute to these policy objectives by enhancing the retention and efficient use of components, materials, and value.

Researchers will examine and clarify potential roles for policy in developing a clean energy circular economy that facilitates cradle-to-grave management of energy technologies and evaluate potential benefits and trade-offs associated with different policy pathways.

Researchers
Additional Researcher
  • Scott Behmer, Economist

Balancing the Scales: A Social Cost of Carbon Approach to Evaluating AI’s Climate Impact

This project will quantify the net climate impact of AI using the Social Cost of Carbon (SCC), integrating both its carbon emissions and potential decarbonization benefits.

Using RAND’s SiSePuede model, researchers will simulate AI’s energy demands and emissions across varying policy, technology, and geographic scenarios, with a focus on the U.S., China, and the Gulf States. The analysis will inform policymakers about tradeoffs between AI-driven economic growth and climate goals, offering data-driven guidance for aligning AI and energy strategies.

Researchers
Additional Researcher
  • Felipe De Leon, Assistant Policy Researcher

Geopolitics of Energy in the Korean Peninsula

As the world’s third-largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fourth-largest importer of crude oil, South Korea’s energy system is deeply intertwined with global maritime trade and vulnerable to disruptions across key supply chain chokepoints.

RAND will engage high-level stakeholders of major Korean energy companies and utilities, the Korean Government, the US Energy Private Market, and the US Government in interactive, scenario-based discussions and games to identify and stress-test strategies that enhance South Korea’s energy security and economic resilience.

Researchers
Additional Researcher
  • Rich Girven, Senior International/Defense Researcher

More Climate and Energy Research

More Research

Related Centers

Contact Us

Email us a climate@rand.org or reach out to CCEF staff.