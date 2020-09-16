Visit by U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper speaks to the men and women of the North American Aerospace Defense Command during a change of command ceremony

Photo by Thomas Paul/U.S. DoD

When

Date:

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Time:

2:00 p.m. Eastern
11:00 a.m. Pacific

How to Attend

Attendance to this event is limited. Please use this form to request a link:

Request a Link

About the Event

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper will visit the RAND Corporation's Santa Monica headquarters. Secretary Esper will give brief remarks regarding the security competition with China and the state of the United States' defense industrial base.

Proceedings will be livestreamed to a limited audience. Request a Link online to attend.