Well-Being in the Los Angeles Legal Community: From Promise to Practice

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lunch to follow Location: RAND Corporation

1776 Main Street

Santa Monica, CA 90407

Recognizing that many lawyers struggle with substance abuse or mental health disorders, the American Bar Association recently launched an initiative to improve the well-being of those in the legal profession. The ABA pledge, as well as the related efforts of law firms and law schools throughout the country, reflect a commitment to improving the environment in which many lawyers operate.

Please join the RAND Institute for Civil Justice as we seek to enhance the evolving dialogue around attorney mental health and uncover actionable steps law firms and others can take to move the needle in the right direction.

Agenda 8:30 a.m. Continental Breakfast and Networking 9:00 a.m. Welcome and Introductions Joe Mandel, Vice Chancellor Emeritus of Legal Affairs, UCLA; Former President, Los Angeles County Bar Association

Jamie Morikawa, Associate Director, RAND Institute for Civil Justice

Mary-Christine ("M.C.") Sungaila, Partner, Haynes and Boone, LLP; Chair, RAND Institute for Civil Justice Board of Overseers 9:15 a.m. Panel: What the Legal Community Can Learn from Corporate Well-Being Programs and Academic Research Dave Baiocchi, Founding Principal, Imaginative Futures (moderator)

Anita D. Bhappu, Associate Professor, Gallo Management Program of the School of Engineering, University of California, Merced

Karen Chan Osilla, Senior Behavioral Scientist, RAND Corporation

Craig Schmidt, Senior Wellness Consultant, EPIC 10:00 a.m. How One Lawyer Overcame Living With Depression in Big Law Mark Goldstein, Counsel, Reed Smith

Interview by James Anderson, Director, RAND Institute for Civil Justice 10:40 a.m. Refreshment Break 11:00 a.m. Panel: Beyond the Pledge: What Law Firms, Law Schools and Bar Associations are Doing to Promote Well-Being Jamie Morikawa (moderator)

Caroline Donelan, Partner, Blank Rome LLP

Michelle Harmon, LCSW, Program Supervisor, Lawyer Assistance Program, The State Bar of California

Priya Sridharan, Associate Dean for Graduate Programs and Strategic Initiatives, Loyola Law School 11:50 a.m. The Elephant in the Road: Conventional Psychiatric Treatment is an Overwhelming and Needless Obstacle Joshua Freedman, M.D., Founder, healthPiper 12:15 p.m. Concluding Remarks Teresa Wynn Roseborough, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, The Home Depot, Inc.; Vice Chair, RAND Institute for Civil Justice Board of Overseers 12:30 p.m. Lunch An application requesting MCLE credit for this activity is pending approval by the State Bar of California.

