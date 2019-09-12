Solving the Opioid Crisis

Healthcare, opioid epidemic and drug abuse concept with the map of USA filled with oxycodone and hydrocodone pharmaceutical pills on the American flag, photo by Victor Moussa/AdobeStock

Date:

September 12, 2019

Time:

6:15 p.m. – Program

Location:

RAND Corporation
1200 South Hayes St
Arlington, VA 22202

Program

RAND experts will discuss their work to model the comprehensive opioid ecosystem and help reverse the tide of this critical challenge.

Beau Kilmer

Director, RAND Drug Policy Research Center

Bryce Pardo

Associate Policy Researcher

Tisamarie Sherry

Associate Physician Policy Researcher

Bradley D. Stein

Senior Physician Policy Researcher

Susan L. Marquis

Susan L. Marquis (Moderator)

Dean, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Vice President, Innovation