Visit by U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper
Photo by Thomas Paul/U.S. DoD
When
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. Eastern
How to Attend
Attendance to this event is limited. Please use this form to request a link:
About the Event
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper will visit the RAND Corporation's Santa Monica headquarters. Secretary Esper will give brief remarks regarding the security competition with China and the state of the United States' defense industrial base.
Proceedings will be livestreamed to a limited audience. Request a Link online to attend.