RAND Behavioral Finance Forum 2019

Photo by mmphoto/Adobe Stock

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2019

8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Location: AARP

601 E St. NW

Washington, DC 20049

About BeFi

The RAND Behavioral Finance (BeFi) Forum brings together academic, financial, and government leaders to share innovative behavioral research in financial decisionmaking and related topics through an annual conference and webinar series.

The goal of the conference is to encourage the incorporation of cutting-edge research into policy and financial products that best serve the public's interests. Presentations will include a mix of studies from academics, policy makers, and industry working to better understand financial decisions, as well as discussions of innovation in behavioral finance from policy and industry.

How to Attend

Registration has closed. With questions or for more information, please email befi@rand.org.

Keynote Speaker

Terrance Odean Professor of Finance and The Rudd Family Foundation Chair

Haas School of Business, U.C. Berkeley

Topic: Mediating Investor Attention

Agenda 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Registration and Breakfast 9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Opening Remarks 9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Keynote Address Mediating Investor Attention

Terrance Odean, UC Berkeley 10:20 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. Session 1: Consumer Credit Behavior The Semblance of Success in Nudging Consumers to Pay Down Credit Card Debt

Benedict Guttman-Kenney, University of Chicago The Financial Impact of Dementia: Evidence from Credit Report Data

Joanne Hsu, Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Discussant: Phil Armour, RAND 11:05 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. Session 2: Information and Advice Encouraging Broker and Adviser Background Checks: A Randomized Study on Twitter

Jeremy Ko, Securities and Exchange Commission How Do Humans Interact with Algorithms? Experimental Evidence from Health Insurance

M. Kate Bundorf, Stanford University

Discussant: Drew Anderson, RAND 12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Lunch Innovation Session Elisabeth Costa, Behavioural Insights Team



Heidi Johnson, The Financial Health Network



Blake Allison, LifeCents 1:05 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. Session 3: Retirement Savings in 401(k) Plans From Nest Egg to Seed Capital: Empirical Evidence from ROBS Plans

Angela Hung, RAND Corporation Target Date Funds and Portfolio Choice in 401(k) Plans

Steve Utkus, Vanguard Serenity Now, Save Later? Evidence on Savings Puzzles from a 401(k) Field Experiment

Saurabh Bhargava, Carnegie Mellon University

Discussant: Gary Koenig, AARP 2:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Session 4: Investor Behavior Trust, Financial Literacy and Financial Market Participation

Jason S. Seligman, Investment Company Institute Heterogeneous Responses to Interest Rate Price Disclosures

Mary Zaki, University of Maryland Talking About the Weather: Understanding Household Demand for Green Investment

David Robinson, Duke University

Discussant: Katherine Carman, RAND 4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Session 5 and Closing: Jobs and Precautionary Savings Working Under Pressure: Improving Labor Productivity through Financial Innovation

Aletheia Donald, World Bank Job Loss Expectations, Durable Consumption and Household Finances: Evidence from Linked Survey Data

Nathanael Vellekoop, University of Toronto

Discussant: Catherine Harvey, AARP

Closing: Katherine Carman, RAND