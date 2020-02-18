Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Disaster Prediction, Resilience, and Recovery
Photo by bernard/AdobeStock
Date:
February 18, 2020
Time:
09:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT
Location:
Tulane River and Coastal Center
About the Program
On February 18, RAND will host a conference on the role of artificial intelligence in natural disaster prediction, resiliency enhancement, and recovery efforts. In addition to a keynote remark from Chip Kline of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, U.S. and Japanese experts will offer insights drawn from numerous instances of disasters, including hurricanes Katrina (New Orleans, 2005) and Maria (Puerto Rico, 2017), the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, and the 2011 East Japan earthquake and tsunami.
General public, including high school, college, and graduate students, are welcome with RSVP.
Keynote Speaker
Charles Sutcliffe
Chief Resilience Officer
Office of the Governor: Coastal Activities
The Protection and Restoration of Coastal Communities
Presenters
Ahmad Wani
CEO and Co-Founder
OneConcern
Leveraging AI in the Wake of a Disaster
Jeffrey W. Hornung
Political Scientist
RAND Corporation
U.S. and Japanese Natural Disasters: Where Would AI Have Been Most Helpful?
Koshimura Shunichi
Professor
Tohoku University
How AI Can Help Coastal Communities Prepare for Disaster: Lessons from Japan’s Experience
Moderator
Scott Harold
Senior Political Scientist
RAND Corporation