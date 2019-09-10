Well-Being in the Los Angeles Legal Community: From Promise to Practice
Date:
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Time:
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location:
RAND Corporation
Program
Recognizing that many lawyers struggle with substance abuse or mental health disorders, the American Bar Association recently launched an initiative to improve the well-being of those in the legal profession. The ABA pledge, as well as the related efforts of law firms and law schools throughout the country, reflect a commitment to improving the environment in which many lawyers operate.
Please join the RAND Institute for Civil Justice as we seek to enhance the evolving dialogue around attorney mental health and uncover actionable steps law firms and others can take to move the needle in the right direction.
Agenda
- 8:30 a.m.
- Continental Breakfast and Networking
- 9:00 a.m.
- Welcome and Introductions
- Joe Mandel, Vice Chancellor Emeritus of Legal Affairs, UCLA; Former President, Los Angeles County Bar Association
- Jamie Morikawa, Associate Director, RAND Institute for Civil Justice
- Mary-Christine ("M.C.") Sungaila, Partner, Haynes and Boone, LLP; Chair, RAND Institute for Civil Justice Board of Overseers
- 9:15 a.m.
Panel: What the Legal Community Can Learn from Corporate Well-Being Programs and Academic Research
- Dave Baiocchi, Founding Principal, Imaginative Futures (moderator)
- Anita D. Bhappu, Associate Professor, Gallo Management Program of the School of Engineering, University of California, Merced
- Karen Chan Osilla, Senior Behavioral Scientist, RAND Corporation
- Craig Schmidt, Senior Wellness Consultant, EPIC
- 10:00 a.m.
- How One Lawyer Overcame Living With Depression in Big Law
- Mark Goldstein, Counsel, Reed Smith
- Interview by James Anderson, Director, RAND Institute for Civil Justice
- 10:40 a.m.
- Refreshment Break
- 11:00 a.m.
- Panel: Beyond the Pledge: What Law Firms, Law Schools and Bar Associations are Doing to Promote Well-Being
- Jamie Morikawa (moderator)
- Caroline Donelan, Partner, Blank Rome LLP
- Michelle Harmon, LCSW, Program Supervisor, Lawyer Assistance Program, The State Bar of California
- Priya Sridharan, Associate Dean for Graduate Programs and Strategic Initiatives, Loyola Law School
- 11:50 a.m.
The Elephant in the Road: Conventional Psychiatric Treatment is an Overwhelming and Needless Obstacle
- Joshua Freedman, M.D., Founder, healthPiper
- 12:15 p.m.
- Concluding Remarks
- Teresa Wynn Roseborough, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, The Home Depot, Inc.; Vice Chair, RAND Institute for Civil Justice Board of Overseers
- 12:30 p.m.
- Lunch
An application requesting MCLE credit for this activity is pending approval by the State Bar of California.
