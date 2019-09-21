Expanding Education and Employment Opportunities for Inmates and Ex-offenders
An update on the 2018 Alumni Impact Fund project
Photo by tapui/AdobeStock
September 21, 2019
10:00 a.m. – Registration
RAND Corporation
Contributions to the Alumni Impact Fund are helping RAND researchers advance education opportunities and career prospects for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals. This brunch event will feature a discussion with the current AIF recipients. They will talk about their collaborative project and its progress—and how alumni support is helping to move their research closer to making a difference in people’s lives.
Register to Attend
This event is by invitation only. If you are interested in attending, please contact alumni@rand.org.