RAND Center for Climate and Energy Futures

Identifying Resilient, Sustainable Cooling Strategies for Los Angeles

Given the increased prevalence and severity of extreme heat, many policymakers are developing regulations on maximum indoor temperatures to protect vulnerable populations.

This project assessed the energy demand and climate impacts from different cooling strategies that could be adopted from LA County's proposed ordinance for rental housings. From this analysis, researchers identified climate-resilient and robust policies that align with long-term climate goals.

The Potential Impact of Seabed Mining on Critical Minerals Supply Chains

Energy transition is rapidly increasing demand for critical minerals for batteries and other technologies. The potential emergence of seabed mining presents an important opportunity to introduce new supplies and suppliers of critical minerals supply chains, which are currently dominated by China.

This project characterized the potential supply chain disruption presented by seabed mining and assessed how current critical minerals-related policies and global partnerships may be augmented to capitalize on the opportunity for seabed mining to diversify critical minerals supply chains.

Managing Catastrophic Water Supply Risks in Major Global Cities

Many of the world’s largest cities already experience water stress, and climate change means a growing number of people face the real risk that their city will no longer be able to supply water to all residents.

This project developed a decision support framework based on lessons learned from the brink: cases where, due to varied combinations of climatic change, population growth, overextraction, or pollution, cities have confronted near-catastrophic risks to their water supplies.

Through case studies, researchers sought to expand the knowledge base of available option sets, key constraints and considerations, best practices for justice and equity, and relevant inflection points for action.

Research Report

Understanding Climate Transition Tipping Points

Social and economic tipping points that are triggered by the implementation of climate policies will likely have more immediate consequences than those of physical climate risk and thus will be harder to adapt to.

Researchers are exploring the conditions that can lead to transition risk tipping points, what transition pathways yield positive tipping points that minimize devalued assets, and how the thresholds for these events change depend on the scale of analysis and the region of interest.

Research Report