RAND Center for Climate and Energy Futures
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Through a collaboration between RAND’s Global and Emerging Risks and Education, Employment, and Infrastructure divisions, RAND is reimagining how we pursue the next era of climate policy research.
The RAND Center for Climate and Energy Futures (CCEF) studies emerging risks associated with the changing climate, society’s responses to those risks, and the processes and conditions needed for policy implementation.
By working across disciplines and geographies large and small, the center endeavors to address persistent gaps in climate and energy research and analysis that has slowed our ability to respond rapidly, effectively, and equitably to the climate challenge.
Focus Areas
Beginning in 2024, the RAND Center for Climate and Energy Futures is pursuing research on the following priorities. The initial, highlighted projects are funded through income from RAND operations, with the goal of expanding this work through other funders.
Policy Implementation for Climate Action
What is required to transform the global energy, industrial, and infrastructure systems in order to address the climate crisis and reverse historical inequities?
Understanding Catastrophic Climate Risk
What do global catastrophic and existential risks mean in the context of climate change and what are our risk management and mitigation options?
The Geopolitics of Energy Transitions
How can we better understand the geopolitics of the energy landscape in order to inform policy solutions or diplomatic interventions?
Projects
Recently Released
Identifying Resilient, Sustainable Cooling Strategies for Los Angeles
Given the increased prevalence and severity of extreme heat, many policymakers are developing regulations on maximum indoor temperatures to protect vulnerable populations.
This project assessed the energy demand and climate impacts from different cooling strategies that could be adopted from LA County's proposed ordinance for rental housings. From this analysis, researchers identified climate-resilient and robust policies that align with long-term climate goals.
Research Report
The Potential Impact of Seabed Mining on Critical Minerals Supply Chains
Energy transition is rapidly increasing demand for critical minerals for batteries and other technologies. The potential emergence of seabed mining presents an important opportunity to introduce new supplies and suppliers of critical minerals supply chains, which are currently dominated by China.
This project characterized the potential supply chain disruption presented by seabed mining and assessed how current critical minerals-related policies and global partnerships may be augmented to capitalize on the opportunity for seabed mining to diversify critical minerals supply chains.
Research Report
Managing Catastrophic Water Supply Risks in Major Global Cities
Many of the world’s largest cities already experience water stress, and climate change means a growing number of people face the real risk that their city will no longer be able to supply water to all residents.
This project developed a decision support framework based on lessons learned from the brink: cases where, due to varied combinations of climatic change, population growth, overextraction, or pollution, cities have confronted near-catastrophic risks to their water supplies.
Through case studies, researchers sought to expand the knowledge base of available option sets, key constraints and considerations, best practices for justice and equity, and relevant inflection points for action.
Research Report
Understanding Climate Transition Tipping Points
Social and economic tipping points that are triggered by the implementation of climate policies will likely have more immediate consequences than those of physical climate risk and thus will be harder to adapt to.
Researchers are exploring the conditions that can lead to transition risk tipping points, what transition pathways yield positive tipping points that minimize devalued assets, and how the thresholds for these events change depend on the scale of analysis and the region of interest.
Research Report
Upcoming
These CCEF research projects are currently underway.
Optimal Siting of Data Centers Considering Water and Energy Constraints
The rise of AI has increased demand for high-compute data centers, creating both economic opportunities and challenges for local communities. This project will assess the risks and benefits of siting data centers.
Using optimization modeling, researchers will identify promising locations based on economics, environment, infrastructure, regulations, and natural hazard risks and develop a siting model and visualization dashboard to help local decisionmakers understand the unique impacts of data centers in their communities.
Researchers
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Sara Stullken
Engineer
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Jonathan Cohen
Associate Engineer
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Rebecca Tisherman
Associate Physical Scientist
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Andrew Lauland
Senior International/Defense Researcher, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Jason Thomas Barnosky
Associate Director, Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations Program, RAND Homeland Security Research Division; Senior Political Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Zohan Hasan Tariq
Ph.D. Student, RAND School of Public Policy; Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Additional Researcher
- Emily Hoch, Policy Analyst
Circular Economy Blueprint: Strategy for an Efficient Energy Transition
The United States’ energy posture emphasizes security, strategic autonomy, and dominance, among other objectives such as climate-related targets. Circularizing the 21st century energy economy can contribute to these policy objectives by enhancing the retention and efficient use of components, materials, and value.
Researchers will examine and clarify potential roles for policy in developing a clean energy circular economy that facilitates cradle-to-grave management of energy technologies and evaluate potential benefits and trade-offs associated with different policy pathways.
Researchers
Additional Researcher
- Scott Behmer, Economist
Balancing the Scales: A Social Cost of Carbon Approach to Evaluating AI’s Climate Impact
This project will quantify the net climate impact of AI using the Social Cost of Carbon (SCC), integrating both its carbon emissions and potential decarbonization benefits.
Using RAND’s SiSePuede model, researchers will simulate AI’s energy demands and emissions across varying policy, technology, and geographic scenarios, with a focus on the U.S., China, and the Gulf States. The analysis will inform policymakers about tradeoffs between AI-driven economic growth and climate goals, offering data-driven guidance for aligning AI and energy strategies.
Researchers
Additional Researcher
- Felipe De Leon, Assistant Policy Researcher
Geopolitics of Energy in the Korean Peninsula
As the world’s third-largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fourth-largest importer of crude oil, South Korea’s energy system is deeply intertwined with global maritime trade and vulnerable to disruptions across key supply chain chokepoints.
RAND will engage high-level stakeholders of major Korean energy companies and utilities, the Korean Government, the US Energy Private Market, and the US Government in interactive, scenario-based discussions and games to identify and stress-test strategies that enhance South Korea’s energy security and economic resilience.
Researchers
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Kelly Klima
Senior Engineer, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Miyeon Oh
Distinguished Chair in Korea Policy; Senior Security and Defense Researcher, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Daniel Egel
Director, RAND Economic Strategy and Operations Unit; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
Additional Researcher
- Rich Girven, Senior International/Defense Researcher
More Climate and Energy Research
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Contact Us
Email us a climate@rand.org or reach out to CCEF staff.