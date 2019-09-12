Solving the Opioid Crisis

Victor Moussa/AdobeStock

Date: September 12, 2019 Time: 6:15 p.m. – Program Location: RAND Corporation

1200 South Hayes St

Arlington, VA 22202



Program

RAND experts will discuss their work to model the comprehensive opioid ecosystem and help reverse the tide of this critical challenge.

Beau Kilmer Director, RAND Drug Policy Research Center

Bryce Pardo Associate Policy Researcher

Tisamarie Sherry Associate Physician Policy Researcher

Bradley D. Stein Senior Physician Policy Researcher