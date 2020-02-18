Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Disaster Prediction, Resilience, and Recovery

February 18, 2020

09:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT

Tulane River and Coastal Center
1370 Port of New Orleans Pl.
New Orleans, LA 70130

About the Program

On February 18, RAND will host a conference on the role of artificial intelligence in natural disaster prediction, resiliency enhancement, and recovery efforts. In addition to a keynote remark from Chip Kline of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, U.S. and Japanese experts will offer insights drawn from numerous instances of disasters, including hurricanes Katrina (New Orleans, 2005) and Maria (Puerto Rico, 2017), the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, and the 2011 East Japan earthquake and tsunami.

General public, including high school, college, and graduate students, are welcome with RSVP.

Keynote Speaker

Charles Sutcliffe

Chief Resilience Officer
Office of the Governor: Coastal Activities
The Protection and Restoration of Coastal Communities

Presenters

Ahmad Wani

CEO and Co-Founder
OneConcern
Leveraging AI in the Wake of a Disaster

Jeffrey W. Hornung

Political Scientist
RAND Corporation
U.S. and Japanese Natural Disasters: Where Would AI Have Been Most Helpful?

Koshimura Shunichi

Professor
Tohoku University
How AI Can Help Coastal Communities Prepare for Disaster: Lessons from Japan’s Experience

Moderator

Scott Harold

Senior Political Scientist
RAND Corporation