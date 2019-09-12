Solving the Opioid Crisis
Victor Moussa/AdobeStock
Date:
September 12, 2019
Time:
6:15 p.m. – Program
Location:
RAND Corporation
Program
RAND experts will discuss their work to model the comprehensive opioid ecosystem and help reverse the tide of this critical challenge.
Director, RAND Drug Policy Research Center
Bryce Pardo
Associate Policy Researcher
Tisamarie Sherry
Associate Physician Policy Researcher
Senior Physician Policy Researcher
Dean, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Vice President, Innovation