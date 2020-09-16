Visit by U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

Photo by Thomas Paul/U.S. DoD

When Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern

11:00 a.m. Pacific How to Attend Attendance to this event is limited. Please use this form to request a link: Request a Link

About the Event

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper will visit the RAND Corporation's Santa Monica headquarters. Secretary Esper will give brief remarks regarding the security competition with China and the state of the United States' defense industrial base.

Proceedings will be livestreamed to a limited audience. Request a Link online to attend.